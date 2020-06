Amenities

This 2-story gem is in the heart of Va-Hi. The renovated kitchen is off of the dining room and den. The living room has a decorative fireplace. A sun room works as an office or bonus room. The three bedrooms are upstairs. It is beautifully landscaped and partially furnished, unless you prefer unfurnished. It is professionally managed. Lawn care is included. Walking distance to Murphy's, La Tavola, Moe's & Joe's, George's and all the fabulous shops in the area. MARTA nearby.