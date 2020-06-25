All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1039 Moreland Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1039 Moreland Ave
Last updated May 30 2019 at 6:14 AM

1039 Moreland Ave

1039 Moreland Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1039 Moreland Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Ormewood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Complete renovation to this 1930's Ormewood bungalow. Modern details and elegant touches throughout the home. Living area with tiled gas fireplace flows to the dining area and kitchen. Master bedroom with large walk in closet and private bath with step in glass shower. Enjoy entertaining in your brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, while looking out to the huge, fenced backyard. Rare two car garage offers parking and space for a workshop. Less than 12 mins to 75, East Atlanta & Little Five shops and restaurants. Won't last!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1039 Moreland Ave have any available units?
1039 Moreland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1039 Moreland Ave have?
Some of 1039 Moreland Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1039 Moreland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1039 Moreland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1039 Moreland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1039 Moreland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1039 Moreland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1039 Moreland Ave offers parking.
Does 1039 Moreland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1039 Moreland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1039 Moreland Ave have a pool?
No, 1039 Moreland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1039 Moreland Ave have accessible units?
No, 1039 Moreland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1039 Moreland Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1039 Moreland Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

ELEVEN85 APARTMENTS
1185 Collier Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Camden Paces
77 E Andrews Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
AMLI Lindbergh
2400 Parkland Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
The Columns at Vinings
1900 Tamarron Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Atlantic House
1163 W Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Ashley Auburn Pointe
357 Auburn Pointe Drive SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Gramercy At Buckhead
3315 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30305
The Life at Greenbriar
2909 Campbellton Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30311

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus