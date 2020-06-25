1039 Moreland Ave

Amenities

Complete renovation to this 1930's Ormewood bungalow. Modern details and elegant touches throughout the home. Living area with tiled gas fireplace flows to the dining area and kitchen. Master bedroom with large walk in closet and private bath with step in glass shower. Enjoy entertaining in your brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, while looking out to the huge, fenced backyard. Rare two car garage offers parking and space for a workshop. Less than 12 mins to 75, East Atlanta & Little Five shops and restaurants. Won't last!!