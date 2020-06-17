1032 Curran Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST 2020: Ideal for the graduate or couples!



In the heart of the Upper Westside of Midtown. Very close to Georgia Tech. Walking distance to transit. Cozy spacious newly renovated one bedroom one bathhouse. Roommate floor plan optional or Great for couples. House is equipped with a wireless house alarm, appliances, washer and dryer, and Granite countertops. Very cute front porch AND great backyard on a cozy quiet neighborhood street in the heart of Midtown. Walking distance to Atlantic Station, shopping, restaurants, and bars.

Application fee required. Renter's insurance required. Some Pets OK!

HOME PARK, U.S.A NEAR UNIVERSITIES AND MIDTOWN ATLANTA