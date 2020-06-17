All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated January 28 2020 at 12:09 AM

1032 Curran Street

1032 Curran Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1032 Curran Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Home Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST 2020: Ideal for the graduate or couples!

In the heart of the Upper Westside of Midtown. Very close to Georgia Tech. Walking distance to transit. Cozy spacious newly renovated one bedroom one bathhouse. Roommate floor plan optional or Great for couples. House is equipped with a wireless house alarm, appliances, washer and dryer, and Granite countertops. Very cute front porch AND great backyard on a cozy quiet neighborhood street in the heart of Midtown. Walking distance to Atlantic Station, shopping, restaurants, and bars.
Application fee required. Renter's insurance required. Some Pets OK!
HOME PARK, U.S.A NEAR UNIVERSITIES AND MIDTOWN ATLANTA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1032 Curran Street have any available units?
1032 Curran Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1032 Curran Street have?
Some of 1032 Curran Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1032 Curran Street currently offering any rent specials?
1032 Curran Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1032 Curran Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1032 Curran Street is pet friendly.
Does 1032 Curran Street offer parking?
Yes, 1032 Curran Street offers parking.
Does 1032 Curran Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1032 Curran Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1032 Curran Street have a pool?
No, 1032 Curran Street does not have a pool.
Does 1032 Curran Street have accessible units?
No, 1032 Curran Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1032 Curran Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1032 Curran Street has units with dishwashers.
