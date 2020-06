Amenities

on-site laundry parking range oven refrigerator

STUDENT HOUSING AT GEORGIA TECH



In the heart of Home Park on the West side near Georgia Tech University and West side provisions. Roommate style. Near transit MARTA. Close to restaurants. Available August 2020! Application required. This won't last long.



STUDENT HOUSING OFF CAMPUS

NO PETS

NO SMOKING

FIRST AND SEC DEPOSIT UPFRONT

GREAT STUDENT FLOOR PLAN.

PRIVACY AND SPACE

PERFECT KITCHEN AND PLENTY OF PARKING SPACES