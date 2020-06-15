103 La Rue Place NW

Amenities

True resort style living in Buckhead ready to move into! Large dining room and living room! Very large enclosed sunroom with outside access, top floor! 24 hr Security guard at gate! 3 resort-style pools, tennis, and Par 3 18 hole Golf Course on site! The clubhouse has a health club as well as a cafe/bar open daily and banquet facilities. Weekly events are organized for residents at the cafe. Excellent schools, short drive to shopping, entertainment, restaurants, Midtown, Buckhead and I75. Tenant has the option to include water and internet for $100.