Last updated April 25 2020 at 12:12 AM

103 La Rue Place NW

103 La Rue Place Northwest · (404) 488-8307
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

103 La Rue Place Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30327
Cross Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
internet access
tennis court
True resort style living in Buckhead ready to move into! Large dining room and living room! Very large enclosed sunroom with outside access, top floor! 24 hr Security guard at gate! 3 resort-style pools, tennis, and Par 3 18 hole Golf Course on site! The clubhouse has a health club as well as a cafe/bar open daily and banquet facilities. Weekly events are organized for residents at the cafe. Excellent schools, short drive to shopping, entertainment, restaurants, Midtown, Buckhead and I75. Tenant has the option to include water and internet for $100.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 La Rue Place NW have any available units?
103 La Rue Place NW has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 103 La Rue Place NW have?
Some of 103 La Rue Place NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 La Rue Place NW currently offering any rent specials?
103 La Rue Place NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 La Rue Place NW pet-friendly?
No, 103 La Rue Place NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 103 La Rue Place NW offer parking?
No, 103 La Rue Place NW does not offer parking.
Does 103 La Rue Place NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 103 La Rue Place NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 La Rue Place NW have a pool?
Yes, 103 La Rue Place NW has a pool.
Does 103 La Rue Place NW have accessible units?
No, 103 La Rue Place NW does not have accessible units.
Does 103 La Rue Place NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 La Rue Place NW has units with dishwashers.
