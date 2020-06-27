103 Chicamauga Ave SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated home just steps to the West End Beltline!! - Large 4 bedoom 3 full bath home located in the Westend area located just steps to the Beltline. Living room with hardwood floors, Built in bookshelves. Open kitchen with updated cabinets, electric stove, fridge, and Dishwasher, tile flooring. Washer and Dryer connections. Bedrooms have hardwoods flooring, updated fixtures. Baths with tile flooring, new vanities, fixtures. Front porch. Back deck. Yard. Minutes to Downtown Atlanta, Close to shopping, Marta.



