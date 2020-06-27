All apartments in Atlanta
103 Chicamauga Ave SW
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

103 Chicamauga Ave SW

103 Chicamauga Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

103 Chicamauga Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Mozley Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Updated home just steps to the West End Beltline!! - Large 4 bedoom 3 full bath home located in the Westend area located just steps to the Beltline. Living room with hardwood floors, Built in bookshelves. Open kitchen with updated cabinets, electric stove, fridge, and Dishwasher, tile flooring. Washer and Dryer connections. Bedrooms have hardwoods flooring, updated fixtures. Baths with tile flooring, new vanities, fixtures. Front porch. Back deck. Yard. Minutes to Downtown Atlanta, Close to shopping, Marta.

(RLNE5060686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Chicamauga Ave SW have any available units?
103 Chicamauga Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 103 Chicamauga Ave SW have?
Some of 103 Chicamauga Ave SW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Chicamauga Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
103 Chicamauga Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Chicamauga Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 Chicamauga Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 103 Chicamauga Ave SW offer parking?
No, 103 Chicamauga Ave SW does not offer parking.
Does 103 Chicamauga Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Chicamauga Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Chicamauga Ave SW have a pool?
No, 103 Chicamauga Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 103 Chicamauga Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 103 Chicamauga Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Chicamauga Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 Chicamauga Ave SW has units with dishwashers.
