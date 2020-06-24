1026 Sims Ave NW Apt B

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher parking internet access carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Call Kevin with Northpoint Asset Mgt 404-513-8393 to schedule a showing. $45 per adult application to be filled out at www.northpointam.com



No Section 8

3 x the rent in gross income required.



Spacious 4 bedroom 3 full bath Duplex. Both sides available. 4/3 on both side and identical layout. Open concept floor plan. Ideal for family or room mate living space. Plenty of storage space throughout along with pull down stairs to attic.10 minutes from downtown, GA Tech, GA State, Morehouse, Spellman, and Clark Atlanta Universities. Quiet Street with retired neighbors. Freshly painted and cleaned, hardwood floors in kitchen, living and halls. Like new carpet in rooms. Refrigerator, top range stove and dishwasher in unit. Large laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups on main level



No Pets Allowed



