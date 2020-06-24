All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:24 AM

1026 Sims Ave NW Apt B

1026 Sims Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1026 Sims Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Grove Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Call Kevin with Northpoint Asset Mgt 404-513-8393 to schedule a showing. $45 per adult application to be filled out at www.northpointam.com

No Section 8
3 x the rent in gross income required.

Spacious 4 bedroom 3 full bath Duplex. Both sides available. 4/3 on both side and identical layout. Open concept floor plan. Ideal for family or room mate living space. Plenty of storage space throughout along with pull down stairs to attic.10 minutes from downtown, GA Tech, GA State, Morehouse, Spellman, and Clark Atlanta Universities. Quiet Street with retired neighbors. Freshly painted and cleaned, hardwood floors in kitchen, living and halls. Like new carpet in rooms. Refrigerator, top range stove and dishwasher in unit. Large laundry room with washer and dryer hook-ups on main level

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4678673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1026 Sims Ave NW Apt B have any available units?
1026 Sims Ave NW Apt B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1026 Sims Ave NW Apt B have?
Some of 1026 Sims Ave NW Apt B's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1026 Sims Ave NW Apt B currently offering any rent specials?
1026 Sims Ave NW Apt B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1026 Sims Ave NW Apt B pet-friendly?
No, 1026 Sims Ave NW Apt B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1026 Sims Ave NW Apt B offer parking?
Yes, 1026 Sims Ave NW Apt B offers parking.
Does 1026 Sims Ave NW Apt B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1026 Sims Ave NW Apt B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1026 Sims Ave NW Apt B have a pool?
No, 1026 Sims Ave NW Apt B does not have a pool.
Does 1026 Sims Ave NW Apt B have accessible units?
No, 1026 Sims Ave NW Apt B does not have accessible units.
Does 1026 Sims Ave NW Apt B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1026 Sims Ave NW Apt B has units with dishwashers.
