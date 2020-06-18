Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly coffee bar on-site laundry parking

1006 Martin St SE is a house in Atlanta, GA 30315. This 1,335 square foot house features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms starting at $1,650/month.

Nearby schools include D. H. Stanton Elementary School, Nur Academy and Carver High School. The closest grocery stores are Stadium Grocery, Carver Market and Sam & Son Grocery Wholesale. Nearby coffee shops include Grant Park Coffeehouse, Revelator Coffee Grant Park and Java Cats Cafe. Nearby restaurants include Mediterranea, H&F Burger and Holeman & Finch. 1006 Martin St SE is near Phoenix Park, Grant Park and Georgia State University.

Amenities: Street Lights, Cooling Source: Electric, Cooling Type: Central, ES Bus: Yes, Patio, Fees Include: None, Fireplace Type: Factory Built, Heating Type: Central, HS Bus: Yes, Ceilings 9 Ft Plus, Walk-in Closet, Kitchen: Breakfast Bar, Laundry Location: Hall, Lot Description: Level Lot, Laundry Type: Closet, MS Bus: Yes, Parking: 2 Car, Water: Public Water, Amenities: Sidewalks, Porch, Fireplace Location: In Living Room, Cable In Street, Double Vanity, Garden Tub, Separate Shower, Kitchen: Breakfast Area, Water: Sewer Connected, Fenced Yard, Kitchen Equipment: Refrigerator, Rooms: Living Rm Combo, Rooms: Master On Main Level, Basement: Crawlspace, Stories: 1.5 Stories, Style: Cottage, Construction: Wood Siding, Water: Sewer In Street, Rear Stairs, Lot Size: 3 Acre, Recently Renovated, Area: ATSE, Middle School: A County, Elementary School: A County, High School: A County. NO SECTION 8