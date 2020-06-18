All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

1006 Martin St

1006 Martin Street Southeast · (404) 474-4153
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1006 Martin Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Peoplestown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
1006 Martin St SE is a house in Atlanta, GA 30315. This 1,335 square foot house features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms starting at $1,650/month.
Nearby schools include D. H. Stanton Elementary School, Nur Academy and Carver High School. The closest grocery stores are Stadium Grocery, Carver Market and Sam & Son Grocery Wholesale. Nearby coffee shops include Grant Park Coffeehouse, Revelator Coffee Grant Park and Java Cats Cafe. Nearby restaurants include Mediterranea, H&F Burger and Holeman & Finch. 1006 Martin St SE is near Phoenix Park, Grant Park and Georgia State University.
Amenities: Street Lights, Cooling Source: Electric, Cooling Type: Central, ES Bus: Yes, Patio, Fees Include: None, Fireplace Type: Factory Built, Heating Type: Central, HS Bus: Yes, Ceilings 9 Ft Plus, Walk-in Closet, Kitchen: Breakfast Bar, Laundry Location: Hall, Lot Description: Level Lot, Laundry Type: Closet, MS Bus: Yes, Parking: 2 Car, Water: Public Water, Amenities: Sidewalks, Porch, Fireplace Location: In Living Room, Cable In Street, Double Vanity, Garden Tub, Separate Shower, Kitchen: Breakfast Area, Water: Sewer Connected, Fenced Yard, Kitchen Equipment: Refrigerator, Rooms: Living Rm Combo, Rooms: Master On Main Level, Basement: Crawlspace, Stories: 1.5 Stories, Style: Cottage, Construction: Wood Siding, Water: Sewer In Street, Rear Stairs, Lot Size: 3 Acre, Recently Renovated, Area: ATSE, Middle School: A County, Elementary School: A County, High School: A County. NO SECTION 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 Martin St have any available units?
1006 Martin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1006 Martin St have?
Some of 1006 Martin St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 Martin St currently offering any rent specials?
1006 Martin St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 Martin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1006 Martin St is pet friendly.
Does 1006 Martin St offer parking?
Yes, 1006 Martin St does offer parking.
Does 1006 Martin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 Martin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 Martin St have a pool?
No, 1006 Martin St does not have a pool.
Does 1006 Martin St have accessible units?
No, 1006 Martin St does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 Martin St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1006 Martin St has units with dishwashers.
