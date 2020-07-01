All apartments in Atlanta
1005 Hampton Street
1005 Hampton Street

1005 Hampton St NW · No Longer Available
Location

1005 Hampton St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Home Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
PRE-LEASE FOR FALL 2020! ONE BLOCK FROM TECH! $700 per room!
Georgia Tech area!! 3 Bedroom 1 Bath, pre-leasing for August 2020!!
Sunroom, Back yard, Dinning room. Located in Midtown Atlanta.
Convenient to everything MIDTOWN ATLANTA has to offer.
Public transit, Atlantic Station, and nightlife!
Nice breakfast area with patio.
Lawn Care included for students!

UNIT FEATURES
Air conditioning
Dishwasher
Fenced yard
Hardwood floors
Refrigerator
Microwave
Oven / range
Washer & Dryer
Heat

Great unit for students. Everyone has access to the kitchen area, no living room in this unit.
Contact us today now to get more exciting information!!!
WE ARE EXCITING TO HAVE YOU ONBOARD!
Spacious 3bedroom, 1bath with fenced in back yard! Includes washer and dryer. Great for Georgia Tech Staff or Student! Pre-Leasing for August move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 Hampton Street have any available units?
1005 Hampton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1005 Hampton Street have?
Some of 1005 Hampton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 Hampton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Hampton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Hampton Street pet-friendly?
No, 1005 Hampton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1005 Hampton Street offer parking?
No, 1005 Hampton Street does not offer parking.
Does 1005 Hampton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1005 Hampton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Hampton Street have a pool?
No, 1005 Hampton Street does not have a pool.
Does 1005 Hampton Street have accessible units?
No, 1005 Hampton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 Hampton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1005 Hampton Street has units with dishwashers.

