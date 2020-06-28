1001 E Paces Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Sought After Buckhead Gated Townhome Community of Park at East Paces. End unit, built in 2010, community swimming pool & grassy areas, walk to Lenox Mall, Phipps Plaza, Lenox MARTA station & Lenox Park. First level: 2 car garage, storage, bedroom / office, full bath. Main level: dining room, living room with fireplace, kitchen with granite counters, island and stainless appliances, hardwood floors, deck off the kitchen. Upper level: spacious master bedroom with walk-in custom closet, bath with walk-in shower, soaking tub, double vanity,