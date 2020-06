Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Updated kitchen with Stainless steel appliances & granite counter-tops. Bright open living room with hardwood floors and gas fireplace. Private fenced in backyard with patio area. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms each have hardwood floors, walk in closets, and large updated bathrooms. Close to Atlantic Station, GA Tech, and much more. Call today to schedule a showing.