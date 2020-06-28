100 Randolph Street NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Be in the HEART of it all in this perfect O4W charmer. Steps from Krog Street Market, the Beltline, and restaurants galore! This beautiful home features hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, separate office on main floor, 3 fireplaces, an electronic gate for safe parking (fully enclosed gate all around house-code entry for guests), a 2 car garage, and wonderful outdoor spaces for enjoying watching the world pass by. Easy access to the highway. Rent includes 1 house cleaning/month, security system, and lawn care!