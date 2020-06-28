All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 100 Randolph Street NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
100 Randolph Street NE
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:27 AM

100 Randolph Street NE

100 Randolph Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Old Fourth Ward
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

100 Randolph Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Old Fourth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Be in the HEART of it all in this perfect O4W charmer. Steps from Krog Street Market, the Beltline, and restaurants galore! This beautiful home features hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, separate office on main floor, 3 fireplaces, an electronic gate for safe parking (fully enclosed gate all around house-code entry for guests), a 2 car garage, and wonderful outdoor spaces for enjoying watching the world pass by. Easy access to the highway. Rent includes 1 house cleaning/month, security system, and lawn care!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Randolph Street NE have any available units?
100 Randolph Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 Randolph Street NE have?
Some of 100 Randolph Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Randolph Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
100 Randolph Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Randolph Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 100 Randolph Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 100 Randolph Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 100 Randolph Street NE offers parking.
Does 100 Randolph Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 Randolph Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Randolph Street NE have a pool?
No, 100 Randolph Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 100 Randolph Street NE have accessible units?
No, 100 Randolph Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Randolph Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Randolph Street NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atlas LaVista Hills
2200 Parklake Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Ascent Midtown
1400 West Peachtree Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
Cantera by Cortland
3311 Flowers Rd S
Atlanta, GA 30341
Pointe at Collier Hills
914 Collier Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Sterling Collier Hills
1760 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Encore
3290 Cobb Galleria Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Ashford at Springlake
6200 Bakers Ferry Rd
Atlanta, GA 30331
The Ashley
530 E Paces Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus