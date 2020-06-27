All apartments in Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
10 S Prado NE
Last updated January 14 2020 at 8:15 AM

10 S Prado NE

10 S Prado NE · No Longer Available
Location

10 S Prado NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
Ansley Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Executive rental home in sought after Ansley Park! Stone's throw to Botanical Gardens, Piedmont Park, Piedmont Driving Club, Beltline, restaurants & shops. Large rooms w/ exquisite woodwork & moldings. Guest bd/ba on main. Master + 3 secondary bedrms upstairs. Open kitchen/family room w/ breakfast area. Basement w/ storage & wine cellar. rare 3-car garage! Private, level backyard with fireplace & built-in grill. Separate 1bd/1ba carriage house can be included in the rent for a total of $7000/month. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Available for immediate residency.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 S Prado NE have any available units?
10 S Prado NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 S Prado NE have?
Some of 10 S Prado NE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 S Prado NE currently offering any rent specials?
10 S Prado NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 S Prado NE pet-friendly?
No, 10 S Prado NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 10 S Prado NE offer parking?
Yes, 10 S Prado NE offers parking.
Does 10 S Prado NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 S Prado NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 S Prado NE have a pool?
No, 10 S Prado NE does not have a pool.
Does 10 S Prado NE have accessible units?
No, 10 S Prado NE does not have accessible units.
Does 10 S Prado NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 S Prado NE has units with dishwashers.
