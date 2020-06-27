10 S Prado NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Executive rental home in sought after Ansley Park! Stone's throw to Botanical Gardens, Piedmont Park, Piedmont Driving Club, Beltline, restaurants & shops. Large rooms w/ exquisite woodwork & moldings. Guest bd/ba on main. Master + 3 secondary bedrms upstairs. Open kitchen/family room w/ breakfast area. Basement w/ storage & wine cellar. rare 3-car garage! Private, level backyard with fireplace & built-in grill. Separate 1bd/1ba carriage house can be included in the rent for a total of $7000/month. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Available for immediate residency.