10 Chaumont Sq

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

Ready to walk on to your back porch, and be right in the middle of the action? This beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 level condo is a show stopper. Situated right in front of the security guarded gate, Tennis courts, 1/3 pools, 18-hole par 3 golf-course, gym and restaurant, You will never miss a beat. The oversized back deck opens up directly above the tennis courts. New carpet, New Fixtures, New Paint, New washer & Dryer, Wood burning fireplace, Formal Dining room, Updated Kitchen, and Hardwoods on main! Monthly rent includes water and trash! Come see what country club living is like without the country club price!