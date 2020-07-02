All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated September 18 2019 at 11:20 PM

10 Chaumont Sq

10 Chaumont Square Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

10 Chaumont Square Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30327
Cross Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Ready to walk on to your back porch, and be right in the middle of the action? This beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 level condo is a show stopper. Situated right in front of the security guarded gate, Tennis courts, 1/3 pools, 18-hole par 3 golf-course, gym and restaurant, You will never miss a beat. The oversized back deck opens up directly above the tennis courts. New carpet, New Fixtures, New Paint, New washer & Dryer, Wood burning fireplace, Formal Dining room, Updated Kitchen, and Hardwoods on main! Monthly rent includes water and trash! Come see what country club living is like without the country club price!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Chaumont Sq have any available units?
10 Chaumont Sq doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 Chaumont Sq have?
Some of 10 Chaumont Sq's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Chaumont Sq currently offering any rent specials?
10 Chaumont Sq is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Chaumont Sq pet-friendly?
No, 10 Chaumont Sq is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 10 Chaumont Sq offer parking?
No, 10 Chaumont Sq does not offer parking.
Does 10 Chaumont Sq have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Chaumont Sq offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Chaumont Sq have a pool?
Yes, 10 Chaumont Sq has a pool.
Does 10 Chaumont Sq have accessible units?
No, 10 Chaumont Sq does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Chaumont Sq have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Chaumont Sq has units with dishwashers.

