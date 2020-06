Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Spectacular Intown executive residence. Extremely private and spacious 2.5 story Penthouse with open plan, huge kitchen island, 2 bedrooms and loft. Also enjoy 2 huge balconies in the sky and parking for 2 cars. Amazing views to downtown, Mercedes stadium, Midtown and Buckhead. Luxury condo finishes and appliances. Soaring ceilings,open beams and huge windows.Easy access to Ga Tech, Emory Hosp, and I75/85. Close to Mercedes Stadium and Phillip Arena.