Acworth, GA
4859 Lake Park Terrace
Last updated November 13 2019 at 2:29 PM

4859 Lake Park Terrace

4859 Lake Park Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

4859 Lake Park Terrace, Acworth, GA 30101

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Ranch Home in Acworth - Available Now! - Available Now! Well maintained 3BR / 2BA Ranch home in Acworth off Hickory Grove Road. Lots of features here. Beautiful eat-in kitchen with near new appliances, lots of cabinets and lots of counter space. Laundry closet off kitchen and 2-car garage too. Huge vaulted Great Room with fireplace and lots of windows overlooking the rear yard. Nice split bedroom floor plan with vaulted Master on one side and guest bedrooms on the other. The Master Bedroom is spacious as the pictures show. The Master Bath has a large garden tub / shower combo, lots of vanity counter space and a big walk-in closet. Head out to the inviting rear deck and overlook this great, level rear yard. Resident Benefit Package included. Rent quoted reflects discount for on time payment, ask for details. Check out our 5-Star Google Reviews and visit us at www.AvalonPropertyManagement.net

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5153513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4859 Lake Park Terrace have any available units?
4859 Lake Park Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acworth, GA.
What amenities does 4859 Lake Park Terrace have?
Some of 4859 Lake Park Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4859 Lake Park Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
4859 Lake Park Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4859 Lake Park Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 4859 Lake Park Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 4859 Lake Park Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 4859 Lake Park Terrace offers parking.
Does 4859 Lake Park Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4859 Lake Park Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4859 Lake Park Terrace have a pool?
No, 4859 Lake Park Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 4859 Lake Park Terrace have accessible units?
No, 4859 Lake Park Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 4859 Lake Park Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 4859 Lake Park Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4859 Lake Park Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 4859 Lake Park Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
