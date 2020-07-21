4859 Lake Park Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Ranch Home in Acworth - Available Now! - Available Now! Well maintained 3BR / 2BA Ranch home in Acworth off Hickory Grove Road. Lots of features here. Beautiful eat-in kitchen with near new appliances, lots of cabinets and lots of counter space. Laundry closet off kitchen and 2-car garage too. Huge vaulted Great Room with fireplace and lots of windows overlooking the rear yard. Nice split bedroom floor plan with vaulted Master on one side and guest bedrooms on the other. The Master Bedroom is spacious as the pictures show. The Master Bath has a large garden tub / shower combo, lots of vanity counter space and a big walk-in closet. Head out to the inviting rear deck and overlook this great, level rear yard. Resident Benefit Package included. Rent quoted reflects discount for on time payment, ask for details. Check out our 5-Star Google Reviews and visit us at www.AvalonPropertyManagement.net



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5153513)