61 Apartments for rent in Acworth, GA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Acworth renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
3 Units Available
The Bauer
4801 Baker Grove Rd NW, Acworth, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to The Bauer, a charming community that fuses small town atmosphere with world-class culture.
11 Units Available
The Archer in Acworth
5360 Cherokee St, Acworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Opening Summer 2020. Great outdoors, great indoors. Nestled among beautiful lakes in the charming town of Acworth, Georgia, The Archer is an every day getaway.
5 Units Available
REVEL100
100 Peaks Ridge, Acworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1388 sqft
This contemporary community is minutes from the freeway, parks, and schools. On-site amenities include a park, fitness center, and resort-style pool. Each home offers a pantry and breakfast bar along with washer and dryer.

1 Unit Available
3271 Peach Court
3271 Peach Court, Acworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1521 sqft
CLOSE TO EVERYTHING - GREAT HOME! MINUTES TO EVERYTHING! AWESOME VAULTED GREAT ROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS AND FIREPLACE. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF CABINETS AND PANTRY. LARGE DINING AREA OVERLOOKS LEVEL BACK YARD.

1 Unit Available
3172 Chapel Road NW
3172 Chapel Road, Acworth, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2906 sqft
Great location, near shopping, restaurants, and schools in a Swim, tennis community, Spacious home with hardwood flooring on main, Separate formal living and formal dining room, with large kitchen overlooking the family room.

1 Unit Available
3222 Blue Springs Trce North West
3222 Blue Springs Trace Northwest, Acworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
This 3 bed 2.5 bath is close to downtown Kennesaw, Swift Cantrell Park and easy access to 75. The home offers a beautiful Island kitchen with granite counter tops, black appliance package, dark cabinets and hardwood flooring.

1 Unit Available
3595 Darcy Ct
3595 Darcy Court Northwest, Acworth, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2616 sqft
Prime location, lots of sqft, HOA controlled community, hardwood floors, must see! - Prime location, lots of sqft, HOA controlled community, hardwood floors, must see! (RLNE5427827)
1 Unit Available
2939 Owens Point Trail NW
2939 Owens Point Trail Northwest, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2939 Owens Point Trail NW Available 07/01/20 Well Maintained Ranch Close to Shopping, Schools, Hwys! - Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch close to Hwys, Schools and Shopping in Kennesaw! Home features UPDATED A/C AND HEATING UNIT, UPDATED HOT

1 Unit Available
229 Madison Avenue
229 Madison Avenue, Cherokee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1857 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome features hardwood floors and neutral paint. The living room has a gorgeous, tiled electric fireplace and opens to a small, private patio.

1 Unit Available
4950 Cedar St.
4950 Cedar St SE, Bartow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1250 sqft
ALL NEW 3BR/2Bth open floor plan spacious home with island. As a Resident of the newly developed Allatoona Village, Residents receive private access to Lake Allatoona via trails, use of community’s shared green spaces, pet park, and gazebo.

1 Unit Available
3645 Elmendorf Cove NW
3645 Elmendorf Cove NW, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2756 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Huge and beautiful home in elegant and sought after neighborhood with great amenities and awesome school district! White kitchen cabinets and shiny granite countertops. Easy maintenance hardwood floors throughout main level.
38 Units Available
The Avenues of Kennesaw East & West
3900 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$901
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,556
1544 sqft
Luxury apartments with modern kitchens, ceiling fans and crown molding. Swim in the pool or lounge on the sundeck. Enjoy a 24-hour fitness center and tennis court. Just minutes from shopping and restaurants. Pet-friendly.
19 Units Available
Revival on Main
2825 S Main St, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1297 sqft
This modern community is located in the historic downtown Kennesaw area. On-site amenities include a saltwater pool, club room, and lots of green space. Within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Modern interiors.
25 Units Available
TownPark Crossing
3725 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1119 sqft
Pet-friendly community with a bark park, lighted tennis courts and a resident car care center. Units feature gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and brushed-nickel hardware.
20 Units Available
Camden Shiloh
4044 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,159
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1509 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with wood-burning fireplaces, modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with saltwater pool, cyber cafe, picnic area with grills. Minutes from Kennesaw State University, Town Center Mall and I-75.
4 Units Available
Park at Kennesaw
2250 Ellison Lakes Dr, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,426
1435 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
42 Units Available
Shiloh Green
50 Walton Green Way NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1425 sqft
Luxury community with resort-style pool, dog park and car wash area. Units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and extra storage. Located near I-75, which makes commuting into Marietta and Atlanta easy.

1 Unit Available
5777 Fairwood Trace
5777 Fairwood Trace, Cobb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,150
2508 sqft
Brookstone II / Harrison HS - This elegant West Cobb executive home won't last long.

1 Unit Available
1135 Gordon Combs Road Northwest
1135 Gordon Combs Road Northwest, Cobb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,495
4753 sqft
This spectacular 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom home features a stone, rocking chair porch, gleaming hardwood floors, gorgeous master suite on main, back porch and 2 decks which overlook a beautifully landscaped yard.

1 Unit Available
1903 Flat Creek Court Northwest
1903 Flat Creek Court Northwest, Cobb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,745
3249 sqft
Make yourself at home in this 2 story home on cul-de-sac lot with private backyard setting, large deck & patio below.

Cedarcrest
1 Unit Available
1667 Heyford Circle NW
1667 Heyford Circle, Kennesaw, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1450 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath rental home in Kennesaw with fresh paint. Eat in kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, pantry. wood laminate flooring on main level with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace. Master bedroom on main level.

1 Unit Available
1920 Lakeshore Overlook
1920 Lakeshore Overlook Circle Northwest, Kennesaw, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1696 sqft
Beautiful End Unit. This spacious town home has new hardwood floors though out the lower level, new carpet in bedrooms. Two large bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms. Large Living Room with Fireplace. One car garage.

1 Unit Available
187 Bryon Ln
187 Bryon Ln, Cherokee County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,049
1979 sqft
Be the FIRST to live in this brand new construction home! Offering the best of both worlds, the new community at The Enclave of Lockhart offers the space and freedom you need, while still convenient to highways and commuter-living.

1 Unit Available
3583 Kennesaw Station Drive NW
3583 Kennesaw Station Drive, Kennesaw, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1120 sqft
Very cute townhome so convenient to Kennesaw State. New laminate wood floors on main, tiled baths, master bath updated with new tub/shower, excellent roommate floor plan.
City Guide for Acworth, GA

Home to the top-rated Cobblestone Golf Course, thirteen parks, nine softball/baseball fields and two football fields, and two lakes, you'll be tired just thinking of things to do in Acworth.

A small town atmosphere combined with convenient access to a larger city (Atlanta is less than an hour away...depending on how much of a hurry you're in) make Acworth a great place to live. The population is just a tad over 20,000, and the cost of living is very low compared to elsewhere in the region. Summers are hot and humid--the average temperature in July is about 90 degrees, and the humidity index is a soggy 75 percent--so don't forget your swim trunks! The mild winter temperatures, however, make up for the heat of the summer. The average lows in January are only about 28 degrees. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Acworth, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Acworth renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

