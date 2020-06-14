61 Apartments for rent in Acworth, GA with hardwood floors
Home to the top-rated Cobblestone Golf Course, thirteen parks, nine softball/baseball fields and two football fields, and two lakes, you'll be tired just thinking of things to do in Acworth.
A small town atmosphere combined with convenient access to a larger city (Atlanta is less than an hour away...depending on how much of a hurry you're in) make Acworth a great place to live. The population is just a tad over 20,000, and the cost of living is very low compared to elsewhere in the region. Summers are hot and humid--the average temperature in July is about 90 degrees, and the humidity index is a soggy 75 percent--so don't forget your swim trunks! The mild winter temperatures, however, make up for the heat of the summer. The average lows in January are only about 28 degrees. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Acworth renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.