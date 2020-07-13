/
pet friendly apartments
88 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Acworth, GA
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
The Landing at Acworth
4710 Baker Grove Rd NW, Acworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1139 sqft
Pet-friendly community with easy access to I-75 and Hwy 92. Close to Lake Allatoona, outlet stores, restaurants and entertainment. Amenities include a pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, patio and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
The Bauer
4801 Baker Grove Rd NW, Acworth, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,105
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1056 sqft
Welcome home to The Bauer, a charming community that fuses small town atmosphere with world-class culture.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
21 Units Available
The Archer in Acworth
5360 Cherokee St, Acworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,713
1455 sqft
Opening Summer 2020. Great outdoors, great indoors. Nestled among beautiful lakes in the charming town of Acworth, Georgia, The Archer is an every day getaway.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 8 at 02:12pm
3 Units Available
REVEL100
100 Peaks Ridge, Acworth, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1388 sqft
This contemporary community is minutes from the freeway, parks, and schools. On-site amenities include a park, fitness center, and resort-style pool. Each home offers a pantry and breakfast bar along with washer and dryer.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
4312 Brandy Ann Court
4312 Brandy Ann Court Northwest, Acworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1712 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
4522 Lake Park Drive
4522 Lake Park Drive, Acworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1359 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Acworth
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3651 Elmendorf Cv Nw
3651 Elmendorf Cove NW, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
3105 sqft
3651 Elmendorf Cv Nw Available 08/01/20 Kennesaw Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Charming home in Heritage Club Subdivision. Featuring 4 Bedrooms/2.
Results within 5 miles of Acworth
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
11 Units Available
Revival on Main
2825 S Main St, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1294 sqft
This modern community is located in the historic downtown Kennesaw area. On-site amenities include a saltwater pool, club room, and lots of green space. Within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Modern interiors.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
30 Units Available
The Avenues of Kennesaw East & West
3900 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,171
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1544 sqft
Luxury apartments with modern kitchens, ceiling fans and crown molding. Swim in the pool or lounge on the sundeck. Enjoy a 24-hour fitness center and tennis court. Just minutes from shopping and restaurants. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
TownPark Crossing
3725 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1119 sqft
Pet-friendly community with a bark park, lighted tennis courts and a resident car care center. Units feature gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and brushed-nickel hardware.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
20 Units Available
The Bridges Of Kennesaw
3840 Jiles Rd NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1378 sqft
Just a short walk away from North Hampton Drive and Giles Crossing. Modern apartments include a patio or balcony, a fireplace and a full complement of kitchen appliances. Community includes a pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Ridenour
Ashford Ridenour Apartments
1575 Ridenour Pkwy NW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Route 41 and Barrett Parkway, and a short drive to some of the best dining, shopping, and working that Kennesaw has to offer. Pet-friendly with 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Greenhouse
3885 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$858
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,364
1254 sqft
Garden-style apartments near I-75. Close to Kennesaw State University and the Pinetree Country Club. Neary shopping at Town Center at Cobb. Pet-friendly units have walk-in closets. Community pool.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
15 Units Available
Camden Shiloh
4044 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,219
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1509 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with wood-burning fireplaces, modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with saltwater pool, cyber cafe, picnic area with grills. Minutes from Kennesaw State University, Town Center Mall and I-75.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Mountain Park Estates
1925 Old 41 Hwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,446
1403 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1688 sqft
Gated community with 24-hour maintenance, cyber cafe, swimming pool and farmhouse-style clubhouse. Minutes from hiking trails and historic Kennesaw Mountain with easy access to I-75 and I-575. Near Town Center Mall and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
35 Units Available
Shiloh Green
50 Walton Green Way NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1425 sqft
Luxury community with resort-style pool, dog park and car wash area. Units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and extra storage. Located near I-75, which makes commuting into Marietta and Atlanta easy.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Charlestowne Apartments
50 Creekside Dr NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,126
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1397 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-75, Kennesaw State University, Towne Center Mall, and more. Units feature washer dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community is pet friendly and has a pool and hammock garden.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Hawthorne at Kennesaw
4045 George Busbee Parkway Northwest, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,452
1520 sqft
Just minutes from I-75 and Town Center Mall. Each apartment features a spacious floor plan with modern appliances. On-site auto detailing bay, pet wash station and spa, and car charging. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
6 Units Available
Park at Kennesaw
2250 Ellison Lakes Dr, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,026
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
7015 Galts Ferry Road
7015 Galts Ferry Road, Cherokee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1493 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
3588 Kennesaw Station Dr
3588 Kennesaw Station Drive, Kennesaw, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1658 sqft
Renovated, cozy townhome with new modern furnishings included. Inside you will find 3 bedrooms with comfortable beds and 2 full baths, an open living area and a media room in the basement.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
82 Shepard Court
82 Shephard Court, Paulding County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3370 sqft
Almost new (one year old) Luxury Farm House in Culde Sac in Swim Community. 5 Bedrooms 4 Baths. - Almost new. All upgrades including White gourmet kitchen with Stainless appliances and marble counters. Culdesac Lot. Daylight Basement.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2399 Woodland Drive
2399 Woodland Drive, Kennesaw, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Remodeled Kennesaw Brick Ranch Home ! - Updated Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Ranch Home in Kennesaw. Fresh Paint, New Laminate Flooring throughout Home.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
1903 Flat Creek Court Northwest
1903 Flat Creek Court Northwest, Cobb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,745
3249 sqft
Make yourself at home in this 2 story home on cul-de-sac lot with private backyard setting, large deck & patio below.
