124 Apartments for rent in Acworth, GA with balcony

Home to the top-rated Cobblestone Golf Course, thirteen parks, nine softball/baseball fields and two football fields, and two lakes, you'll be tired just thinking of things to do in Acworth.

A small town atmosphere combined with convenient access to a larger city (Atlanta is less than an hour away...depending on how much of a hurry you're in) make Acworth a great place to live. The population is just a tad over 20,000, and the cost of living is very low compared to elsewhere in the region. Summers are hot and humid--the average temperature in July is about 90 degrees, and the humidity index is a soggy 75 percent--so don't forget your swim trunks! The mild winter temperatures, however, make up for the heat of the summer. The average lows in January are only about 28 degrees. See more