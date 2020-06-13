124 Apartments for rent in Acworth, GA with balcony

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
11 Units Available
The Archer in Acworth
5360 Cherokee St, Acworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Opening Summer 2020. Great outdoors, great indoors. Nestled among beautiful lakes in the charming town of Acworth, Georgia, The Archer is an every day getaway.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
The Bauer
4801 Baker Grove Rd NW, Acworth, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to The Bauer, a charming community that fuses small town atmosphere with world-class culture.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
The Landing at Acworth
4710 Baker Grove Rd NW, Acworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1139 sqft
Pet-friendly community with easy access to I-75 and Hwy 92. Close to Lake Allatoona, outlet stores, restaurants and entertainment. Amenities include a pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, patio and fireplace.
Last updated June 10 at 09:13pm
5 Units Available
REVEL100
100 Peaks Ridge, Acworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1388 sqft
This contemporary community is minutes from the freeway, parks, and schools. On-site amenities include a park, fitness center, and resort-style pool. Each home offers a pantry and breakfast bar along with washer and dryer.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
529 Bass Pte NW
529 Bass Pointe Northwest, Acworth, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2331 sqft
Spacious and Updated Home Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3539 Butler Springs Trce NW
3539 Butler Springs Trace, Acworth, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2500 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Kennesaw property - Property Id: 289193 Beautiful single family Kennesaw home, brick front, in a well maintained, scenic fun, family oriented neighborhood in a great location.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
4255 Brandy Ann Drive
4255 Brandy Ann Drive Northwest, Acworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1266 sqft
Available July 14. Don't miss out on this 3 bed 2 bath with finished partial basement and fenced backyard. Split level home located minutes from I-75. Spacious family room and bonus room in partial finished basement.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
450 Darter Drive NW
450 Darter Drive Northwest, Acworth, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2519 sqft
Spacious 4 BR/2.5 BA Traditional 2 Story w/Full Unfinished Bsmt for storage. Laminate Flooring throughout. Freshly Painted Interior. Elegant Formal Living Rm & Dining Rm. Large Family Rm w/Woodburning Fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 03:31am
1 Unit Available
3222 Blue Springs Trce North West
3222 Blue Springs Trace Northwest, Acworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
This 3 bed 2.5 bath is close to downtown Kennesaw, Swift Cantrell Park and easy access to 75. The home offers a beautiful Island kitchen with granite counter tops, black appliance package, dark cabinets and hardwood flooring.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4921 Baker Plantation Way
4921 Baker Plantation Way, Acworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,603
2300 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 1 mile of Acworth

Last updated June 13 at 04:36am
1 Unit Available
229 Madison Avenue
229 Madison Avenue, Cherokee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1857 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome features hardwood floors and neutral paint. The living room has a gorgeous, tiled electric fireplace and opens to a small, private patio.

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
4950 Cedar St.
4950 Cedar St SE, Bartow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1250 sqft
ALL NEW 3BR/2Bth open floor plan spacious home with island. As a Resident of the newly developed Allatoona Village, Residents receive private access to Lake Allatoona via trails, use of community’s shared green spaces, pet park, and gazebo.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3638 Memorial Parkway NW
3638 Memorial Parkway Northwest, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1564 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
147 Aztec Way SE
147 Aztec Way Southeast, Bartow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1132 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2939 Owens Point Trail NW
2939 Owens Point Trail Northwest, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2939 Owens Point Trail NW Available 07/01/20 Well Maintained Ranch Close to Shopping, Schools, Hwys! - Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch close to Hwys, Schools and Shopping in Kennesaw! Home features UPDATED A/C AND HEATING UNIT, UPDATED HOT

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Legacy Park
1 Unit Available
3034 Langley Close NW
3034 Langley Close, Kennesaw, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2498 sqft
Beautiful family home in sought after Legacy Park Community. Privacy fenced back yard with huge deck. So close to shopping and I-75 for easy access to Atlanta. Close to Dobbins AFB. Home is on a quiet cul de sac.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
3459 Clubside Lane
3459 Clubside Lane, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2111 sqft
Great split level home ready for immediate occupancy! Lower level features massive unfinished bonus room. Over sized garage on cul-de-sac lot. Large master bedroom with walk in closet.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
4296 Brighton Way
4296 Brighton Way Northwest, Kennesaw, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1917 sqft
Nice 3 bed 2.5 bath home in Legacy Park. , vaulted Living Rm, arched entry to Kitchen & backyard/Patio access, 2-story Great Rm w/gas fireplace framed by floor to ceiling molding, and Laundry Rm.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
2845 Appling Way
2845 Appling Way Northwest, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1424 sqft
Renovated Rental Available NOW. Brand new flooring throughout. New refrigerator with bonus refrigerator in garage. New custom windows, new deck and new dishwasher. Brand new a/c, remote control ceiling fans and new lighting. Fenced yard.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
2633 English Oaks Lane NW
2633 English Oaks Lane, Kennesaw, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1766 sqft
Beautiful property in one of Kennesaw's most sought-after neighborhoods...English Oaks! Master on the main with trey ceiling and walk-in closet. Separate soaking tub and shower in Master Bathroom.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
215 Kiowa Ct
215 Kiowa Court Southeast, Bartow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1776 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
114 Aztec Way SE
114 Aztec Way Southeast, Bartow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1225 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,225 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 5 miles of Acworth
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Revival on Main
2825 S Main St, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1297 sqft
This modern community is located in the historic downtown Kennesaw area. On-site amenities include a saltwater pool, club room, and lots of green space. Within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Modern interiors.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
Greenhouse
3885 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$863
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1254 sqft
Garden-style apartments near I-75. Close to Kennesaw State University and the Pinetree Country Club. Neary shopping at Town Center at Cobb. Pet-friendly units have walk-in closets. Community pool.
Home to the top-rated Cobblestone Golf Course, thirteen parks, nine softball/baseball fields and two football fields, and two lakes, you'll be tired just thinking of things to do in Acworth.

A small town atmosphere combined with convenient access to a larger city (Atlanta is less than an hour away...depending on how much of a hurry you're in) make Acworth a great place to live. The population is just a tad over 20,000, and the cost of living is very low compared to elsewhere in the region. Summers are hot and humid--the average temperature in July is about 90 degrees, and the humidity index is a soggy 75 percent--so don't forget your swim trunks! The mild winter temperatures, however, make up for the heat of the summer. The average lows in January are only about 28 degrees. See more

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Acworth renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

