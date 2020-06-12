Apartment List
/
GA
/
acworth
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:52 PM

172 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Acworth, GA

Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 10 at 09:13pm
5 Units Available
REVEL100
100 Peaks Ridge, Acworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1388 sqft
This contemporary community is minutes from the freeway, parks, and schools. On-site amenities include a park, fitness center, and resort-style pool. Each home offers a pantry and breakfast bar along with washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
The Bauer
4801 Baker Grove Rd NW, Acworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,382
1254 sqft
Welcome home to The Bauer, a charming community that fuses small town atmosphere with world-class culture.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
529 Bass Pte NW
529 Bass Pointe Northwest, Acworth, GA
Spacious and Updated Home Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3539 Butler Springs Trce NW
3539 Butler Springs Trace, Acworth, GA
Available 07/01/20 Kennesaw property - Property Id: 289193 Beautiful single family Kennesaw home, brick front, in a well maintained, scenic fun, family oriented neighborhood in a great location.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3271 Peach Court
3271 Peach Court, Acworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1521 sqft
CLOSE TO EVERYTHING - GREAT HOME! MINUTES TO EVERYTHING! AWESOME VAULTED GREAT ROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS AND FIREPLACE. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF CABINETS AND PANTRY. LARGE DINING AREA OVERLOOKS LEVEL BACK YARD.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3172 Chapel Road NW
3172 Chapel Road, Acworth, GA
Great location, near shopping, restaurants, and schools in a Swim, tennis community, Spacious home with hardwood flooring on main, Separate formal living and formal dining room, with large kitchen overlooking the family room.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
4569 Grove Park Way NW
4569 Grove Park Way, Acworth, GA
Just remodeled 4 bedroom 2.5 bath with a mother-in-law suite includes new paint and plank flooring to go with the ceramic tile. fire place, over sized 2 car garage.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
110 Park Forest Drive
110 Park Forest Drive Northwest, Acworth, GA
MOVE IN READY! Brand new flooring and fresh paint. New dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator.4 Bedroom 2.5 bath home in Kennesaw. Neighborhood features playground and pool. No previous evictions. Dogs ok with pet deposit on case by case basis.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
4255 Brandy Ann Drive
4255 Brandy Ann Drive Northwest, Acworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1266 sqft
Available July 14. Don't miss out on this 3 bed 2 bath with finished partial basement and fenced backyard. Split level home located minutes from I-75. Spacious family room and bonus room in partial finished basement.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
450 Darter Drive NW
450 Darter Drive Northwest, Acworth, GA
Spacious 4 BR/2.5 BA Traditional 2 Story w/Full Unfinished Bsmt for storage. Laminate Flooring throughout. Freshly Painted Interior. Elegant Formal Living Rm & Dining Rm. Large Family Rm w/Woodburning Fireplace.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3404 Washington Commons Avenue NW
3404 Washington Commons Northwest, Acworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1607 sqft
Don't miss out on this rare 3 bed 2 bath ranch located in Kennesaw. The property is located within walking distance to Swift Cantrell Park and North Cobb High School. Spacious family room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
3222 Blue Springs Trce North West
3222 Blue Springs Trace Northwest, Acworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
This 3 bed 2.5 bath is close to downtown Kennesaw, Swift Cantrell Park and easy access to 75. The home offers a beautiful Island kitchen with granite counter tops, black appliance package, dark cabinets and hardwood flooring.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3595 Darcy Ct
3595 Darcy Court Northwest, Acworth, GA
Prime location, lots of sqft, HOA controlled community, hardwood floors, must see! - Prime location, lots of sqft, HOA controlled community, hardwood floors, must see! (RLNE5427827)

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4921 Baker Plantation Way
4921 Baker Plantation Way, Acworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,603
2300 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 1 mile of Acworth

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3638 Memorial Parkway NW
3638 Memorial Parkway Northwest, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1564 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
147 Aztec Way SE
147 Aztec Way Southeast, Bartow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1132 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
146 Aztec Way SE
146 Aztec Way Southeast, Bartow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1104 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,104 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2939 Owens Point Trail NW
2939 Owens Point Trail Northwest, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2939 Owens Point Trail NW Available 07/01/20 Well Maintained Ranch Close to Shopping, Schools, Hwys! - Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch close to Hwys, Schools and Shopping in Kennesaw! Home features UPDATED A/C AND HEATING UNIT, UPDATED HOT

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
162 Aztec Way Southeast
162 Aztec Way Southeast, Bartow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2100 sqft
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
229 Madison Avenue
229 Madison Avenue, Cherokee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1857 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome features hardwood floors and neutral paint. The living room has a gorgeous, tiled electric fireplace and opens to a small, private patio.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
4950 Cedar St.
4950 Cedar St SE, Bartow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1250 sqft
ALL NEW 3BR/2Bth open floor plan spacious home with island. As a Resident of the newly developed Allatoona Village, Residents receive private access to Lake Allatoona via trails, use of community’s shared green spaces, pet park, and gazebo.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Legacy Park
1 Unit Available
3034 Langley Close NW
3034 Langley Close, Kennesaw, GA
Beautiful family home in sought after Legacy Park Community. Privacy fenced back yard with huge deck. So close to shopping and I-75 for easy access to Atlanta. Close to Dobbins AFB. Home is on a quiet cul de sac.

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3459 Clubside Lane
3459 Clubside Lane, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2111 sqft
Great split level home ready for immediate occupancy! Lower level features massive unfinished bonus room. Over sized garage on cul-de-sac lot. Large master bedroom with walk in closet.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
4296 Brighton Way
4296 Brighton Way Northwest, Kennesaw, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1917 sqft
Nice 3 bed 2.5 bath home in Legacy Park. , vaulted Living Rm, arched entry to Kitchen & backyard/Patio access, 2-story Great Rm w/gas fireplace framed by floor to ceiling molding, and Laundry Rm.

June 2020 Acworth Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Acworth Rent Report. Acworth rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Acworth rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Acworth Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Acworth Rent Report. Acworth rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Acworth rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Acworth rents declined slightly over the past month

Acworth rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 2.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Acworth stand at $935 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,079 for a two-bedroom. Acworth's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Acworth over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Atlanta metro, 7 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Alpharetta has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,449, while one-bedrooms go for $1,254.
    • Peachtree City has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,353, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,188; rents fell 0.6% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • Roswell has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,479; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 1.0% over the past year.

    Acworth rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Acworth, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Acworth is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased moderately in other cities across the state, with Georgia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.5% in Augusta and 1.7% in Columbus.
    • Acworth's median two-bedroom rent of $1,079 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.1% increase in Acworth.
    • While Acworth's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of San Francisco saw a decrease of 1.0%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Acworth than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Acworth.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Atlanta
    $1,030
    $1,190
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Roswell
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Alpharetta
    $1,250
    $1,450
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Peachtree City
    $1,170
    $1,350
    1%
    2%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Stockbridge
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.2%
    5.8%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,340
    0.3%
    -1.3%
    Canton
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.1%
    3%
    McDonough
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1.2%
    1.1%
    Acworth
    $930
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Decatur
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0
    -0.4%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,000
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.4%
    0.3%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,120
    $1,290
    -1.2%
    1.1%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,860
    -0.9%
    -2.4%
    Conyers
    $1,010
    $1,170
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Riverdale
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.6%
    1%
    Fairburn
    $960
    $1,110
    0
    4.6%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Clarkston
    $930
    $1,070
    1.6%
    4.6%
    Austell
    $960
    $1,110
    0.7%
    1.8%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    10.8%
    Jonesboro
    $1,080
    $1,250
    0.1%
    3.1%
    Lithonia
    $1,240
    $1,430
    1.3%
    9.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Acworth 1 BedroomsAcworth 2 BedroomsAcworth 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAcworth 3 BedroomsAcworth Apartments with Balcony
    Acworth Apartments with GarageAcworth Apartments with GymAcworth Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAcworth Apartments with ParkingAcworth Apartments with Pool
    Acworth Apartments with Washer-DryerAcworth Dog Friendly ApartmentsAcworth Luxury PlacesAcworth Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
    Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GA
    Doraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
    Georgia State UniversityLife University
    Morehouse College