Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 PM

97 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Acworth, GA

Finding an apartment in Acworth that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
22 Units Available
The Landing at Acworth
4710 Baker Grove Rd NW, Acworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1139 sqft
Pet-friendly community with easy access to I-75 and Hwy 92. Close to Lake Allatoona, outlet stores, restaurants and entertainment. Amenities include a pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, patio and fireplace.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
The Bauer
4801 Baker Grove Rd NW, Acworth, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to The Bauer, a charming community that fuses small town atmosphere with world-class culture.
Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
The Archer in Acworth
5360 Cherokee St, Acworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Opening Summer 2020. Great outdoors, great indoors. Nestled among beautiful lakes in the charming town of Acworth, Georgia, The Archer is an every day getaway.
Last updated June 10 at 09:13pm
5 Units Available
REVEL100
100 Peaks Ridge, Acworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1388 sqft
This contemporary community is minutes from the freeway, parks, and schools. On-site amenities include a park, fitness center, and resort-style pool. Each home offers a pantry and breakfast bar along with washer and dryer.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
4227 Zephyrhills Drive
4227 Zephyrhills Drive, Acworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1416 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
110 Park Forest Drive
110 Park Forest Drive Northwest, Acworth, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2060 sqft
MOVE IN READY! Brand new flooring and fresh paint. New dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator.4 Bedroom 2.5 bath home in Kennesaw. Neighborhood features playground and pool. No previous evictions. Dogs ok with pet deposit on case by case basis.
Results within 1 mile of Acworth

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
162 Aztec Way Southeast
162 Aztec Way Southeast, Bartow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2100 sqft
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
4950 Cedar St.
4950 Cedar St SE, Bartow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1250 sqft
ALL NEW 3BR/2Bth open floor plan spacious home with island. As a Resident of the newly developed Allatoona Village, Residents receive private access to Lake Allatoona via trails, use of community’s shared green spaces, pet park, and gazebo.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2845 Appling Way
2845 Appling Way Northwest, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1424 sqft
Renovated Rental Available NOW. Brand new flooring throughout. New refrigerator with bonus refrigerator in garage. New custom windows, new deck and new dishwasher. Brand new a/c, remote control ceiling fans and new lighting. Fenced yard.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
215 Kiowa Ct
215 Kiowa Court Southeast, Bartow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1776 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 5 miles of Acworth
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
19 Units Available
Revival on Main
2825 S Main St, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1297 sqft
This modern community is located in the historic downtown Kennesaw area. On-site amenities include a saltwater pool, club room, and lots of green space. Within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Modern interiors.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
26 Units Available
Greenhouse
3885 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$863
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1254 sqft
Garden-style apartments near I-75. Close to Kennesaw State University and the Pinetree Country Club. Neary shopping at Town Center at Cobb. Pet-friendly units have walk-in closets. Community pool.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Mountain Park Estates
1925 Old 41 Hwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1403 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1688 sqft
Gated community with 24-hour maintenance, cyber cafe, swimming pool and farmhouse-style clubhouse. Minutes from hiking trails and historic Kennesaw Mountain with easy access to I-75 and I-575. Near Town Center Mall and restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
39 Units Available
The Avenues of Kennesaw East & West
3900 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$931
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,101
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,556
1544 sqft
Luxury apartments with modern kitchens, ceiling fans and crown molding. Swim in the pool or lounge on the sundeck. Enjoy a 24-hour fitness center and tennis court. Just minutes from shopping and restaurants. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
23 Units Available
Hawthorne at Kennesaw
4045 George Busbee Parkway Northwest, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,466
1520 sqft
Just minutes from I-75 and Town Center Mall. Each apartment features a spacious floor plan with modern appliances. On-site auto detailing bay, pet wash station and spa, and car charging. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Charlestowne Apartments
50 Creekside Dr NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1397 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-75, Kennesaw State University, Towne Center Mall, and more. Units feature washer dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community is pet friendly and has a pool and hammock garden.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
26 Units Available
TownPark Crossing
3725 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1119 sqft
Pet-friendly community with a bark park, lighted tennis courts and a resident car care center. Units feature gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and brushed-nickel hardware.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
29 Units Available
The Bridges Of Kennesaw
3840 Jiles Rd NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1378 sqft
Just a short walk away from North Hampton Drive and Giles Crossing. Modern apartments include a patio or balcony, a fireplace and a full complement of kitchen appliances. Community includes a pool and tennis court.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Ridenour
15 Units Available
Ashford Ridenour Apartments
1575 Ridenour Pkwy NW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1783 sqft
Just minutes from Route 41 and Barrett Parkway, and a short drive to some of the best dining, shopping, and working that Kennesaw has to offer. Pet-friendly with 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
20 Units Available
Camden Shiloh
4044 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,159
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1509 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with wood-burning fireplaces, modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with saltwater pool, cyber cafe, picnic area with grills. Minutes from Kennesaw State University, Town Center Mall and I-75.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
4 Units Available
Park at Kennesaw
2250 Ellison Lakes Dr, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,426
1435 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
42 Units Available
Shiloh Green
50 Walton Green Way NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1425 sqft
Luxury community with resort-style pool, dog park and car wash area. Units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and extra storage. Located near I-75, which makes commuting into Marietta and Atlanta easy.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
82 Shepard Court
82 Shepard Ct, Paulding County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3370 sqft
Almost new (one year old) Luxury Farm House in Culde Sac in Swim Community. 5 Bedrooms 4 Baths. - Almost new. All upgrades including White gourmet kitchen with Stainless appliances and marble counters. Culdesac Lot. Daylight Basement.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2399 Woodland Drive
2399 Woodland Drive, Kennesaw, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2399 Woodland Drive Available 07/01/20 Remodeled Kennesaw Brick Ranch Home ! - Updated Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Ranch Home in Kennesaw. Fresh Paint, New Laminate Flooring throughout Home.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Acworth, GA

Finding an apartment in Acworth that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

