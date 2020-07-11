/
/
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:40 AM
181 Luxury Apartments for rent in Acworth, GA
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
23 Units Available
The Archer in Acworth
5360 Cherokee St, Acworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,713
1455 sqft
Opening Summer 2020. Great outdoors, great indoors. Nestled among beautiful lakes in the charming town of Acworth, Georgia, The Archer is an every day getaway.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
The Landing at Acworth
4710 Baker Grove Rd NW, Acworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1139 sqft
Pet-friendly community with easy access to I-75 and Hwy 92. Close to Lake Allatoona, outlet stores, restaurants and entertainment. Amenities include a pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, patio and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
4 Units Available
The Bauer
4801 Baker Grove Rd NW, Acworth, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,105
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to The Bauer, a charming community that fuses small town atmosphere with world-class culture.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 8 at 02:12pm
3 Units Available
REVEL100
100 Peaks Ridge, Acworth, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1388 sqft
This contemporary community is minutes from the freeway, parks, and schools. On-site amenities include a park, fitness center, and resort-style pool. Each home offers a pantry and breakfast bar along with washer and dryer.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
3271 Peach Court
3271 Peach Court, Acworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1521 sqft
CLOSE TO EVERYTHING - GREAT HOME! MINUTES TO EVERYTHING! AWESOME VAULTED GREAT ROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS AND FIREPLACE. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF CABINETS AND PANTRY. LARGE DINING AREA OVERLOOKS LEVEL BACK YARD.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4569 Grove Park Way
4569 Grove Park Way, Acworth, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1509 sqft
Acworth Home - Just remodeled 4 bedroom 2.5 bath with a mother-in-law suite includes new paint and plank flooring to go with the ceramic tile. fire place, over sized 2 car garage. Contact us via email (Team@PRMgeorgia.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
4245 Brandy Ann Drive
4245 Brandy Ann Drive Northwest, Acworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1566 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
4185 MANGROVE Terrace NW
4185 Mangrove Terrace, Acworth, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ,WELL CARED FOR HOME , SPLIT LEVEL, 2 CAR GARAGE, INTERIOR HAS LAMINATE HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM ,DINING ROOM , KITCHEN AND LOWER LEVEL BEDROOM/DEN/OFICE.
1 of 24
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3595 Darcy Ct
3595 Darcy Court Northwest, Acworth, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2616 sqft
Prime location, lots of sqft, HOA controlled community, hardwood floors, must see! - Prime location, lots of sqft, HOA controlled community, hardwood floors, must see! (RLNE5427827)
1 of 17
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4921 Baker Plantation Way
4921 Baker Plantation Way, Acworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,603
2300 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
120 Windcroft Circle NW
120 Windcroft Circle Northwest, Acworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1622 sqft
Neutral Interior features Open Kitchen w/ White Appliances (including Refrigerator) and Breakfast Bar! Same floor entry from Garage to Kitchen! Stepless Entry on Front and Back Entrances! Eat-in Area and Laundry on Main Level! Laminate Hardwoods
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
4522 Lake Park Drive
4522 Lake Park Drive, Acworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1359 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Acworth
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
3651 Elmendorf Cv Nw
3651 Elmendorf Cove NW, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
3105 sqft
3651 Elmendorf Cv Nw Available 08/01/20 Kennesaw Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Charming home in Heritage Club Subdivision. Featuring 4 Bedrooms/2.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
146 Aztec Way SE
146 Aztec Way Southeast, Bartow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1104 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,104 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
229 Madison Avenue
229 Madison Avenue, Cherokee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1857 sqft
Lovely Townhome in Centennial Lakes Subdivision! - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome features hardwood floors and neutral paint. The living room has a gorgeous, tiled electric fireplace and opens to a small, private patio.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3638 Memorial Parkway NW
3638 Memorial Parkway Northwest, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1564 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,564 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 16
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
114 Aztec Way SE
114 Aztec Way Southeast, Bartow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1225 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,225 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 5 miles of Acworth
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
30 Units Available
The Avenues of Kennesaw East & West
3900 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,112
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1544 sqft
Luxury apartments with modern kitchens, ceiling fans and crown molding. Swim in the pool or lounge on the sundeck. Enjoy a 24-hour fitness center and tennis court. Just minutes from shopping and restaurants. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
12 Units Available
Revival on Main
2825 S Main St, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1294 sqft
This modern community is located in the historic downtown Kennesaw area. On-site amenities include a saltwater pool, club room, and lots of green space. Within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Modern interiors.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
12 Units Available
Mountain Park Estates
1925 Old 41 Hwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,446
1403 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1688 sqft
Gated community with 24-hour maintenance, cyber cafe, swimming pool and farmhouse-style clubhouse. Minutes from hiking trails and historic Kennesaw Mountain with easy access to I-75 and I-575. Near Town Center Mall and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
16 Units Available
TownPark Crossing
3725 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1119 sqft
Pet-friendly community with a bark park, lighted tennis courts and a resident car care center. Units feature gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and brushed-nickel hardware.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
25 Units Available
The Bridges Of Kennesaw
3840 Jiles Rd NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$985
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1378 sqft
Just a short walk away from North Hampton Drive and Giles Crossing. Modern apartments include a patio or balcony, a fireplace and a full complement of kitchen appliances. Community includes a pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
13 Units Available
Camden Shiloh
4044 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,219
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1509 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with wood-burning fireplaces, modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with saltwater pool, cyber cafe, picnic area with grills. Minutes from Kennesaw State University, Town Center Mall and I-75.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
17 Units Available
Ridenour
Ashford Ridenour Apartments
1575 Ridenour Pkwy NW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1783 sqft
Just minutes from Route 41 and Barrett Parkway, and a short drive to some of the best dining, shopping, and working that Kennesaw has to offer. Pet-friendly with 24-hour gym.
Similar Pages
Acworth 1 BedroomsAcworth 2 BedroomsAcworth 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAcworth 3 BedroomsAcworth Apartments with Balcony
Acworth Apartments with GarageAcworth Apartments with GymAcworth Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAcworth Apartments with ParkingAcworth Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GA