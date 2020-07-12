Apartment List
132 Apartments for rent in Acworth, GA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Acworth apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
The Landing at Acworth
4710 Baker Grove Rd NW, Acworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1139 sqft
Pet-friendly community with easy access to I-75 and Hwy 92. Close to Lake Allatoona, outlet stores, restaurants and entertainment. Amenities include a pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, patio and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
The Bauer
4801 Baker Grove Rd NW, Acworth, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,105
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1056 sqft
Welcome home to The Bauer, a charming community that fuses small town atmosphere with world-class culture.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
21 Units Available
The Archer in Acworth
5360 Cherokee St, Acworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,713
1455 sqft
Opening Summer 2020. Great outdoors, great indoors. Nestled among beautiful lakes in the charming town of Acworth, Georgia, The Archer is an every day getaway.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 8 at 02:12pm
3 Units Available
REVEL100
100 Peaks Ridge, Acworth, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1388 sqft
This contemporary community is minutes from the freeway, parks, and schools. On-site amenities include a park, fitness center, and resort-style pool. Each home offers a pantry and breakfast bar along with washer and dryer.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3271 Peach Court
3271 Peach Court, Acworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1521 sqft
CLOSE TO EVERYTHING - GREAT HOME! MINUTES TO EVERYTHING! AWESOME VAULTED GREAT ROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS AND FIREPLACE. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF CABINETS AND PANTRY. LARGE DINING AREA OVERLOOKS LEVEL BACK YARD.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
324 Windcroft Circle NW
324 Windcroft Circle Northwest, Acworth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1286 sqft
Enter this cozy cluster home into the spacious living room. The home has a very open layout.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4569 Grove Park Way
4569 Grove Park Way, Acworth, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1509 sqft
Acworth Home - Just remodeled 4 bedroom 2.5 bath with a mother-in-law suite includes new paint and plank flooring to go with the ceramic tile. fire place, over sized 2 car garage. Contact us via email (Team@PRMgeorgia.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
4185 MANGROVE Terrace NW
4185 Mangrove Terrace, Acworth, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ,WELL CARED FOR HOME , SPLIT LEVEL, 2 CAR GARAGE, INTERIOR HAS LAMINATE HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM ,DINING ROOM , KITCHEN AND LOWER LEVEL BEDROOM/DEN/OFICE.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
4444 Park Street
4444 Park Street, Acworth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1074 sqft
Available July 28. Don't miss out on this rare 2 bed 1 bath rental located in the Historic Acworth. The property features refinished original hardwoods throughout. Separate dining and laundry rooms. Plenty of parking and nice size backyard.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
120 Windcroft Circle NW
120 Windcroft Circle Northwest, Acworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1622 sqft
Neutral Interior features Open Kitchen w/ White Appliances (including Refrigerator) and Breakfast Bar! Same floor entry from Garage to Kitchen! Stepless Entry on Front and Back Entrances! Eat-in Area and Laundry on Main Level! Laminate Hardwoods

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
4522 Lake Park Drive
4522 Lake Park Drive, Acworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1359 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3936 Henry Ct
3936 Henry Court, Acworth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
784 sqft
Small Duplex community, New Appliances Open Kitchen, Laminate Flooring, LED lights throughout. 2 car driveway.
Results within 1 mile of Acworth

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
146 Aztec Way SE
146 Aztec Way Southeast, Bartow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1104 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,104 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3651 Elmendorf Cv Nw
3651 Elmendorf Cove NW, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
3105 sqft
3651 Elmendorf Cv Nw Available 08/01/20 Kennesaw Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Charming home in Heritage Club Subdivision. Featuring 4 Bedrooms/2.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
229 Madison Avenue
229 Madison Avenue, Cherokee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1857 sqft
Lovely Townhome in Centennial Lakes Subdivision! - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome features hardwood floors and neutral paint. The living room has a gorgeous, tiled electric fireplace and opens to a small, private patio.

1 of 16

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
114 Aztec Way SE
114 Aztec Way Southeast, Bartow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1225 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,225 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 5 miles of Acworth
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
11 Units Available
Revival on Main
2825 S Main St, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1294 sqft
This modern community is located in the historic downtown Kennesaw area. On-site amenities include a saltwater pool, club room, and lots of green space. Within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Modern interiors.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
30 Units Available
The Avenues of Kennesaw East & West
3900 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,171
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1544 sqft
Luxury apartments with modern kitchens, ceiling fans and crown molding. Swim in the pool or lounge on the sundeck. Enjoy a 24-hour fitness center and tennis court. Just minutes from shopping and restaurants. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
TownPark Crossing
3725 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1119 sqft
Pet-friendly community with a bark park, lighted tennis courts and a resident car care center. Units feature gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and brushed-nickel hardware.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
20 Units Available
The Bridges Of Kennesaw
3840 Jiles Rd NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1378 sqft
Just a short walk away from North Hampton Drive and Giles Crossing. Modern apartments include a patio or balcony, a fireplace and a full complement of kitchen appliances. Community includes a pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
18 Units Available
Ridenour
Ashford Ridenour Apartments
1575 Ridenour Pkwy NW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1783 sqft
Just minutes from Route 41 and Barrett Parkway, and a short drive to some of the best dining, shopping, and working that Kennesaw has to offer. Pet-friendly with 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Hawthorne at Kennesaw
4045 George Busbee Parkway Northwest, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,452
1520 sqft
Just minutes from I-75 and Town Center Mall. Each apartment features a spacious floor plan with modern appliances. On-site auto detailing bay, pet wash station and spa, and car charging. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
Greenhouse
3885 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$858
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,364
1254 sqft
Garden-style apartments near I-75. Close to Kennesaw State University and the Pinetree Country Club. Neary shopping at Town Center at Cobb. Pet-friendly units have walk-in closets. Community pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
15 Units Available
Camden Shiloh
4044 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,219
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1509 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with wood-burning fireplaces, modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with saltwater pool, cyber cafe, picnic area with grills. Minutes from Kennesaw State University, Town Center Mall and I-75.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Acworth, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Acworth apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

