Apartment List
/
GA
/
acworth
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:15 PM

37 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Acworth, GA

Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 07:01pm
11 Units Available
The Archer in Acworth
5360 Cherokee St, Acworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
707 sqft
Opening Summer 2020. Great outdoors, great indoors. Nestled among beautiful lakes in the charming town of Acworth, Georgia, The Archer is an every day getaway.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
22 Units Available
The Landing at Acworth
4710 Baker Grove Rd NW, Acworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
772 sqft
Pet-friendly community with easy access to I-75 and Hwy 92. Close to Lake Allatoona, outlet stores, restaurants and entertainment. Amenities include a pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, patio and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 10 at 09:13pm
5 Units Available
REVEL100
100 Peaks Ridge, Acworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
874 sqft
This contemporary community is minutes from the freeway, parks, and schools. On-site amenities include a park, fitness center, and resort-style pool. Each home offers a pantry and breakfast bar along with washer and dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Acworth
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Mountain Park Estates
1925 Old 41 Hwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
792 sqft
Gated community with 24-hour maintenance, cyber cafe, swimming pool and farmhouse-style clubhouse. Minutes from hiking trails and historic Kennesaw Mountain with easy access to I-75 and I-575. Near Town Center Mall and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
38 Units Available
The Avenues of Kennesaw East & West
3900 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$903
779 sqft
Luxury apartments with modern kitchens, ceiling fans and crown molding. Swim in the pool or lounge on the sundeck. Enjoy a 24-hour fitness center and tennis court. Just minutes from shopping and restaurants. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
26 Units Available
TownPark Crossing
3725 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
821 sqft
Pet-friendly community with a bark park, lighted tennis courts and a resident car care center. Units feature gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and brushed-nickel hardware.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
19 Units Available
Revival on Main
2825 S Main St, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
744 sqft
This modern community is located in the historic downtown Kennesaw area. On-site amenities include a saltwater pool, club room, and lots of green space. Within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Modern interiors.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
29 Units Available
The Bridges Of Kennesaw
3840 Jiles Rd NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
854 sqft
Just a short walk away from North Hampton Drive and Giles Crossing. Modern apartments include a patio or balcony, a fireplace and a full complement of kitchen appliances. Community includes a pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Ridenour
15 Units Available
Ashford Ridenour Apartments
1575 Ridenour Pkwy NW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
854 sqft
Just minutes from Route 41 and Barrett Parkway, and a short drive to some of the best dining, shopping, and working that Kennesaw has to offer. Pet-friendly with 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
26 Units Available
Greenhouse
3885 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$863
771 sqft
Garden-style apartments near I-75. Close to Kennesaw State University and the Pinetree Country Club. Neary shopping at Town Center at Cobb. Pet-friendly units have walk-in closets. Community pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Charlestowne Apartments
50 Creekside Dr NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
798 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-75, Kennesaw State University, Towne Center Mall, and more. Units feature washer dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community is pet friendly and has a pool and hammock garden.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
20 Units Available
Camden Shiloh
4044 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,159
849 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with wood-burning fireplaces, modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with saltwater pool, cyber cafe, picnic area with grills. Minutes from Kennesaw State University, Town Center Mall and I-75.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
20 Units Available
Hawthorne at Kennesaw
4045 George Busbee Parkway Northwest, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
818 sqft
Just minutes from I-75 and Town Center Mall. Each apartment features a spacious floor plan with modern appliances. On-site auto detailing bay, pet wash station and spa, and car charging. Pet-friendly.
Results within 10 miles of Acworth
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,081
764 sqft
Modern amenities, including subway tile kitchen backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, built-in microwaves and wood-style flooring. Conveniently located just off I-575 and only minutes from the Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
15 Units Available
Parkside at Town Center
1615 Cobb Pkwy NW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,129
950 sqft
Spacious apartments overlooking Kennesaw Mountain National Park, with such careful detailing as wine racks, maple cabinetry, and high ceilings. Common amenities include tennis courts, a fitness center, and a swimming pool. Close to I-75.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
1250 West
1250 Powder Springs St SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,079
723 sqft
Spacious layouts with black modern appliances, hardwood flooring, and granite countertops. Private patios and balconies available. Easy access to I-75, I-285, and downtown. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
16 Units Available
1800 at Barrett Lakes
1800 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,004
867 sqft
Superb amenities such as walk-in closets, hardwood floors and 24-hour maintenance service await the lucky residents at the 1800 at Barrett Lakes in Kennesaw, GA. Community features include sauna, internet cafe and parking facilities.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:20pm
10 Units Available
Princeton Place
820 Canton Rd NE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
758 sqft
PRINCETON PLACE APARTMENT HOMES Come experience the good life at Princeton Place Apartments. Quietly nestled in the hard of Marietta, our beautiful community is located just minutes away from the historic downtown Marietta Square.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
41 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Barrett Creek
2400 Barrett Creek Boulevard, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,068
719 sqft
Luxurious community offers outdoor kitchen, cyber cafe, 24-hour gym and resort-style pool. Apartments include patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and new flooring. Close to Town Center and Rockridge Forest Preserve.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Ridgewalk
15 Units Available
Woodstock West By Walton
735 Market Place Ln, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,258
833 sqft
Shopping, parks and I-575 are all nearby, but not close enough to disturb the tranquility of this property. On-site fire pit, pool, clubhouse and coffee bar. Hardwood flooring and fireplaces in unit.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
30 Units Available
Aldridge at Town Village
3024 Hidden Forest Ct, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,183
766 sqft
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, granite counters and walk-in closets. Smoke-free community with fitness center, yoga studio and swimming pool. Easy access to I-575 and I-75.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
10 Units Available
Magnolia At Whitlock
925 Whitlock Ave NW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
905 sqft
Laid-back living close to Laurel Park and multiple shopping centers. Recently-renovated apartments provide plenty of space to stretch out and relax. Amenities include a clubhouse and business center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
$
16 Units Available
The Barrett
83 Ernest W Barrett Pkwy, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
773 sqft
When you think of what home means to you, it’s always more than just an apartment. Home means that there’s community, a sense of familiarity and warmth. At The Barrett in Marietta, GA, we aim to create that very experience.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Heights of Kennesaw
1950 Barrett Lakes Blvd, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,033
770 sqft
Located close to I-75, I-285 and downtown Atlanta near to shopping and dining. Newly renovated homes have granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Community has a pool and landscaped grounds.

June 2020 Acworth Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Acworth Rent Report. Acworth rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Acworth rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Acworth Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Acworth Rent Report. Acworth rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Acworth rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Acworth rents declined slightly over the past month

Acworth rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 2.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Acworth stand at $935 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,079 for a two-bedroom. Acworth's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Acworth over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Atlanta metro, 7 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Alpharetta has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,449, while one-bedrooms go for $1,254.
    • Peachtree City has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,353, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,188; rents fell 0.6% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • Roswell has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,479; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 1.0% over the past year.

    Acworth rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Acworth, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Acworth is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased moderately in other cities across the state, with Georgia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.5% in Augusta and 1.7% in Columbus.
    • Acworth's median two-bedroom rent of $1,079 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.1% increase in Acworth.
    • While Acworth's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of San Francisco saw a decrease of 1.0%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Acworth than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Acworth.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Atlanta
    $1,030
    $1,190
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Roswell
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Alpharetta
    $1,250
    $1,450
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Peachtree City
    $1,170
    $1,350
    1%
    2%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Stockbridge
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.2%
    5.8%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,340
    0.3%
    -1.3%
    Canton
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.1%
    3%
    McDonough
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1.2%
    1.1%
    Acworth
    $930
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Decatur
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0
    -0.4%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,000
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.4%
    0.3%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,120
    $1,290
    -1.2%
    1.1%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,860
    -0.9%
    -2.4%
    Conyers
    $1,010
    $1,170
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Riverdale
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.6%
    1%
    Fairburn
    $960
    $1,110
    0
    4.6%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Clarkston
    $930
    $1,070
    1.6%
    4.6%
    Austell
    $960
    $1,110
    0.7%
    1.8%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    10.8%
    Jonesboro
    $1,080
    $1,250
    0.1%
    3.1%
    Lithonia
    $1,240
    $1,430
    1.3%
    9.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Acworth 1 BedroomsAcworth 2 BedroomsAcworth 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAcworth 3 BedroomsAcworth Apartments with Balcony
    Acworth Apartments with GarageAcworth Apartments with GymAcworth Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAcworth Apartments with ParkingAcworth Apartments with Pool
    Acworth Apartments with Washer-DryerAcworth Dog Friendly ApartmentsAcworth Luxury PlacesAcworth Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
    Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GA
    Doraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
    Georgia State UniversityLife University
    Morehouse College