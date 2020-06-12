63 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Acworth, GA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
22 Units Available
The Landing at Acworth
4710 Baker Grove Rd NW, Acworth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1139 sqft
Pet-friendly community with easy access to I-75 and Hwy 92. Close to Lake Allatoona, outlet stores, restaurants and entertainment. Amenities include a pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, patio and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 10 at 09:13pm
5 Units Available
REVEL100
100 Peaks Ridge, Acworth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1149 sqft
This contemporary community is minutes from the freeway, parks, and schools. On-site amenities include a park, fitness center, and resort-style pool. Each home offers a pantry and breakfast bar along with washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:32pm
10 Units Available
The Archer in Acworth
5360 Cherokee St, Acworth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1133 sqft
Opening Summer 2020. Great outdoors, great indoors. Nestled among beautiful lakes in the charming town of Acworth, Georgia, The Archer is an every day getaway.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
4444 Park Street
4444 Park Street, Acworth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1074 sqft
Available July 28. Don't miss out on this rare 2 bed 1 bath rental located in the Historic Acworth. The property features refinished original hardwoods throughout. Separate dining and laundry rooms. Plenty of parking and nice size backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Acworth
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
20 Units Available
Revival on Main
2825 S Main St, Kennesaw, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1098 sqft
This modern community is located in the historic downtown Kennesaw area. On-site amenities include a saltwater pool, club room, and lots of green space. Within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Modern interiors.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
10 Units Available
Charlestowne Apartments
50 Creekside Dr NW, Kennesaw, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1181 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-75, Kennesaw State University, Towne Center Mall, and more. Units feature washer dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community is pet friendly and has a pool and hammock garden.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
28 Units Available
TownPark Crossing
3725 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1119 sqft
Pet-friendly community with a bark park, lighted tennis courts and a resident car care center. Units feature gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and brushed-nickel hardware.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
31 Units Available
The Bridges Of Kennesaw
3840 Jiles Rd NW, Kennesaw, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1157 sqft
Just a short walk away from North Hampton Drive and Giles Crossing. Modern apartments include a patio or balcony, a fireplace and a full complement of kitchen appliances. Community includes a pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Ridenour
15 Units Available
Ashford Ridenour Apartments
1575 Ridenour Pkwy NW, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1307 sqft
Just minutes from Route 41 and Barrett Parkway, and a short drive to some of the best dining, shopping, and working that Kennesaw has to offer. Pet-friendly with 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
3 Units Available
Park at Kennesaw
2250 Ellison Lakes Dr, Kennesaw, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1186 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
20 Units Available
Camden Shiloh
4044 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1239 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with wood-burning fireplaces, modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with saltwater pool, cyber cafe, picnic area with grills. Minutes from Kennesaw State University, Town Center Mall and I-75.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
25 Units Available
Greenhouse
3885 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1005 sqft
Garden-style apartments near I-75. Close to Kennesaw State University and the Pinetree Country Club. Neary shopping at Town Center at Cobb. Pet-friendly units have walk-in closets. Community pool.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
40 Units Available
The Avenues of Kennesaw East & West
3900 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
1117 sqft
Luxury apartments with modern kitchens, ceiling fans and crown molding. Swim in the pool or lounge on the sundeck. Enjoy a 24-hour fitness center and tennis court. Just minutes from shopping and restaurants. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
10 Units Available
Mountain Park Estates
1925 Old 41 Hwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1403 sqft
Gated community with 24-hour maintenance, cyber cafe, swimming pool and farmhouse-style clubhouse. Minutes from hiking trails and historic Kennesaw Mountain with easy access to I-75 and I-575. Near Town Center Mall and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
24 Units Available
Hawthorne at Kennesaw
4045 George Busbee Parkway Northwest, Kennesaw, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1263 sqft
Just minutes from I-75 and Town Center Mall. Each apartment features a spacious floor plan with modern appliances. On-site auto detailing bay, pet wash station and spa, and car charging. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
43 Units Available
Shiloh Green
50 Walton Green Way NW, Kennesaw, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
Luxury community with resort-style pool, dog park and car wash area. Units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and extra storage. Located near I-75, which makes commuting into Marietta and Atlanta easy.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3494 Lee Ct NW
3494 Lee Court, Kennesaw, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Updated 2/3 townhouse - Property Id: 299282 Recently updated 2 bed 3 bath townhouse in Kennesaw located less than 2 miles from KSU. Tenant responsible for utilities. Dogs/cats Ok with additional fee. No smoking. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2001 Jebs Court NW
2001 Jebs Court, Kennesaw, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
888 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath Townhome in Kennesaw! - Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath single level unit in Kennesaw close to I -75. Great roommate floorplan with laminate flooring throughout main, vaulted ceiling in the living, stone fireplace, and washer/dryer included.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1050 Plantation Way
1050 Plantation Way, Kennesaw, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1420 sqft
This Charming 2BED/2.5BATH Townhome is located just 5 minutes from KSU! - This Charming 2BED/2.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1813 Manor View Circle #13
1813 Manor View Circle Northwest, Cobb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1645 sqft
Brookstone 2 Bed 2 Bath with Large Open Floor Plan - Excellent Brookstone Senior Living Location! 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, beautiful kitchen, gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer/dryer.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
2681 S. Main Street - 35
2681 S Main St NW, Kennesaw, GA
2 Bedrooms
$925
678 sqft
This unit has two bedrooms and two baths, as well as a large bonus room upstairs. The bonus room may be used as a bedroom, but it has no closet. Quiet and well maintained neighborhood.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
1175 Britley Park Lane
1175 Britley Park Lane, Cherokee County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
871 sqft
Wonderful One Level Ranch Home, 2 Bedrooms / 2 Full Baths, Vaulted Great Room w/ Fireplace, Fenced Backyard with Patio for Entertaining, Front Lawn is Maintained by the Home Owners Association.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
1920 Lakeshore Overlook
1920 Lakeshore Overlook Circle Northwest, Kennesaw, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1696 sqft
Beautiful End Unit. This spacious town home has new hardwood floors though out the lower level, new carpet in bedrooms. Two large bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms. Large Living Room with Fireplace. One car garage.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
3583 Kennesaw Station Drive NW
3583 Kennesaw Station Drive, Kennesaw, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1120 sqft
Very cute townhome so convenient to Kennesaw State. New laminate wood floors on main, tiled baths, master bath updated with new tub/shower, excellent roommate floor plan.

June 2020 Acworth Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Acworth Rent Report. Acworth rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Acworth rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Acworth Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Acworth Rent Report. Acworth rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Acworth rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Acworth rents declined slightly over the past month

Acworth rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 2.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Acworth stand at $935 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,079 for a two-bedroom. Acworth's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Acworth over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Atlanta metro, 7 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Alpharetta has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,449, while one-bedrooms go for $1,254.
    • Peachtree City has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,353, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,188; rents fell 0.6% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • Roswell has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,479; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 1.0% over the past year.

    Acworth rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Acworth, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Acworth is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased moderately in other cities across the state, with Georgia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.5% in Augusta and 1.7% in Columbus.
    • Acworth's median two-bedroom rent of $1,079 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.1% increase in Acworth.
    • While Acworth's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of San Francisco saw a decrease of 1.0%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Acworth than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Acworth.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Atlanta
    $1,030
    $1,190
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Roswell
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Alpharetta
    $1,250
    $1,450
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Peachtree City
    $1,170
    $1,350
    1%
    2%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Stockbridge
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.2%
    5.8%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,340
    0.3%
    -1.3%
    Canton
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.1%
    3%
    McDonough
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1.2%
    1.1%
    Acworth
    $930
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Decatur
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0
    -0.4%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,000
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.4%
    0.3%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,120
    $1,290
    -1.2%
    1.1%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,860
    -0.9%
    -2.4%
    Conyers
    $1,010
    $1,170
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Riverdale
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.6%
    1%
    Fairburn
    $960
    $1,110
    0
    4.6%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Clarkston
    $930
    $1,070
    1.6%
    4.6%
    Austell
    $960
    $1,110
    0.7%
    1.8%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    10.8%
    Jonesboro
    $1,080
    $1,250
    0.1%
    3.1%
    Lithonia
    $1,240
    $1,430
    1.3%
    9.3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

