The Archer in Acworth

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly bbq/grill car wash area dog park fire pit internet access new construction

Opening Summer 2020. Great outdoors, great indoors. Nestled among beautiful lakes in the charming town of Acworth, Georgia, The Archer is an every day getaway. Enjoy the best of lake life and come home to a relaxing, southern-style apartment home with one, two and three-bedroom options available to make your own. Built with thoughtful details and amenities amid beautiful natural surroundings, The Archer is your destination for high-end, laid-back living.