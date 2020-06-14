Apartment List
/
GA
/
acworth
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:34 AM

97 Apartments for rent in Acworth, GA with garage

Acworth apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
22 Units Available
The Landing at Acworth
4710 Baker Grove Rd NW, Acworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1139 sqft
Pet-friendly community with easy access to I-75 and Hwy 92. Close to Lake Allatoona, outlet stores, restaurants and entertainment. Amenities include a pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, patio and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:17am
11 Units Available
The Archer in Acworth
5360 Cherokee St, Acworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Opening Summer 2020. Great outdoors, great indoors. Nestled among beautiful lakes in the charming town of Acworth, Georgia, The Archer is an every day getaway.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 10 at 09:13pm
5 Units Available
REVEL100
100 Peaks Ridge, Acworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1388 sqft
This contemporary community is minutes from the freeway, parks, and schools. On-site amenities include a park, fitness center, and resort-style pool. Each home offers a pantry and breakfast bar along with washer and dryer.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3271 Peach Court
3271 Peach Court, Acworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1521 sqft
CLOSE TO EVERYTHING - GREAT HOME! MINUTES TO EVERYTHING! AWESOME VAULTED GREAT ROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS AND FIREPLACE. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF CABINETS AND PANTRY. LARGE DINING AREA OVERLOOKS LEVEL BACK YARD.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
529 Bass Pte NW
529 Bass Pointe Northwest, Acworth, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,749
2331 sqft
Spacious and Updated Home Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3172 Chapel Road NW
3172 Chapel Road, Acworth, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2906 sqft
Great location, near shopping, restaurants, and schools in a Swim, tennis community, Spacious home with hardwood flooring on main, Separate formal living and formal dining room, with large kitchen overlooking the family room.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
4569 Grove Park Way NW
4569 Grove Park Way, Acworth, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1509 sqft
Just remodeled 4 bedroom 2.5 bath with a mother-in-law suite includes new paint and plank flooring to go with the ceramic tile. fire place, over sized 2 car garage.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
110 Park Forest Drive
110 Park Forest Drive Northwest, Acworth, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2060 sqft
MOVE IN READY! Brand new flooring and fresh paint. New dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator.4 Bedroom 2.5 bath home in Kennesaw. Neighborhood features playground and pool. No previous evictions. Dogs ok with pet deposit on case by case basis.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
4255 Brandy Ann Drive
4255 Brandy Ann Drive Northwest, Acworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1266 sqft
Available July 14. Don't miss out on this 3 bed 2 bath with finished partial basement and fenced backyard. Split level home located minutes from I-75. Spacious family room and bonus room in partial finished basement.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
450 Darter Drive NW
450 Darter Drive Northwest, Acworth, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2519 sqft
Spacious 4 BR/2.5 BA Traditional 2 Story w/Full Unfinished Bsmt for storage. Laminate Flooring throughout. Freshly Painted Interior. Elegant Formal Living Rm & Dining Rm. Large Family Rm w/Woodburning Fireplace.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
3222 Blue Springs Trce North West
3222 Blue Springs Trace Northwest, Acworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
This 3 bed 2.5 bath is close to downtown Kennesaw, Swift Cantrell Park and easy access to 75. The home offers a beautiful Island kitchen with granite counter tops, black appliance package, dark cabinets and hardwood flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Acworth

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
229 Madison Avenue
229 Madison Avenue, Cherokee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1857 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome features hardwood floors and neutral paint. The living room has a gorgeous, tiled electric fireplace and opens to a small, private patio.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2939 Owens Point Trail NW
2939 Owens Point Trail Northwest, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2939 Owens Point Trail NW Available 07/01/20 Well Maintained Ranch Close to Shopping, Schools, Hwys! - Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch close to Hwys, Schools and Shopping in Kennesaw! Home features UPDATED A/C AND HEATING UNIT, UPDATED HOT

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
147 Aztec Way SE
147 Aztec Way Southeast, Bartow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1132 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
146 Aztec Way SE
146 Aztec Way Southeast, Bartow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1104 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,104 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3459 Clubside Lane
3459 Clubside Lane, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2111 sqft
Great split level home ready for immediate occupancy! Lower level features massive unfinished bonus room. Over sized garage on cul-de-sac lot. Large master bedroom with walk in closet.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2845 Appling Way
2845 Appling Way Northwest, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1424 sqft
Renovated Rental Available NOW. Brand new flooring throughout. New refrigerator with bonus refrigerator in garage. New custom windows, new deck and new dishwasher. Brand new a/c, remote control ceiling fans and new lighting. Fenced yard.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2633 English Oaks Lane NW
2633 English Oaks Lane, Kennesaw, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1766 sqft
Beautiful property in one of Kennesaw's most sought-after neighborhoods...English Oaks! Master on the main with trey ceiling and walk-in closet. Separate soaking tub and shower in Master Bathroom.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
215 Kiowa Ct
215 Kiowa Court Southeast, Bartow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1776 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
114 Aztec Way SE
114 Aztec Way Southeast, Bartow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1225 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,225 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4025 Forest Grove Pass
4025 Forest Grove Pass Northwest, Kennesaw, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2922 sqft
Beautiful home in a Swim / Tennis Community! McEver Woods is a Family friendly neighborhood in a good school district! This traditional family home is a two story with a large kitchen open to the great/family room.
Results within 5 miles of Acworth
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
38 Units Available
The Avenues of Kennesaw East & West
3900 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$901
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,556
1544 sqft
Luxury apartments with modern kitchens, ceiling fans and crown molding. Swim in the pool or lounge on the sundeck. Enjoy a 24-hour fitness center and tennis court. Just minutes from shopping and restaurants. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Mountain Park Estates
1925 Old 41 Hwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1403 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1688 sqft
Gated community with 24-hour maintenance, cyber cafe, swimming pool and farmhouse-style clubhouse. Minutes from hiking trails and historic Kennesaw Mountain with easy access to I-75 and I-575. Near Town Center Mall and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
21 Units Available
Hawthorne at Kennesaw
4045 George Busbee Parkway Northwest, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,466
1520 sqft
Just minutes from I-75 and Town Center Mall. Each apartment features a spacious floor plan with modern appliances. On-site auto detailing bay, pet wash station and spa, and car charging. Pet-friendly.
City Guide for Acworth, GA

Home to the top-rated Cobblestone Golf Course, thirteen parks, nine softball/baseball fields and two football fields, and two lakes, you'll be tired just thinking of things to do in Acworth.

A small town atmosphere combined with convenient access to a larger city (Atlanta is less than an hour away...depending on how much of a hurry you're in) make Acworth a great place to live. The population is just a tad over 20,000, and the cost of living is very low compared to elsewhere in the region. Summers are hot and humid--the average temperature in July is about 90 degrees, and the humidity index is a soggy 75 percent--so don't forget your swim trunks! The mild winter temperatures, however, make up for the heat of the summer. The average lows in January are only about 28 degrees. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Acworth, GA

Acworth apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Acworth 1 BedroomsAcworth 2 BedroomsAcworth 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAcworth 3 BedroomsAcworth Apartments with Balcony
Acworth Apartments with GarageAcworth Apartments with GymAcworth Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAcworth Apartments with ParkingAcworth Apartments with Pool
Acworth Apartments with Washer-DryerAcworth Dog Friendly ApartmentsAcworth Luxury PlacesAcworth Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GA
Doraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College