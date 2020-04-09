3675 Devon Park Lane Northwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

$750 OFF for a 15 month lease with a start date of 11/5 or sooner (redeemable on the second full month of rent)!



Nice large/spacious home. Home has 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Master on the main floor with full bathroom, roman tub/shower and double vanity sinks. A second room with access to a full bathroom from inside the room. A third room can be used as an office or nursery. The kitchen is nice with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and cherry wood cabinets. It has a nice large window with view to the Deck and back yard. Nice dining room and living room with chimney surrounded with marble. Large 2 car garage.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.