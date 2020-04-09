All apartments in Acworth
Find more places like 3675 Devon Park Lane Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Acworth, GA
/
3675 Devon Park Lane Northwest
Last updated October 30 2019 at 8:31 PM

3675 Devon Park Lane Northwest

3675 Devon Park Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Acworth
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3675 Devon Park Lane Northwest, Acworth, GA 30144

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
$750 OFF for a 15 month lease with a start date of 11/5 or sooner (redeemable on the second full month of rent)!

Nice large/spacious home. Home has 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Master on the main floor with full bathroom, roman tub/shower and double vanity sinks. A second room with access to a full bathroom from inside the room. A third room can be used as an office or nursery. The kitchen is nice with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and cherry wood cabinets. It has a nice large window with view to the Deck and back yard. Nice dining room and living room with chimney surrounded with marble. Large 2 car garage.

Schedule a self tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3675 Devon Park Lane Northwest have any available units?
3675 Devon Park Lane Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acworth, GA.
What amenities does 3675 Devon Park Lane Northwest have?
Some of 3675 Devon Park Lane Northwest's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3675 Devon Park Lane Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
3675 Devon Park Lane Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3675 Devon Park Lane Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 3675 Devon Park Lane Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 3675 Devon Park Lane Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 3675 Devon Park Lane Northwest offers parking.
Does 3675 Devon Park Lane Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3675 Devon Park Lane Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3675 Devon Park Lane Northwest have a pool?
No, 3675 Devon Park Lane Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 3675 Devon Park Lane Northwest have accessible units?
No, 3675 Devon Park Lane Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3675 Devon Park Lane Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3675 Devon Park Lane Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3675 Devon Park Lane Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 3675 Devon Park Lane Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

REVEL100
100 Peaks Ridge
Acworth, GA 30102
The Landing at Acworth
4710 Baker Grove Rd NW
Acworth, GA 30101
The Archer in Acworth
5360 Cherokee St
Acworth, GA 30101
The Bauer
4801 Baker Grove Rd NW
Acworth, GA 30101

Similar Pages

Acworth 1 BedroomsAcworth 2 Bedrooms
Acworth Apartments with ParkingAcworth Dog Friendly Apartments
Acworth Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GA
Doraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College