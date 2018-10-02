All apartments in West Palm Beach
701 S Olive Ave
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:25 PM

701 S Olive Ave

701 South Olive Avenue · (561) 670-5140
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

701 South Olive Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Downtown West Palm Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 705 · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
gym
pool
clubhouse
sauna
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
sauna
valet service
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath residence in the iconic Two City Plaza located in the heart of downtown West Palm Beach. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new porcelain tile floors in bedrooms, and expansive balcony views overlooking the lushly landscaped plaza garden below. This premier condo offers an array of services including full service valet, steam room, sauna, club room, fitness center, heated rooftop pool with 360 degree panoramic views of the ocean, city, downtown, and intracoastal. Located just minutes from City Place and Clematis, less than 1 miles from the beach, short drive to Palm Beach Island and 10 minutes from the PBI airport, this condo has so much to offer its residents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 S Olive Ave have any available units?
701 S Olive Ave has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 S Olive Ave have?
Some of 701 S Olive Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 S Olive Ave currently offering any rent specials?
701 S Olive Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 S Olive Ave pet-friendly?
No, 701 S Olive Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Palm Beach.
Does 701 S Olive Ave offer parking?
No, 701 S Olive Ave does not offer parking.
Does 701 S Olive Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 S Olive Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 S Olive Ave have a pool?
Yes, 701 S Olive Ave has a pool.
Does 701 S Olive Ave have accessible units?
No, 701 S Olive Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 701 S Olive Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 S Olive Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
