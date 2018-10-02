701 S Olive Ave

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath residence in the iconic Two City Plaza located in the heart of downtown West Palm Beach. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new porcelain tile floors in bedrooms, and expansive balcony views overlooking the lushly landscaped plaza garden below. This premier condo offers an array of services including full service valet, steam room, sauna, club room, fitness center, heated rooftop pool with 360 degree panoramic views of the ocean, city, downtown, and intracoastal. Located just minutes from City Place and Clematis, less than 1 miles from the beach, short drive to Palm Beach Island and 10 minutes from the PBI airport, this condo has so much to offer its residents.