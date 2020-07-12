/
242 Apartments for rent in Renaissance, West Palm Beach, FL
Vista Lago
3130 N Jog Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1374 sqft
Luxury community featuring volleyball court, tennis court, garage parking and fire pit. Apartments have hardwood floors and private balcony or patio. Within walking distance of shopping and dining with easy access to Florida's Turnpike.
3500 Briar Bay Blvd #205
3500 Briar Bay Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
910 sqft
2BD/2BA Condo in Briar Bay! - This second floor, bright and clean, 910 SF, 2 bedroom, 2 full bath Cove at Briar Bay condo, is one of the nicest in the community.
3260 Commodore Court
3260 Commodore Court, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1478 sqft
Beautiful and spacious updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath w/ 1 car garage single family home. Enjoy the gourmet kitchen outfitted with granite and newer appliances. Beautiful lake front view with great yard.
3148 Bollard Road
3148 Bollard Road, West Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,575
3063 sqft
3148 Bollard Road, West Palm Beach, FL 33411 - 4 BR 4 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Tatyana Dan, Premier Brokers International, (561) 768-1881. Available from: 10/13/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
3760 North Jog Road
3760 Jog Road, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1375 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 Condo for rent, located ion the first floor in the popular Briar bay community. Great location, walking distance between elementary and middle school. Convenient to a lot of shopping, minutes to the downtown area and much more.
Results within 1 mile of Renaissance
6573 Emerald Dunes Dr
6573 Emerald Dunes Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
GREAT LOCATION! BEAUTIFUL MOVE-IN READY 2BR/2BA CONDO ON THE 2ND FLOOR. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, TILE IN THE MAIN LIVING AREAS, AND CARPET IN BEDROOMS.
6426 Emerald Dunes Drive
6426 Emerald Dunes Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1141 sqft
Gorgeous 2/2 with balcony overlooking the pool and tennis court in the quiet and conveniently located community at Emerald Dunes.
Century Village
43 Canterbury a, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
1 Bd 1.5 Baths plus screened in terrace, 1st Floor, great location, near clubhouse, pool, free basic cable, gym,free transportation ready to move in don't miss this opportunity to live in a beautiful gated community.
204 Wellington L
204 Farnham Street, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
862 sqft
Why take a cruise when you can live in a tropical piece of heaven on this lovely huge 1 bedroom unit. Largest 1 bedroom in building. Enjoy a beautiful view in your panoramic Florida room boasting oversized windows.
101 Wellington L
101 Farnham Street, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Why take a cruise when you can live in a tropical piece of heaven on this lovely corner unit. Enjoy a beautiful view in your Florida room.
120 Andover E
120 East Wellington Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
615 sqft
This unit has newer flooring throughout, updated kitchen and bathroom tiled and screened patio and new ac and fridge! a must see in a great building, new patio on 1st floor with BBQ entertaining area. Super clean and ready 6/15/2020
19 Coventry A
19 Coventry a, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
615 sqft
55 AND OVER COMMUNITY. Unfurnished one bedroom condo that has been freshyl painted and cleaned and ready for immediate move in. Located near the East Gate. Bring your clothes and furniture and move right in.
6386 Emerald Dunes Drive
6386 Emerald Dunes Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
740 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning & spacious ground floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath in Emerald Dunes. This unit is very unique to this gated community due to its level of beautiful upgrades.
6434 Emerald Dunes Drive
6434 Emerald Dunes Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1428 sqft
This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is in the pristinely maintained and conveniently located community of Emerald Dunes. This unit INCLUDES a 1 car garage, water & basic cable.
110 Hastings G
110 Hastings I, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
615 sqft
55+ ACTIVE COMMUNITY! TURNKEY, FURNISHED AND READY! GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO THE HASTINGS POOL AND CLUBHOUSE. ALL TILE FLOORING. BACK SCREENED AND COVERED PORCH TO ENJOY THE FRESH AIR. BASIC CABLE INCLUDED IN RENT. AMENITIES GALORE!!!NO PETS.
6394 Emerald Dunes Dr
6394 Emerald Dunes Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath in gated West Palm Beach community with nice amenities
14 Sheffield A
14 Sheffield F, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
814 sqft
55 and over community. Lovely water front unfurnished condo with two bedrooms that has one and a half baths. Newer appliances, freshly painted, cleaned and ready for immediate move in.
172 Camden H
172 Auburn Street, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
738 sqft
Come see this lovely fully furnished 1st floor corner seasonal rental with beautiful pergo wood flooring, gorgeous lighting, plenty of closet space, a beautiful lake view entrance, steps from the laundry and walking distance to the Camden pool.
98 Stratford H
98 Stratford H, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
740 sqft
Nice an bright perfect,ground floor oversized one bedroom,bath and half bath with washer/dryer.,turnkey condo,walking distance to lake , clubhouse and transportation.This the one you have been looking for.
125 Sussex G
125 Sussex G, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
615 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 125 Sussex G in Palm Beach County. View photos, descriptions and more!
415 Sheffield
415 Sheffield North, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
615 sqft
immaculate condo unfurnished OWNER WILL PAY WATER AND ELECTRICITS A BARGAIN NO SMOKING
3296 Avignion Court
3296 Avignion Court, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1456 sqft
Cypress Lakes is a 55+ gated community and a golfer's dream as you can have free golf every day of the week! This beautiful home is available for rent. This home showcases 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths and one car garage.
3859 W ROWENA
3859 Rowena Cir, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
For Rent! Single Family Home, 2.2 w/1 car garage. Large Tile Thru Out the home. Freshly painted in a neutral color. Bonus 3rd small room currently used as 3rd bedroom. Can be converted into Library Or Office.
66 Coventry C
66 Coventry C, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
786 sqft
Bright and airy 2 bedroom,1 bath 2nd floor condo with garden view. Brand new tile floor. Updated bathroom. Short walk to Haverhill Gate and the Clubhouse.Located in Century Village, housing for adults 55+.
