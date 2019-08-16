All apartments in West Palm Beach
515 52nd Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

515 52nd Street

515 52nd Street · (561) 676-1626 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

515 52nd Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33407
Northwood Harbor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 515 52nd Street · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 855 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming, Updated 2/2 Bungalow in Northwood (Video Coming Soon) - Cute and Cozy completely remodeled 2/2 gated bungalow w/ covered front porch in sought after Northwood Harbor, West Palm Beach's premier historic district, just blocks from the intercoastal. Brand new kitchen with granite countertops, decorator cabinets and new energy star appliances. Wood laminate flooring & crown molding throughout. This home boasts a huge private lushly landscaped yard and long driveway.

Credit as low as 500 accepted! We do not require last months rent to be held. Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is one to two months rent. Each applicant is evaluated on a case-by-case basis based on credit, rental history, references, employment, and income (must be verifiable and generally at least 3x rent). Criminal background is reviewed and is on a case-by-case basis. $55 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOAs have additional fees and application requirements. Please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or an outstanding balance with a landlord.

(RLNE4844487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 52nd Street have any available units?
515 52nd Street has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 52nd Street have?
Some of 515 52nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 52nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
515 52nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 52nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 515 52nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 515 52nd Street offer parking?
No, 515 52nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 515 52nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 515 52nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 52nd Street have a pool?
No, 515 52nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 515 52nd Street have accessible units?
No, 515 52nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 515 52nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 52nd Street has units with dishwashers.
