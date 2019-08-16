515 52nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming, Updated 2/2 Bungalow in Northwood (Video Coming Soon) - Cute and Cozy completely remodeled 2/2 gated bungalow w/ covered front porch in sought after Northwood Harbor, West Palm Beach's premier historic district, just blocks from the intercoastal. Brand new kitchen with granite countertops, decorator cabinets and new energy star appliances. Wood laminate flooring & crown molding throughout. This home boasts a huge private lushly landscaped yard and long driveway.



Credit as low as 500 accepted! We do not require last months rent to be held. Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is one to two months rent. Each applicant is evaluated on a case-by-case basis based on credit, rental history, references, employment, and income (must be verifiable and generally at least 3x rent). Criminal background is reviewed and is on a case-by-case basis. $55 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOAs have additional fees and application requirements. Please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or an outstanding balance with a landlord.



