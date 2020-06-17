All apartments in West Palm Beach
3101 Waddell Avenue

3101 Waddell Avenue · (561) 469-7422
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3101 Waddell Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33411
Renaissance

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1595 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
3101 Waddell Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33411 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Daniel Gallien, R1S1 Realty, (561) 469-7422. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. PROP ID: 4C-058 06/11: Modern community on lake with manned guard gate, pool and clubhouse. Located near Jog Road with easy access to turnpike and shopping. Enjoy biking or jogging on bike path or fishing in the lake. Call Dan Gallien or our helpful staff or visit us at rent1sale1.com Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty We have access to everything for rent in this particular community. This is the starting price for similar sized units at this time. Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty is the largest real estate company of its kind in Florida. We have access to all privately owned homes, townhomes and condos for rent. We also keep an in-house inventory of apartment communities with rent specials and move in specials. Feel free to call for personalized search assistance. [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3585108 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3101 Waddell Avenue have any available units?
3101 Waddell Avenue has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
Is 3101 Waddell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3101 Waddell Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3101 Waddell Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3101 Waddell Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3101 Waddell Avenue offer parking?
No, 3101 Waddell Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3101 Waddell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3101 Waddell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3101 Waddell Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3101 Waddell Avenue has a pool.
Does 3101 Waddell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3101 Waddell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3101 Waddell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3101 Waddell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3101 Waddell Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3101 Waddell Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
