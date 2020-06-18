1889 Palm Beach Lakes Blv

Amenities
Newly Remodeled,
Washer and Dryer,
Spacious Walk-In Closet,
Refrigerator with Ice Maker,
Central Air and Heat,
Private Balcony,
Dishwasher,
Granite Countertops,
Self Cleaning Oven,
Breakfast Bar,
Ceiling Fan,
Microwave,
Hardwood Floor,
Mini Blinds,
Cable Ready,
Pantry,
Beautiful Landscaping,
24 Hour Maintenance,
Swimming Pool,
Walking Paths,
Public Parks Nearby,
Soothing Spa,
Gated Access,
Picnic Area with Barbecue,
Fitness Center,
Guest Parking,
Pets up to 75# Accepted,
Lakeside Benches,
VISIT WEBSITE IN PHOTOS for more info.
Please dont hesitate to call me with any questions.
Joseph Joe Keane
JMK Homes