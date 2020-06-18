All apartments in West Palm Beach
Find more places like 1889 Palm Beach Lakes Blv.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Palm Beach, FL
/
1889 Palm Beach Lakes Blv
Last updated January 10 2020 at 9:40 AM

1889 Palm Beach Lakes Blv

1889 Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Palm Beach
See all
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1889 Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL 33409
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
Newly Remodeled,
Washer and Dryer,
Spacious Walk-In Closet,
Refrigerator with Ice Maker,
Central Air and Heat,
Private Balcony,
Dishwasher,
Granite Countertops,
Self Cleaning Oven,
Breakfast Bar,
Ceiling Fan,
Microwave,
Hardwood Floor,
Mini Blinds,
Cable Ready,
Pantry,

Beautiful Landscaping,
24 Hour Maintenance,
Swimming Pool,
Walking Paths,
Public Parks Nearby,
Soothing Spa,
Gated Access,
Picnic Area with Barbecue,
Fitness Center,
Guest Parking,
Pets up to 75# Accepted,
Lakeside Benches,

VISIT WEBSITE IN PHOTOS for more info.
Please dont hesitate to call me with any questions.

Joseph Joe Keane
JMK Homes

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1889 Palm Beach Lakes Blv have any available units?
1889 Palm Beach Lakes Blv doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Palm Beach, FL.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1889 Palm Beach Lakes Blv have?
Some of 1889 Palm Beach Lakes Blv's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1889 Palm Beach Lakes Blv currently offering any rent specials?
1889 Palm Beach Lakes Blv isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1889 Palm Beach Lakes Blv pet-friendly?
Yes, 1889 Palm Beach Lakes Blv is pet friendly.
Does 1889 Palm Beach Lakes Blv offer parking?
Yes, 1889 Palm Beach Lakes Blv does offer parking.
Does 1889 Palm Beach Lakes Blv have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1889 Palm Beach Lakes Blv offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1889 Palm Beach Lakes Blv have a pool?
Yes, 1889 Palm Beach Lakes Blv has a pool.
Does 1889 Palm Beach Lakes Blv have accessible units?
No, 1889 Palm Beach Lakes Blv does not have accessible units.
Does 1889 Palm Beach Lakes Blv have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1889 Palm Beach Lakes Blv has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1889 Palm Beach Lakes Blv?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Village Place
2111 Brandywine Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
The Alexander
333 Fern Street
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Cottonwood West Palm
7110 Okeechobee Boulevard
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
St. Andrews Palm Beach
1081 Benoist Farms Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
Parkline Palm Beaches
591 Evernia Street
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Melrose
3200 Haverhill Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33417
Vue at 1400
1400 Village Blvd
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Azalea Village
4200 Community Dr
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Similar Pages

West Palm Beach 1 BedroomsWest Palm Beach 2 Bedrooms
West Palm Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Palm Beach Pet Friendly Places
West Palm Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Villages Of Palm Beach LakesDowntown West Palm Beach
Golden LakesCentury Village
RenaissanceIbis Golf And Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

Palm Beach Atlantic UniversityAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity