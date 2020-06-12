/
/
south beach
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM
187 Apartments for rent in South Beach, FL📍
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1310 Shorewinds Lane
1310 Shorewinds Lane, South Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1500 sqft
3/2 Home East of A1A - BEAUTIFUL UPDATED 3/2 POOL HOME AVAILABLE FOR SEASON. PRIVATE BEACH ACCESS INCLUDES GOLF CART Furn. Annual: $4000 Furn. Seasonal: $7,500 Furn. Offseason: $4000 Call Barbara Foster 772-234-3450 (RLNE4538721)
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1841 E Sandpointe Lane
1841 East Sandpointe Lane, South Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
Charming house with coutyard pool. Beach access path is just steps away from this house. There is a two bedroom guest house. Beautifully furnished and tasteful! Owner would like to rent for Jan, Feb, and Mar - but will consider more months.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
956 Treasure Lane
956 Treasure Lane, South Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Beach Access/ Pool home. Enjoy the sun in the large Florida room overlooking the pool. 3/2 home is waiting for you to relax and enjoy. Sizes are approx/subject to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
300 Harbour Drive
300 Harbour Drive, South Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Moorings Membership included with this Beautifully upgraded modern 2/2 Townhouse. Upstairs Balcony overlooking the lake and golf course. Perfect Location! Sizes are approx/subj to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.
1 of 25
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1350 White Heron Lane
1350 White Heron Lane, South Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3250 sqft
Seasonal Rental -4/3 HOME AVAILABLE NEAR OCEAN - BEAUTIFUL 4/3 FURNISHED POOL HOME JUST STEPS TO THE OCEAN IN GATED COMMUNITY, EAST OF A1A, FABULOUS POOL, FENCED YARD, UPDATED. LARGE WOOD BURNING FIRE PLACE. AVAILABLE SEASONALLY AT $7,500.
1 of 60
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1976 Mooringline Drive
1976 Mooring Line Drive, South Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2228 sqft
Completely Remodeled Waterfront 4 bedroom Heated Pool home. Enjoy the beautiful views from the heated pool and home. Large spacious rooms and modern kitchen with granite counters. Drive or stroll to the ocean front Beach.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2400 23rd Street SE
2400 23rd St SE, South Beach, FL
6 Bedrooms
$30,000
Perfect Family Get Away, with 6BDRs/5 BTH Excellent location with breathtaking views of both the Atlantic Ocean & the Intracoastal. So Many amenities. Short walk to beach through Island Oceanfront Park.Sizes are approx/subj to error.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
111 Sandpointe Drive
111 Sandpointe Drive, South Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,750
Exquisite riverfront home remodeled w/private docks w/10k lb & 25k lb lifts.. 2 room suite w/bath & balcony upstairs. Beautiful river views from open kitchen. Enjoy private pool w/ Built in BBQ on the outside porch. Sizes are approx/subj to error.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1580 Shorelands Drive
1580 Shorelands Drive East, South Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
Available Off Season for 3 month minimum per HOA - Direct ocean front! Private, beautifully renovated & spacious 4 bedroom 3 bathroom ocean front home in Shorelands. Balcony with ocean views is perfect for entertaining.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2165 Galleon Drive
2165 Galleon Drive, South Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Available now to Enjoy evening Cocktails Poolside and the Sand on your toes by Day! This Comfortable setting offers 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, spacious kitchen and living areas with nice size screened and covered patio with poolside views.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
560 Reef Road
560 Reef Road, South Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$17,000
Oceanfront home with complete custom renovation created by Jillian-Douglas Design, nestled over 3/4 acre with approx. 103 ft. ocean frontage. Ocean views from almost every room. Custom mahogany front doors, coralstone fireplace, 60 ft. long IPE wood.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1065 Clipper Road
1065 Clipper Road, South Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Located in Castaway Cove, which offers private beach access, this beautifully appointed 3BD, 2BA, 2,008 sq ft. home comes fully equipped with a pool, jacuzzi, ultra speed wi-fi & gym.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2245 N Southwinds Boulevard
2245 North Southwinds Boulevard, South Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Available Now for an Annual Renter in The Moorings @ Southwinds gorgeous penthouse 3 BR/ 3 BA condo has spectacular ocean views. Spacious balcony. 2,100 sq ft with southern exposure. Direct beach access. Moorings membership available.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1045 Clipper Road
1045 Clipper Road, South Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
Beautiful pool home with private beach access. This is a well maintained home with everything you would need for your stay. Short distance to shopping and dining. Sizes approx./subj. to error.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2145 Waltons Court
2145 Waltons Court, South Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Available for 2021 Season Rent negotiable based on length of stay! Oceanside house available for your vacation get away! This is a turn key rental! Spacious 3/3/3 with a screened heated pool only steps away from the Ocean! Immaculate home with
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2245 Sea Turtle Lane
2245 Sea Turtle Lane, South Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Available Feb & Mar 2020.Charming 3Br/2Ba nestled within 1/2 acre lot,300ft from beach. Private Road & private beach access. Equipped WIFI, Cable,DVR,Beach chairs,Umbrella,BBQ grill,4 MOMS playyard W/bassinet,& king,queen, & 2twin beds.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2180 Captains Walk
2180 Captains Walk, South Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
Gorgeous vacation rental in a spectacular location just a short walk from the beach with beach access. Large backyard and Tiki bar perfect for entertaining. Also includes a sun bathing deck from master bedroom.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1821 Mooringline Drive
1821 Mooring Line Drive, South Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Fully furnished 3 /2 penthouse located in prestigious ocean to river community-The Moorings. Renovated spacious interiors with beautiful large kitchen and screened porch offering serene views.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1160 Driftwood Drive
1160 Driftwood Drive, South Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2140 sqft
Castaway Cove Wave Two beach side home. Large rooms with open family room leading out to the covered lanai and pool area! The pool area and pool are the sellers in this home. BBQ enthusiast will like the out door BBQ area!
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1496 S Highway A1a
1496 S Highway A1a, South Beach, FL
6 Bedrooms
$32,700
Beautifully decorated, eco-friendly, elevated oceanfront bungalow with Panoramic ocean view. Wrap around Porch and private boardwalk. Perfect for a vacation getaway. Sizes are approx/subj to error.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1825 Mooringline Drive
1825 Mooring Line Drive, South Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Available for a 2 month stay May, June. Enjoy access to The Moorings private beach, pool w spa, tennis and nice condo amenities including private club room. 2/2 Open and Spacious 2nd floor unit, close to the elevator.
Results within 1 mile of South Beach
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1441 Ocean Drive209 209
1441 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1200 sqft
- BEAUTIFUL CONDO ACROSS FROM OCEAN.COMMUNITY POOL, BBQ AND BEACH ACCESS. COVERED PARKING. ALSO AVAILABLE OFF SEASON AT $2,200. (RLNE4696086)
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
23 Vista Gardens Trail
23 Vista Gardens Trail, Vero Beach South, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
630 sqft
Available for 2021 Season beginning January 1st! Brand new floors and fully furnished rental in a 55+ Community with Resort Style Living at it's best! Charming first floor condo fully furnished 1/1 in Vista Gardens.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
38 Pine Arbor Lane
38 Pine Arbor Lane, Florida Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Charming, first floor condo in active 55+ community. Updated kitchen. One large bedroom with private bath, plus convenient half bath. Pleasant, enclosed porch with storage room. Tiled floors.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for South Beach rentals listed on Apartment List is $9,280.
Some of the colleges located in the South Beach area include Florida Institute of Technology. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to South Beach from include Melbourne, Palm Bay, Port St. Lucie, Palm Beach Gardens, and Jupiter.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Melbourne, FLPalm Bay, FLPort St. Lucie, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLJupiter, FLFort Pierce, FLWest Melbourne, FLStuart, FLViera West, FLJensen Beach, FLJuno Beach, FLIndialantic, FL
Sebastian, FLLakewood Park, FLSatellite Beach, FLFlorida Ridge, FLVero Beach South, FLGifford, FLPort Salerno, FLHobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLMicco, FLJupiter Farms, FLMerritt Island, FL