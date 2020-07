The Quaye at Wellington.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym game room parking pool garage yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system basketball court bbq/grill business center car wash area dog park internet access playground

Now Touring by Appointment! Call now to set up your tour. We cant wait to meet you in person! The Quaye is Wellington's newest rental community, offering one-bedroom apartments and two, three, and four-bedroom townhomes with attached garages. Interiors are richly designed with wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, and smart home technology. Amenities include a heated resort-inspired pool, outdoor summer kitchen, clubhouse demonstration kitchen, multi-sports simulator, game room and 24-hour fitness center with a boxing ring, yoga/spinning studio and indoor sports court. Visit our Leasing Center and choose your new home today!