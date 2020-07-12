/
/
/
palm beach polo and country club
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:35 PM
228 Apartments for rent in Palm Beach Polo and Country Club, Wellington, FL
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
9 Units Available
The Estates at Wellington Green
2301 Wellington Green Dr, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1714 sqft
Just minutes from Mall of Wellington Green. Fantastic upgrades including Roman soaking tubs and arched molding at the entrances. On-site amenities include a basketball and volleyball court, dog park, playground and sparkling pool.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
11750 Saint Andrews Pl
11750 Saint Andrews Place, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1492 sqft
Spacious luxury condo w/ garage in the heart of Wellington's Equestrian community! Sit and enjoy your coffee on your covered, screened porch as you look out over gorgeous views of expansive fields, wooded forest and the lake! Great floor plan with 2
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
12557 Mallet Circle
12557 Mallet Circle, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
1836 sqft
This charming home located in the exclusive Palm Beach Polo Club is being offered both turnkey seasonal or off seasonal rental. Third bedroom has no closet but double door privacy.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2595 Players Court
2595 Players Court, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2411 sqft
This immaculate, professionally decorated home is being offered turnkey for annual or seasonal rental. Bring your toothbrush and relax! Located in Eagles Landing in the prestigious Polo Club.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
12200 Sunnydale Drive
12200 Sunnydale Drive, Wellington, FL
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
3333 sqft
This beutiful State is available for the Summer if your client wants to get out of the big cities. Also make your Winter Equestrian Season reservation now. Three way split floor plan with 2 bedrooms in suite and a very generous master bedroom.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2821 Twin Oaks Way
2821 Twin Oaks Way, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
1958 sqft
Absolutely beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Villa. Beams from French Chateau in Living room, fantastic Master Bath, front patio with fireplace for entertaining, and very private pool area in the back.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
11167 Isle Brook Court
11167 Isle Brook Court, Wellington, FL
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
4100 sqft
Private recently remodeled and professionally furnished courtyard 4 bedroom, plus office, 4.5 bathroom home with pool & guest cottage. Separate fenced backyard with long water vistas. Available for seasonal lease. Price reflects monthly rate.
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
11760 Saint Andrews Pl
11760 Saint Andrews Place, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1492 sqft
Beautifully furnished 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the resort style community of Saint Andrews at The Polo Features include Impact Windows, Granite Counters, and Stainless Steel appliances in the kitchen, screened in patio, second bedroom balcony,
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
11770 St. Andrews Place
11770 Saint Andrews Place, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1492 sqft
Perfectly updated and private ground floor condo, with TWO garages and driveways attached to breezeway across from unit entrance. ONLY AVAILABLE UNTIL OCT 31 AT THIS RATE, rent increases to $5,500 Nov 1.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2427 Windsor Way Court
2427 Windsor Way Court, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
2703 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available for 2021 season! This exquisitely remodeled, 3 BR 3 BA town home in Palm Beach Polo features a gorgeous kitchen designed for a serious chef, stunning tile floors under soaring ceilings, an abundance of natural sunlight, and a serene view
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
11780 Saint Andrews Place
11780 Saint Andrews Place, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1492 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, Well maintained Unit. 3BR, 2BA with a one car garage. Turnkey and ready to move in for season or annual rental. Dog permitted at Owner's Discretion. 35lb limitClose to WEF, Global, Polo. Shopping and Great Restaurants.
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2860 Long Meadow Drive
2860 Long Meadow Drive, Wellington, FL
5 Bedrooms
$38,000
7302 sqft
Available for 2020-21 Season. Exquisite estate home in exclusive gated Palm Beach Polo Country Club is now available for seasonal rental. Recently furnished with custom designed furnishings. Private pool.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2841 Twin Oaks Way
2841 Twin Oaks Way, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$13,000
1990 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath villa in Shady Oaks of Palm Beach Polo. Mexican Tile floors, Lovely pool area with spa and Barbeque. Don't miss this one!Also available off season @$7000 a month.
1 of 52
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
11355 Pond View Drive
11355 Pond View Drive, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
1760 sqft
Completely Remodeled andTurn-Key, Ground floor unit with 3 bedroom 3.5 Bathrooms, each Bedroom with en suite bathroom. Screened covered patio off the living and dining room and open terrace off the breakfast room.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
11771 Saint Andrews Place
11771 Saint Andrews Place, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1427 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11771 Saint Andrews Place in Wellington. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
11842 Pebblewood Drive
11842 Pebblewood Drive, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,000
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This is available for Nov 1, 2020 for Season.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
11765 Saint Andrews Place
11765 Saint Andrews Place, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1377 sqft
Meticulously kept and beautifully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in St.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2741 Twin Oaks Way
2741 Twin Oaks Way, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,700
573 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Includes utilities! Stunning 1 bedroom studio apartment part of a single family residence located in the sought after area of Shady Oaks in Palm Beach Polo.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2369 Golf Brook Drive
2369 Golf Brook Drive, Wellington, FL
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
4379 sqft
Now available for rent for the 2019-2020 Winter Season! This vibrant estate is located in the prestigious golf community of Palm Beach Polo and features breathtaking water and golf views.
Results within 1 mile of Palm Beach Polo and Country Club
Verified
1 of 107
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
33 Units Available
Polo Lakes
1950 Polo Lakes Blvd, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,373
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,942
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1517 sqft
Discover the magic of living at one of South Florida’s most prestigious premiere communities, Polo Lakes at Wellington.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
15 Units Available
Waterstone At Wellington Apartments
2141 Vinings Cir, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,490
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1253 sqft
Friendly community on palm tree-lined street, smack dab in Wellington. Units have carpets, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Trash valet, swimming pool and playground. Quick access to Florida's Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
36 Units Available
Solara At Wellington
2037 Polo Gardens Dr, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1227 sqft
A luxurious residential community just a short drive from Route 98 and Route 441. Homes have stainless steel kitchen appliances and a balcony or patio. Resident amenities include a coffee bar, swimming pool, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
24 Units Available
Axis Wellington Green
3409 Pomerol Dr, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,645
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1432 sqft
Luxury apartment with chef-inspired kitchens, custom finishes and elevator access. Community access to a garden, playground, gym, business center, pool and game room. Close access to Wellington Green, Banyan Gold Club and local elementary schools.
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1665 Cabot Lane
1665 Cabot Lane, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1315 sqft
Fully furnished 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances and quartz counter tops on the kitchen. Great location walking distance to the Wellington community pool, city hall, kids park, Publix, restaurants and shopping.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FL
Hialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLWellington, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLThe Acreage, FLGreenacres, FLLake Belvedere Estates, FL