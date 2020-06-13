Apartment List
/
FL
/
wellington
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

118 Apartments for rent in Wellington, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 13 at 06:58am
22 Units Available
The Quaye at Wellington
1090 Quaye Lake Circle, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,545
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
1453 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,369
1719 sqft
These apartments and townhomes feature alarm systems, private entryways, and screened-in patios. Community is fully gated and offers a 24-hour fitness center and heated pool. Close to Banyan Golf Club and Best Buy shopping center.
Verified

1 of 107

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
Polo Lakes
1950 Polo Lakes Blvd, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,482
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,023
1517 sqft
Discover the magic of living at one of South Florida’s most prestigious premiere communities, Polo Lakes at Wellington.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Wellington Green
29 Units Available
Axis Wellington Green
3409 Pomerol Dr, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,630
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1432 sqft
Luxury apartment with chef-inspired kitchens, custom finishes and elevator access. Community access to a garden, playground, gym, business center, pool and game room. Close access to Wellington Green, Banyan Gold Club and local elementary schools.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
34 Units Available
Solara At Wellington
2037 Polo Gardens Dr, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1227 sqft
A luxurious residential community just a short drive from Route 98 and Route 441. Homes have stainless steel kitchen appliances and a balcony or patio. Resident amenities include a coffee bar, swimming pool, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
22 Units Available
Waterstone At Wellington Apartments
2141 Vinings Cir, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1253 sqft
Friendly community on palm tree-lined street, smack dab in Wellington. Units have carpets, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Trash valet, swimming pool and playground. Quick access to Florida's Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Palm Beach Polo and Country Club
13 Units Available
The Estates at Wellington Green
2301 Wellington Green Dr, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,358
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,944
1714 sqft
Just minutes from Mall of Wellington Green. Fantastic upgrades including Roman soaking tubs and arched molding at the entrances. On-site amenities include a basketball and volleyball court, dog park, playground and sparkling pool.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Isles at Wellington
1 Unit Available
4662 Island Reef Dr
4662 Island Reef Drive, Wellington, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,380
3759 sqft
A beautiful home 5/4/3 home located in the Isles at Wellington. This spacious home sits on a quarter-acre lakefront lot. newly stainless appliances with new paint. The home comes with a fast-speed internet service so you can enjoy working from home.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
11605 S Rambling Dr
11605 South Rambling Drive, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,800
720 sqft
An enchanting oasis nestled in an equestrian community. Booking for January 2021 now! This furnished guest house is a seasonal rental. Located on a 2 acre property shared with main house.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Greenview Shores of Wellington
1 Unit Available
13515 Northumberland Circle
13515 Northumberland Circle, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2074 sqft
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Beautiful 3 br 2 ba home located in the desirable Greenview Shores 1 neighborhood. This home has an open floor plan with a large kitchen that is great for entertaining.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1389 White Pine Drive
1389 White Pine Drive, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3768 sqft
So much living space in this 2/2 villa with front and rear balconies. Just painted and ready for immediate occupancy- This villa has a very comfortable feel to it and will be a great place to call home!!

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1385 White Pine Drive
1385 White Pine Drive, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
942 sqft
First floor apartment with nice sized fenced yard in back. This unit overlooks water .Completely tiled, this 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom home offers a large great room and nice sized kitchen with full sized washer and dryer.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Greenview Shores of Wellington
1 Unit Available
12912 Buckland St
12912 Buckland Street, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1950 sqft
This home features a light, bright, and spacious floor plan with tile and hardwood flooring throughout the generous living space. The kitchen has updated appliances with rich cabinets and ample storage space to top it off.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Greenview Shores of Wellington
1 Unit Available
2080 Greenview Shores Blvd Apt 409
2080 Greenview Shores Boulevard, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
2/2 Condo for rent with garage. Gated community with pool and jacuzzi.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
12063 Regal Court
12063 Regal Court West, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1622 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse located in central Wellington close to all of the equestrian action! Enjoy your own large private & fenced courtyard, large kitchen and living area, and large master suite upstairs with separation from the other

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1256 Lake Breeze Drive
1256 Lake Breeze Drive, Wellington, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1707 sqft
Also available for seasonal rent, 6 months minimum, $5,500.00 per month.Beautiful home tastefully and professionally decorated with a lush private tropical back yard. Gas heated pool and spas. New roof, solar heating.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Palm Beach Polo and Country Club
1 Unit Available
12200 Sunnydale Drive
12200 Sunnydale Drive, Wellington, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3333 sqft
This beutiful State is available for the Summer if your client wants to get out of the big cities. Also make your Winter Equestrian Season reservation now. Three way split floor plan with 2 bedrooms in suite and a very generous master bedroom.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
The Landings at Wellington
1 Unit Available
2639 Country Golf Drive
2639 Country Golf Drive, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1685 sqft
Beautiful turnkey seasonal rental. Minutes to all equestrian venues. Dressage, Hunter/Jumper,Polo

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1281 Crown Point
1281 Crown Point, Wellington, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,480
1806 sqft
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Beautiful lakefront home in a gated neighborhood, on a quiet street. Cathedral ceilings and wide open floor plan.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
12685 Westport Circle
12685 Westport Circle, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,465
1845 sqft
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Great 3 bedroom home with split bedroom floorplan, hardwood floors and kitchen with granite countertops Property is on cove of Lake Wellington, so bring your kayaks and electric

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Palm Beach Polo and Country Club
1 Unit Available
2821 Twin Oaks Way
2821 Twin Oaks Way, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
1958 sqft
Absolutely beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Villa. Beams from French Chateau in Living room, fantastic Master Bath, front patio with fireplace for entertaining, and very private pool area in the back.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1238 Jackpine Street
1238 Jackpine Street, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1752 sqft
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **all in love with this wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental home in Wellington, FL.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1502 Wyndcliff Drive
1502 Wyndcliff Drive, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1224 sqft
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Picturesque home featuring an open floor plan, tile flooring throughout, a gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, generous bedrooms, and a

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
13510 Exotica Lane
13510 Exotica Lane, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1830 sqft
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **This home features spacious rooms, ceiling fans, and a great eatin kitchen with an island.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1302 Wyndcliff Drive
1302 Wyndcliff Drive, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,135
1566 sqft
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Beautiful 3/2/2 large fenced back yard with mature landscape. Freshly painted inside and out and newly updated. Nice marble counters in bathroom and kitchen.
City Guide for Wellington, FL

Saddle up and giddy-up! Wellington is the winter equestrian capital of the world, holding the world's largest equestrian show every year.

What used to be acres of waterlogged land has been transformed to become fertile farmland, and currently a thriving community of 56,000 people. Wellington has gone through so much evolution throughout the years that it would make Charles Darwin proud. Located in Palm Beach County and approximately 61 miles away from Miami, this 31.4 square mile village was once known to have the largest strawberry patch in the world. Wellington has shed that renown, however, in favor of being the top destination for people who enjoy equestrian pursuits.Like most parts of Florida, the village experiences hot summers and mild winters. If you fancy the idea of equestrian activities all year round, youll find your own piece of paradise here. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Wellington, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Wellington renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Wellington 1 BedroomsWellington 2 BedroomsWellington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWellington 3 BedroomsWellington Accessible ApartmentsWellington Apartments under $1,100Wellington Apartments under $1,200Wellington Apartments under $1,400
Wellington Apartments under $1500Wellington Apartments with BalconyWellington Apartments with GarageWellington Apartments with GymWellington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWellington Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWellington Apartments with ParkingWellington Apartments with Pool
Wellington Apartments with Washer-DryerWellington Cheap PlacesWellington Dog Friendly ApartmentsWellington Furnished ApartmentsWellington Luxury PlacesWellington Pet Friendly PlacesWellington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLJupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FL
Weston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLLake Worth, FLDania Beach, FLMiami Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Beach Polo And Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern UniversitySheridan Technical College
Everglades University