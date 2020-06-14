Apartment List
144 Apartments for rent in Wellington, FL with garage

Wellington apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 14 at 06:17am
22 Units Available
The Quaye at Wellington
1090 Quaye Lake Circle, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,545
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
1453 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,369
1719 sqft
These apartments and townhomes feature alarm systems, private entryways, and screened-in patios. Community is fully gated and offers a 24-hour fitness center and heated pool. Close to Banyan Golf Club and Best Buy shopping center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
22 Units Available
Waterstone At Wellington Apartments
2141 Vinings Cir, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1253 sqft
Friendly community on palm tree-lined street, smack dab in Wellington. Units have carpets, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Trash valet, swimming pool and playground. Quick access to Florida's Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Palm Beach Polo and Country Club
14 Units Available
The Estates at Wellington Green
2301 Wellington Green Dr, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,393
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,402
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,061
1714 sqft
Just minutes from Mall of Wellington Green. Fantastic upgrades including Roman soaking tubs and arched molding at the entrances. On-site amenities include a basketball and volleyball court, dog park, playground and sparkling pool.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
34 Units Available
Solara At Wellington
2037 Polo Gardens Dr, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1227 sqft
A luxurious residential community just a short drive from Route 98 and Route 441. Homes have stainless steel kitchen appliances and a balcony or patio. Resident amenities include a coffee bar, swimming pool, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 107

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
27 Units Available
Polo Lakes
1950 Polo Lakes Blvd, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,482
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,023
1517 sqft
Discover the magic of living at one of South Florida’s most prestigious premiere communities, Polo Lakes at Wellington.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Wellington Green
29 Units Available
Axis Wellington Green
3409 Pomerol Dr, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,630
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1432 sqft
Luxury apartment with chef-inspired kitchens, custom finishes and elevator access. Community access to a garden, playground, gym, business center, pool and game room. Close access to Wellington Green, Banyan Gold Club and local elementary schools.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Landings at Wellington
1 Unit Available
785 Cedar Cove Rd
785 Cedar Cove Road, Wellington, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
Call or text Daniel: 561--- 777--- 6557 Enjoy a luxurious lifestyle in an inviting home. Features include a spacious three-car garage, bay windows, a vaulted ceiling, and low-maintenance flooring throughout the interior.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greenview Shores of Wellington
1 Unit Available
12912 Buckland St
12912 Buckland Street, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1950 sqft
This home features a light, bright, and spacious floor plan with tile and hardwood flooring throughout the generous living space. The kitchen has updated appliances with rich cabinets and ample storage space to top it off.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greenview Shores of Wellington
1 Unit Available
2080 Greenview Shores Blvd Apt 409
2080 Greenview Shores Boulevard, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
2/2 Condo for rent with garage. Gated community with pool and jacuzzi.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12277 Old Country Road
12277 Old Country Road, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2071 sqft
Beautiful Home in Desirable Area Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3352 Siena Cir
3352 Siena Circle, Wellington, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
3220 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Best of Wellington in Castellina. - Property Id: 282435 A modern open floor plan with lots of space.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1024 Larch Way
1024 Larch Way, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1780 sqft
SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT HOUSE. PORCELAIN TILE FLOORS IN GREAT ROOM, KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS. LAMINATED FLOORS IN BEDROOMS. NO CARPET AT ALL. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH PANTRY. LAUNDRY ROOM. LARGE 2 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Palm Beach Polo and Country Club
1 Unit Available
2821 Twin Oaks Way
2821 Twin Oaks Way, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
1958 sqft
Absolutely beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Villa. Beams from French Chateau in Living room, fantastic Master Bath, front patio with fireplace for entertaining, and very private pool area in the back.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
13510 Exotica Lane
13510 Exotica Lane, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1830 sqft
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **This home features spacious rooms, ceiling fans, and a great eatin kitchen with an island.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3580 Aiken Court
3580 Aiken Court, Wellington, FL
5 Bedrooms
$50,000
7682 sqft
This incredible contemporary estate sits on a 1.4 acre lot situated in a private cul-de-sac. Located in the center of all of Wellington's equestrian activities in the prestigious community of Southfields.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Greenview Shores of Wellington
1 Unit Available
2606 Bedford Mews Drive
2606 Bedford Mews Drive, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1219 sqft
EQUESTRIANS SPECIAL. Furnished 3 bedrooms single family home rental. Fabulous location walking/biking distance to the Equestrian Show Grounds and International Polo Club, restaurants, shopping and Parks. Across the street from the players club.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Paddock Park of Wellington
1 Unit Available
14912 Horseshoe Trace
14912 Horseshoe Trace, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2677 sqft
Fully furnished, turnkey annual rental in a great location in Wellington's A-rated school district. Close to equestrian venues, shopping and dining, with easy access to commuter routes.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Olympia
1 Unit Available
9555 Phipps Lane
9555 Phipps Lane, Wellington, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2866 sqft
Beautiful Resort Style Living community Olympia is featuring a 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage Single Family Home for rent. Pet Friendly home is available beginning of June.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Greenview Shores of Wellington
1 Unit Available
13199 Halifax Court
13199 Halifax Court, Wellington, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
3312 sqft
ELEGANCE AND LUXURY AS YOU ENTER THIS TASTEFULLY AND COMPLETELY RENOVATED WATER FRONT POOL HOME.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Isles at Wellington
1 Unit Available
4095 Sea Mist Way
4095 Sea Mist Way, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1625 sqft
Amazing home!Great Location with peaceful lake view. Close to Polo and Equestrian Showgrounds. Very good rated schools.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Greenview Shores of Wellington
1 Unit Available
2040 Greenview Shores Boulevard
2040 Greenview Shores Boulevard, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You will love this bright 3rd floor end unit, 2 bedroom, and 2 bath condominium in Arissa Place! The amazing view of the golf course from the private balcony can't be beat. Includes a garage and a long driveway.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
11321 Torchwood Court
11321 Torchwood Court, Wellington, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,725
2107 sqft
NO HOA, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, oversized 2 car garage home and is equipted with granite/oak kitchen, lovely upgraded bathroom, huge walk in closet. This lovely home is on an oversized lot (.40 acres) and is lushly landscaped with mature trees.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
12676 Shoreline Drive
12676 Shoreline Drive, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1222 sqft
New Yearly Rental. Picture yourself sitting on your screened porch taking in the view of the lake. This condo features wall to wall wood plank tile, updated bathrooms and a garage! This corner unit has everything you're looking for.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Palm Beach Polo and Country Club
1 Unit Available
11167 Isle Brook Court
11167 Isle Brook Court, Wellington, FL
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
4100 sqft
Private recently remodeled and professionally furnished courtyard 4 bedroom, plus office, 4.5 bathroom home with pool & guest cottage. Separate fenced backyard with long water vistas. Available for seasonal lease. Price reflects monthly rate.
City Guide for Wellington, FL

Saddle up and giddy-up! Wellington is the winter equestrian capital of the world, holding the world's largest equestrian show every year.

What used to be acres of waterlogged land has been transformed to become fertile farmland, and currently a thriving community of 56,000 people. Wellington has gone through so much evolution throughout the years that it would make Charles Darwin proud. Located in Palm Beach County and approximately 61 miles away from Miami, this 31.4 square mile village was once known to have the largest strawberry patch in the world. Wellington has shed that renown, however, in favor of being the top destination for people who enjoy equestrian pursuits.Like most parts of Florida, the village experiences hot summers and mild winters. If you fancy the idea of equestrian activities all year round, youll find your own piece of paradise here. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Wellington, FL

Wellington apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

