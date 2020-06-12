Apartment List
/
FL
/
wellington
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:12 PM

125 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wellington, FL

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
22 Units Available
Waterstone At Wellington Apartments
2141 Vinings Cir, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1253 sqft
Friendly community on palm tree-lined street, smack dab in Wellington. Units have carpets, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Trash valet, swimming pool and playground. Quick access to Florida's Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 107

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
25 Units Available
Polo Lakes
1950 Polo Lakes Blvd, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,023
1517 sqft
Discover the magic of living at one of South Florida’s most prestigious premiere communities, Polo Lakes at Wellington.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 12 at 06:55pm
22 Units Available
The Quaye at Wellington
1090 Quaye Lake Circle, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,369
1719 sqft
These apartments and townhomes feature alarm systems, private entryways, and screened-in patios. Community is fully gated and offers a 24-hour fitness center and heated pool. Close to Banyan Golf Club and Best Buy shopping center.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Wellington Green
30 Units Available
Axis Wellington Green
3409 Pomerol Dr, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1432 sqft
Luxury apartment with chef-inspired kitchens, custom finishes and elevator access. Community access to a garden, playground, gym, business center, pool and game room. Close access to Wellington Green, Banyan Gold Club and local elementary schools.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
34 Units Available
Solara At Wellington
2037 Polo Gardens Dr, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1227 sqft
A luxurious residential community just a short drive from Route 98 and Route 441. Homes have stainless steel kitchen appliances and a balcony or patio. Resident amenities include a coffee bar, swimming pool, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Palm Beach Polo and Country Club
15 Units Available
The Estates at Wellington Green
2301 Wellington Green Dr, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1714 sqft
Just minutes from Mall of Wellington Green. Fantastic upgrades including Roman soaking tubs and arched molding at the entrances. On-site amenities include a basketball and volleyball court, dog park, playground and sparkling pool.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Greenview Shores of Wellington
1 Unit Available
13515 Northumberland Circle
13515 Northumberland Circle, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2074 sqft
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Beautiful 3 br 2 ba home located in the desirable Greenview Shores 1 neighborhood. This home has an open floor plan with a large kitchen that is great for entertaining.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Greenview Shores of Wellington
1 Unit Available
12912 Buckland St
12912 Buckland Street, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1950 sqft
This home features a light, bright, and spacious floor plan with tile and hardwood flooring throughout the generous living space. The kitchen has updated appliances with rich cabinets and ample storage space to top it off.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12277 Old Country Road
12277 Old Country Road, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2071 sqft
Beautiful Home in Desirable Area Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Olympia
1 Unit Available
9635 Phipps Ln
9635 Phipps Lane, Wellington, FL
Openand Spacious SF in Resort Style Living Olympia - Property Id: 287890 Open, Bright and Spacious one story home in Resort Style Living Olympia/Phipps Village with volume ceilings, split bedroom floor-plan, large master with soaking tub and

1 of 55

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3352 Siena Cir
3352 Siena Circle, Wellington, FL
Available 07/01/20 Best of Wellington in Castellina. - Property Id: 282435 A modern open floor plan with lots of space.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Landings at Wellington
1 Unit Available
785 Cedar Cove Rd
785 Cedar Cove Road, Wellington, FL
Call or text Daniel: 561--- 777--- 6557 Enjoy a luxurious lifestyle in an inviting home. Features include a spacious three-car garage, bay windows, a vaulted ceiling, and low-maintenance flooring throughout the interior.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1024 Larch Way
1024 Larch Way, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1780 sqft
SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT HOUSE. PORCELAIN TILE FLOORS IN GREAT ROOM, KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS. LAMINATED FLOORS IN BEDROOMS. NO CARPET AT ALL. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH PANTRY. LAUNDRY ROOM. LARGE 2 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Paddock Park of Wellington
1 Unit Available
14541 Draft Horse Lane
14541 Drafthorse Lane, Wellington, FL
Very spacious home on 2.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Paddock Park of Wellington
1 Unit Available
1442 Clydesdale Ave
1442 Clydesdale Avenue, Wellington, FL
STUNNING ESTATE home in the heart of Wellington with 5 bedrooms,a loft plus office and 5 baths.Look out your newly redone kitchen to the beautiful pool or watch horses go by in the distance on your almost 2 acre lot.This home is upgraded to the max.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Isles at Wellington
1 Unit Available
4662 Island Reef Dr
4662 Island Reef Drive, Wellington, FL
A beautiful home 5/4/3 home located in the Isles at Wellington. This spacious home sits on a quarter-acre lakefront lot. newly stainless appliances with new paint. The home comes with a fast-speed internet service so you can enjoy working from home.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
1568 Lake Breeze Drive
1568 Lake Breeze Drive, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1589 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
12063 Regal Court
12063 Regal Court West, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1622 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse located in central Wellington close to all of the equestrian action! Enjoy your own large private & fenced courtyard, large kitchen and living area, and large master suite upstairs with separation from the other

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1256 Lake Breeze Drive
1256 Lake Breeze Drive, Wellington, FL
Also available for seasonal rent, 6 months minimum, $5,500.00 per month.Beautiful home tastefully and professionally decorated with a lush private tropical back yard. Gas heated pool and spas. New roof, solar heating.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Palm Beach Polo and Country Club
1 Unit Available
12200 Sunnydale Drive
12200 Sunnydale Drive, Wellington, FL
This beutiful State is available for the Summer if your client wants to get out of the big cities. Also make your Winter Equestrian Season reservation now. Three way split floor plan with 2 bedrooms in suite and a very generous master bedroom.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
The Landings at Wellington
1 Unit Available
2639 Country Golf Drive
2639 Country Golf Drive, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1685 sqft
Beautiful turnkey seasonal rental. Minutes to all equestrian venues. Dressage, Hunter/Jumper,Polo

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1281 Crown Point
1281 Crown Point, Wellington, FL
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Beautiful lakefront home in a gated neighborhood, on a quiet street. Cathedral ceilings and wide open floor plan.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
12685 Westport Circle
12685 Westport Circle, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,465
1845 sqft
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Great 3 bedroom home with split bedroom floorplan, hardwood floors and kitchen with granite countertops Property is on cove of Lake Wellington, so bring your kayaks and electric

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Palm Beach Polo and Country Club
1 Unit Available
2821 Twin Oaks Way
2821 Twin Oaks Way, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
1958 sqft
Absolutely beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Villa. Beams from French Chateau in Living room, fantastic Master Bath, front patio with fireplace for entertaining, and very private pool area in the back.

June 2020 Wellington Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Wellington Rent Report. Wellington rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wellington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Wellington Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Wellington Rent Report. Wellington rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wellington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Wellington rents declined moderately over the past month

Wellington rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Wellington stand at $1,514 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,919 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Wellington's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Wellington throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 8 of of the largest 10 cities in the Miami metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Miami metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,406.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Wellington

    Rent growth in Wellington has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Wellington is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Wellington's median two-bedroom rent of $1,919 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Wellington.
    • While rents in Wellington remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Memphis (+0.8%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,461, $1,688, and $837 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Wellington than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Wellington is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

