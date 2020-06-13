Apartment List
/
FL
/
wellington
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:14 PM

172 Furnished Apartments for rent in Wellington, FL

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
11605 S Rambling Dr
11605 South Rambling Drive, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,800
720 sqft
An enchanting oasis nestled in an equestrian community. Booking for January 2021 now! This furnished guest house is a seasonal rental. Located on a 2 acre property shared with main house.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3580 Aiken Court
3580 Aiken Court, Wellington, FL
5 Bedrooms
$50,000
7682 sqft
This incredible contemporary estate sits on a 1.4 acre lot situated in a private cul-de-sac. Located in the center of all of Wellington's equestrian activities in the prestigious community of Southfields.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Greenview Shores of Wellington
1 Unit Available
2606 Bedford Mews Drive
2606 Bedford Mews Drive, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1219 sqft
EQUESTRIANS SPECIAL. Furnished 3 bedrooms single family home rental. Fabulous location walking/biking distance to the Equestrian Show Grounds and International Polo Club, restaurants, shopping and Parks. Across the street from the players club.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Paddock Park of Wellington
1 Unit Available
14912 Horseshoe Trace
14912 Horseshoe Trace, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2677 sqft
Fully furnished, turnkey annual rental in a great location in Wellington's A-rated school district. Close to equestrian venues, shopping and dining, with easy access to commuter routes.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
13388 Polo Road
13388 Polo Road West, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1560 sqft
This is an off-seasonal rental available until December 15, 2020 only. Beautifully renovated, fully furnished and turn-key condo conveniently nestled within Palm Beach Polo.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Greenview Shores of Wellington
1 Unit Available
13545 Fountain View Boulevard
13545 Fountain View Boulevard, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1436 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, single story, 3/2 townhome located in the Wellington Place community. This home is completely furnished and FULLY REMODELED.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Isles at Wellington
1 Unit Available
4095 Sea Mist Way
4095 Sea Mist Way, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1625 sqft
Amazing home!Great Location with peaceful lake view. Close to Polo and Equestrian Showgrounds. Very good rated schools.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Palm Beach Polo and Country Club
1 Unit Available
11167 Isle Brook Court
11167 Isle Brook Court, Wellington, FL
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
4100 sqft
Private recently remodeled and professionally furnished courtyard 4 bedroom, plus office, 4.5 bathroom home with pool & guest cottage. Separate fenced backyard with long water vistas. Available for seasonal lease. Price reflects monthly rate.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Orange Point
1 Unit Available
11117 Alameda Bay Court
11117 Alameda Bay Court, Wellington, FL
5 Bedrooms
$9,750
2526 sqft
This sophisticated home has been fully renovated and is available for seasonal lease for the 2021 season. With only 4.8 miles to the show grounds and 1.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Palm Beach Polo and Country Club
1 Unit Available
11760 Saint Andrews Pl
11760 Saint Andrews Place, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1492 sqft
Beautifully furnished 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the resort style community of Saint Andrews at The Polo Features include Impact Windows, Granite Counters, and Stainless Steel appliances in the kitchen, screened in patio, second bedroom balcony,

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
The Landings at Wellington
1 Unit Available
1710 N Lakefield Court
1710 Lakefield North Ct, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1807 sqft
Located in a gated community in the heart of Wellington, this turnkey 3/2 single family home sits on the golf course and is located at the end of the cul de sac. .

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
14364 Stroller Way
14364 Stroller Way, Wellington, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
3034 sqft
Beautiful ,spacious 4 bed 4 bath pool home. Walking distance to Wellingtons Winter Equestrian Festival Events, White Horse cuisine and Global Dressage! Newly RemodeledFurnished turn key

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1282 The 12th Fairway
1282 The Twelfth Fairway, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1806 sqft
NO HOA Approval required, Move in NEXT DAY with certified/cashier's check, HIGH SPEED INTERNET, cable, Fully fenced yard for children and pets, screened patio for relaxing, fully updated, garage for car or storage, light/bright open floor plan,

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Palm Beach Polo and Country Club
1 Unit Available
11730 Saint Andrews Place
11730 Saint Andrews Place, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1492 sqft
Annual unfurnished rent at 2100Also available for off-seasonal rent at 1800.Seasonal furnished rent at 5000.Spectacular golf course views from every room! Located in St. Andrews Condominium, Wellington's premier gated condo community.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1616 Shaker Circle
1616 Shaker Circle, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1577 sqft
Furnished 2/2.5 furnished townhouse with lake view. Two master bedrooms

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Greenview Shores of Wellington
1 Unit Available
2020 Greenview Shores Boulevard
2020 Greenview Shores Boulevard, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1137 sqft
Location, location, location!! Minutes away from polo and equestrian venues. Fully furnished first floor unit with attached garage. Great for relocation

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Versailles
1 Unit Available
10634 Versailles Boulevard
10634 Versailles Boulevard, Wellington, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
3687 sqft
WELL-DESIGNED CUSTOM-BUILT HOME. 4 BEDROOMS PLUS AN OFFICE. 4.5 BATH OF LUXURY LIVING WITH 3687 SQUARE FEET OF LIVING SPACE. THIS HOME BOASTS SOARING CEILINGS, WOOD FLOORING, AND PORCELAIN TILE FLOORS.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Greenview Shores of Wellington
1 Unit Available
2050 Sunderland Avenue
2050 Sunderland Avenue, Wellington, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
3000 sqft
24 hour manned guard gate community. Fully furnished in community near equestrian venues. Very private with heated pool and spa in a screened in patio. Master has lovely on-suite with soaking tub and large walk in shower and walk in closet.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Palm Beach Polo and Country Club
1 Unit Available
2860 Long Meadow Drive
2860 Long Meadow Drive, Wellington, FL
5 Bedrooms
$38,000
7302 sqft
Available for 2020-21 Season. Exquisite estate home in exclusive gated Palm Beach Polo Country Club is now available for seasonal rental. Recently furnished with custom designed furnishings. Private pool.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
12119 Sunset Point Circle
12119 Sunset Point Circle, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1412 sqft
You cannot be more centrally located in Wellington than in this tastefully furnished turn-key home. Enjoy the outdoors in the screened-in patio or from your own private dock. Also includes use of the community pool.

1 of 64

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2835 Polo Island Drive
2835 Polo Island Drive, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
2400 sqft
Most Desirable turn-key Villa on banyan-lined Polo Island Drive. Completely Remodeled and Furnished in 2019, cathedral ceiling living area, crown molding, and naturally bright throughout. 4 bedrooms 4.5 en-suite baths.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1731 Shoreside Circle
1731 Shoreside Circle, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1920 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Off season Rental in Wellington Lakes!!! Cozy 2 story home. Home is furnished and ready to move in. Walking distance to Community pool. Located near all Equestrian activities, parks and shopping plazas, Mall and Hospitals. Must see!!!

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
13025 Northshire Trail
13025 Northshire Trail, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1300 sqft
Great completely remodeled and Fully Furnished 3 bedroom 2 full baths apartment in Sheffield Woods. Amazing location close to shops, restaurants, schools, banks and WEF. The Condominium has a club house with pool.

1 of 12

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
1168 Amaryllis Court
1168 Amarylis Court, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1317 sqft
Available fully furnished and short term until the end of October when the seasonal tenant returns.

June 2020 Wellington Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Wellington Rent Report. Wellington rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wellington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Wellington Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Wellington Rent Report. Wellington rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wellington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Wellington rents declined moderately over the past month

Wellington rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Wellington stand at $1,514 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,919 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Wellington's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Wellington throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 8 of of the largest 10 cities in the Miami metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Miami metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,406.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Wellington

    Rent growth in Wellington has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Wellington is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Wellington's median two-bedroom rent of $1,919 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Wellington.
    • While rents in Wellington remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Memphis (+0.8%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,461, $1,688, and $837 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Wellington than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Wellington is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Wellington 1 BedroomsWellington 2 BedroomsWellington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWellington 3 BedroomsWellington Accessible ApartmentsWellington Apartments under $1,100Wellington Apartments under $1,200Wellington Apartments under $1,400
    Wellington Apartments under $1500Wellington Apartments with BalconyWellington Apartments with GarageWellington Apartments with GymWellington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWellington Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWellington Apartments with ParkingWellington Apartments with Pool
    Wellington Apartments with Washer-DryerWellington Cheap PlacesWellington Dog Friendly ApartmentsWellington Furnished ApartmentsWellington Luxury PlacesWellington Pet Friendly PlacesWellington Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
    Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLJupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FL
    Weston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLLake Worth, FLDania Beach, FLMiami Gardens, FL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Palm Beach Polo And Country Club

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
    Nova Southeastern UniversitySheridan Technical College
    Everglades University