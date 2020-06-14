102 Apartments for rent in Wellington, FL with hardwood floors

Saddle up and giddy-up! Wellington is the winter equestrian capital of the world, holding the world's largest equestrian show every year.

What used to be acres of waterlogged land has been transformed to become fertile farmland, and currently a thriving community of 56,000 people. Wellington has gone through so much evolution throughout the years that it would make Charles Darwin proud. Located in Palm Beach County and approximately 61 miles away from Miami, this 31.4 square mile village was once known to have the largest strawberry patch in the world. Wellington has shed that renown, however, in favor of being the top destination for people who enjoy equestrian pursuits.Like most parts of Florida, the village experiences hot summers and mild winters. If you fancy the idea of equestrian activities all year round, youll find your own piece of paradise here. See more