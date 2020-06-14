Apartment List
102 Apartments for rent in Wellington, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Wellington renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 14 at 12:29pm
23 Units Available
The Quaye at Wellington
1090 Quaye Lake Circle, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,545
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1453 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,369
1719 sqft
These apartments and townhomes feature alarm systems, private entryways, and screened-in patios. Community is fully gated and offers a 24-hour fitness center and heated pool. Close to Banyan Golf Club and Best Buy shopping center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
22 Units Available
Waterstone At Wellington Apartments
2141 Vinings Cir, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1253 sqft
Friendly community on palm tree-lined street, smack dab in Wellington. Units have carpets, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Trash valet, swimming pool and playground. Quick access to Florida's Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Palm Beach Polo and Country Club
14 Units Available
The Estates at Wellington Green
2301 Wellington Green Dr, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,393
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,402
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,061
1714 sqft
Just minutes from Mall of Wellington Green. Fantastic upgrades including Roman soaking tubs and arched molding at the entrances. On-site amenities include a basketball and volleyball court, dog park, playground and sparkling pool.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Greenview Shores of Wellington
1 Unit Available
12912 Buckland St
12912 Buckland Street, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1950 sqft
This home features a light, bright, and spacious floor plan with tile and hardwood flooring throughout the generous living space. The kitchen has updated appliances with rich cabinets and ample storage space to top it off.

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3352 Siena Cir
3352 Siena Circle, Wellington, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
3220 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Best of Wellington in Castellina. - Property Id: 282435 A modern open floor plan with lots of space.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Greenview Shores of Wellington
1 Unit Available
13515 Northumberland Circle
13515 Northumberland Circle, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2074 sqft
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Beautiful 3 br 2 ba home located in the desirable Greenview Shores 1 neighborhood. This home has an open floor plan with a large kitchen that is great for entertaining.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
12685 Westport Circle
12685 Westport Circle, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,465
1845 sqft
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Great 3 bedroom home with split bedroom floorplan, hardwood floors and kitchen with granite countertops Property is on cove of Lake Wellington, so bring your kayaks and electric

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
1732 Shoreside Circle
1732 Shoreside Circle, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1385 sqft
GREAT UPDATED HOUSE ON LAKE WELLINGTON, BRING YOUR KAYAK MARBLE COUNTERS, TILED LIVING AREA AND WOOD FLOORING IN BEDROOMS. ON THE CUL-DE-SAC. FENCED YARD WITH A COVERED SCREENED PATIO. QUICK EASY IN, ONLY FIRST AND SECURITY REQUIRED.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Isles at Wellington
1 Unit Available
4190 Bahia Isle Circle
4190 Bahia Isle Circle, Wellington, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,275
2608 sqft
Check out this lovely home in the Isles! Great space for living and entertaining. All tile professionally cleaned and wood laminate flooring throughout - no carpet, fresh paint.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Orange Point
1 Unit Available
11117 Alameda Bay Court
11117 Alameda Bay Court, Wellington, FL
5 Bedrooms
$9,750
2526 sqft
This sophisticated home has been fully renovated and is available for seasonal lease for the 2021 season. With only 4.8 miles to the show grounds and 1.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
12474 Equine Lane
12474 Equine Lane, Wellington, FL
5 Bedrooms
$16,500
3740 sqft
This incredible home in Equestrian Club is the one to see! Sitting on an oversized corner lot, lined with hedges, it provides the private, relaxing atmosphere needed after a long day! With 5 bedrooms, and 4.5 baths, this home boasts many upgrades.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
13575 Columbine Avenue
13575 Columbine Avenue, Wellington, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2376 sqft
Centrally located in the heart of Wellington close to Equestrian facilities this upgraded and meticulously maintained four bedroom 2.5 bathroom home includes formal living and dining spaces, as well as a family room, and an AMAZING kitchen.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Palm Beach Polo and Country Club
1 Unit Available
11730 Saint Andrews Place
11730 Saint Andrews Place, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1492 sqft
Annual unfurnished rent at 2100Also available for off-seasonal rent at 1800.Seasonal furnished rent at 5000.Spectacular golf course views from every room! Located in St. Andrews Condominium, Wellington's premier gated condo community.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Versailles
1 Unit Available
10634 Versailles Boulevard
10634 Versailles Boulevard, Wellington, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
3687 sqft
WELL-DESIGNED CUSTOM-BUILT HOME. 4 BEDROOMS PLUS AN OFFICE. 4.5 BATH OF LUXURY LIVING WITH 3687 SQUARE FEET OF LIVING SPACE. THIS HOME BOASTS SOARING CEILINGS, WOOD FLOORING, AND PORCELAIN TILE FLOORS.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
2735 Polo Island Drive
2735 Polo Island Drive, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
1800 sqft
Seasonal Rental first floor fully renovated condo in the prestigious Polo Island overlooking the Global Dressage showgrounds.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
900 Cosmos Court
900 Cosmos Court, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2174 sqft
Oasis in the heart of Equestrian country. Turn key fully furnished single family home with a private pool, screened patio, fire pit in a beautiful quiet community.
1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Wycliffe
1 Unit Available
10196 Andover Coach Circle
10196 Andover Coach Circle, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2067 sqft
Beautiful light, bright and spacious 3 bedroom condo with screened in balcony overlooking lake and golf course, very private. New hardwood floors and porcelain tiles. New air condition unit. New tank less hot water heater.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:50pm
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
220 Crestwood Circle
220 Crestwood Boulevard, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1560 sqft
Crestwood Circle Apt #106, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 - 3 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Wycliffe
1 Unit Available
10208 Andover Coach Circle
10208 Andover Coach Circle, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1807 sqft
1st floor great room condo with lake & golf views. Minimum 700 credit score per the HOA. Platinum membership must be transferred. Light and bright apartment with 3 bedrooms with engineered wood floors or tile, 2 bathrooms and 1 car garage.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
340 Crestwood Circle
340 Crestwood Court North, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1294 sqft
Beautiful, Must See!!! Fully Furnished; Spacious 3 Bedroom; 2 Bath; 1st Floor Condo; In The Gated Community Of Kensington. Unit Has Ceramic Tile In Living Areas And Laminate Wood Floors In The Bedrooms.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
16 Units Available
Verse at Royal Palm Beach
222 King Fisher Way, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1200 sqft
Located close to the downtown area and the myriad dining and nightlife options it has to offer. Units have been recently upgraded with such amenities as walk-in closets and built-in wiring for high-speed internet. Pet-friendly.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Golden Lakes
1 Unit Available
1721 Balfour Point Drive
1721 Balfour Point Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
904 sqft
Beautiful condo with granite counter tops in the kitchen and bath. New Refrigerator & Dishwasher. Stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets, central air, tiled and hardwood flooring throughout. Community pool, tennis court, and exercise room.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
2214 Ridgewood Circle
2214 Ridgewood Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4600 sqft
UNDER CONTRACT This beautiful 5 bedroom home in Madison Green has every amenity you desire and more. Professional managed by Blue ICE Properties LLC.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
2160 White Pine Circle A
2160 White Pine Circle, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1252 sqft
****UNDER CONTRACT*** Another Great home professionally managed by Blue ICE Properties LLC with first class service, every tenant has online access to their account and maintenance requests.
City Guide for Wellington, FL

Saddle up and giddy-up! Wellington is the winter equestrian capital of the world, holding the world's largest equestrian show every year.

What used to be acres of waterlogged land has been transformed to become fertile farmland, and currently a thriving community of 56,000 people. Wellington has gone through so much evolution throughout the years that it would make Charles Darwin proud. Located in Palm Beach County and approximately 61 miles away from Miami, this 31.4 square mile village was once known to have the largest strawberry patch in the world. Wellington has shed that renown, however, in favor of being the top destination for people who enjoy equestrian pursuits.Like most parts of Florida, the village experiences hot summers and mild winters. If you fancy the idea of equestrian activities all year round, youll find your own piece of paradise here. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Wellington, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Wellington renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

