Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:32 AM

109 Apartments for rent in Wellington, FL with parking

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Waterstone At Wellington Apartments
2141 Vinings Cir, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,490
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1253 sqft
Friendly community on palm tree-lined street, smack dab in Wellington. Units have carpets, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Trash valet, swimming pool and playground. Quick access to Florida's Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Palm Beach Polo and Country Club
The Estates at Wellington Green
2301 Wellington Green Dr, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,537
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,018
1714 sqft
Just minutes from Mall of Wellington Green. Fantastic upgrades including Roman soaking tubs and arched molding at the entrances. On-site amenities include a basketball and volleyball court, dog park, playground and sparkling pool.
Verified

1 of 107

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
32 Units Available
Polo Lakes
1950 Polo Lakes Blvd, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,373
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,952
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1517 sqft
Discover the magic of living at one of South Florida’s most prestigious premiere communities, Polo Lakes at Wellington.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
22 Units Available
The Quaye at Wellington
1090 Quaye Lake Circle, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,637
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,208
1453 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,449
1719 sqft
These apartments and townhomes feature alarm systems, private entryways, and screened-in patios. Community is fully gated and offers a 24-hour fitness center and heated pool. Close to Banyan Golf Club and Best Buy shopping center.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
36 Units Available
Solara At Wellington
2037 Polo Gardens Dr, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1227 sqft
A luxurious residential community just a short drive from Route 98 and Route 441. Homes have stainless steel kitchen appliances and a balcony or patio. Resident amenities include a coffee bar, swimming pool, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
23 Units Available
Wellington Green
Axis Wellington Green
3409 Pomerol Dr, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,645
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1432 sqft
Luxury apartment with chef-inspired kitchens, custom finishes and elevator access. Community access to a garden, playground, gym, business center, pool and game room. Close access to Wellington Green, Banyan Gold Club and local elementary schools.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Greenview Shores of Wellington
13408 Bedford Mews Court
13408 Bedford Mews Court, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2495 sqft
Furnished Seasonal Rental. 3/3 Bedford Mews Townhouse with pool. This one has it all - privacy, convenience and plenty of room to entertain - a must see! Located off of Southshore Blvd across from PB Polo CC.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
191 Pleasant Wood Drive
191 Pleasantwood Drive, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1206 sqft
Short distance to horse shows.Furnished seasonal Rental . Landlord wants 6 plus months . The Electric is included with cap of $170.00Water included with cap of $75.00Basic cable and intranet included. MOVIE RENTALS NOT INCLUDED.

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
16265 Deer Path Lane
16265 Deer Path Lane, Wellington, FL
Studio
$5,500
3125 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Look no further,This 5 acre gated Rustic Ranches GEM offers up to 15 stalls available that is just off of the bridle path, easy hack to WEF This farm features 2 barns totaling 20 stalls The 16 stall center aisle barn is complete with a fly spray

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1024 Larch Way
1024 Larch Way, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1780 sqft
SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT HOUSE. PORCELAIN TILE FLOORS IN GREAT ROOM, KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS. LAMINATED FLOORS IN BEDROOMS. NO CARPET AT ALL. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH PANTRY. LAUNDRY ROOM. LARGE 2 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1084 Raintree Lane
1084 Raintree Lane, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2140 sqft
Stunning Single Family Home ideally located in Wellington's Sugar Pond Manor. Desirable one level 3BD & 2.1BA home with new flooring in all bedrooms, new furniture and tasteful decorations.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Palm Beach Polo and Country Club
11750 Saint Andrews Pl
11750 Saint Andrews Place, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1492 sqft
Spacious luxury condo w/ garage in the heart of Wellington's Equestrian community! Sit and enjoy your coffee on your covered, screened porch as you look out over gorgeous views of expansive fields, wooded forest and the lake! Great floor plan with 2

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:40am
1 Unit Available
974 Cosmos Court
974 Cosmos Court, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1626 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Greenview Shores of Wellington
12912 Buckland St
12912 Buckland Street, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1950 sqft
This home features a light, bright, and spacious floor plan with tile and hardwood flooring throughout the generous living space. The kitchen has updated appliances with rich cabinets and ample storage space to top it off.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12277 Old Country Road
12277 Old Country Road, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,349
2071 sqft
Beautiful Home in Desirable Area Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,071 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 55

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3352 Siena Cir
3352 Siena Circle, Wellington, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,995
3220 sqft
Available 07/15/20 For Sale $777,000 (Buyer Agent Friendly) - Property Id: 282435 Available for sale by owner at $777K or lease with option to buy, this rare Castellina featujrtes a modern open floor plan with lots of space.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:40am
1 Unit Available
1237 Niantic Terrace
1237 Niantic Terrace, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,745
1484 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Paddock Park of Wellington
14748 Horseshoe Trace
14748 Horseshoe Trace, Wellington, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$16,000
5035 sqft
TurnKey 5/5.1 Seasonal Rental, custom built Estate in the heart of Wellington's Paddock Park 1, this prime corner 1.19 acres lot offers charming grace within a large fenced back yard.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Orange Grove Estates
11118 Cobblefield Road
11118 Cobblefield Road, Wellington, FL
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
3165 sqft
Immaculate 5BR/3Bth pool home with 3 car garage. This beautiful home has granite counter tops in all bathrooms and kitchen, the spacious backyard with lashly landscape and is fenced. The first level has tile floors and the 2nd level with wood floor.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
14533 Equestrian Way
14533 Equestrian Way, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$12,500
6326 sqft
THIS PRISTINE EQUESTRIAN FACILITY located in SADDLE TRAIL PARK OF WELLINGTON is a Professional Equestrian facility with direct access to the bridle path and is a true 7 min hack to WEF.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
404 Indigo Avenue
404 Indigo Avenue, Wellington, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
2513 sqft
Beautifully updated and tastefully furnished 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home in the heart of Wellington. Enjoy the private, fully fenced backyard and heated pool and close proximity to all equestrian venues.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Palm Beach Polo and Country Club
12557 Mallet Circle
12557 Mallet Circle, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
1836 sqft
This charming home located in the exclusive Palm Beach Polo Club is being offered both turnkey seasonal or off seasonal rental. Third bedroom has no closet but double door privacy.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Palm Beach Polo and Country Club
2595 Players Court
2595 Players Court, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2411 sqft
This immaculate, professionally decorated home is being offered turnkey for annual or seasonal rental. Bring your toothbrush and relax! Located in Eagles Landing in the prestigious Polo Club.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Greenview Shores of Wellington
2100 Greenview Shores Boulevard, 507
2100 Greenview Shores Boulevard, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1137 sqft
Located in the heart of Wellington. This 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo with a garage is on the first floor with beautiful views of the lake from Master and Living room. Large Bath tub, Tile floors, Washer and Dryer, Gated Community, Pool.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Wellington, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Wellington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

