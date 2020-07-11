115 Luxury Apartments for rent in Wellington, FL

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
21 Units Available
The Quaye at Wellington
1090 Quaye Lake Circle, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,638
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,208
1453 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,449
1719 sqft
These apartments and townhomes feature alarm systems, private entryways, and screened-in patios. Community is fully gated and offers a 24-hour fitness center and heated pool. Close to Banyan Golf Club and Best Buy shopping center.
Verified

1 of 107

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
33 Units Available
Polo Lakes
1950 Polo Lakes Blvd, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,373
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,937
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1517 sqft
Discover the magic of living at one of South Florida’s most prestigious premiere communities, Polo Lakes at Wellington.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
9 Units Available
Palm Beach Polo and Country Club
The Estates at Wellington Green
2301 Wellington Green Dr, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,258
1714 sqft
Just minutes from Mall of Wellington Green. Fantastic upgrades including Roman soaking tubs and arched molding at the entrances. On-site amenities include a basketball and volleyball court, dog park, playground and sparkling pool.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
23 Units Available
Wellington Green
Axis Wellington Green
3409 Pomerol Dr, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,645
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1432 sqft
Luxury apartment with chef-inspired kitchens, custom finishes and elevator access. Community access to a garden, playground, gym, business center, pool and game room. Close access to Wellington Green, Banyan Gold Club and local elementary schools.

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
191 Pleasant Wood Drive
191 Pleasantwood Drive, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1206 sqft
Short distance to horse shows.Furnished seasonal Rental . Landlord wants 6 plus months . The Electric is included with cap of $170.00Water included with cap of $75.00Basic cable and intranet included. MOVIE RENTALS NOT INCLUDED.

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
16265 Deer Path Lane
16265 Deer Path Lane, Wellington, FL
Studio
$5,500
3125 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Look no further,This 5 acre gated Rustic Ranches GEM offers up to 15 stalls available that is just off of the bridle path, easy hack to WEF This farm features 2 barns totaling 20 stalls The 16 stall center aisle barn is complete with a fly spray

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1024 Larch Way
1024 Larch Way, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1780 sqft
SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT HOUSE. PORCELAIN TILE FLOORS IN GREAT ROOM, KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS. LAMINATED FLOORS IN BEDROOMS. NO CARPET AT ALL. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH PANTRY. LAUNDRY ROOM. LARGE 2 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1084 Raintree Lane
1084 Raintree Lane, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2140 sqft
Stunning Single Family Home ideally located in Wellington's Sugar Pond Manor. Desirable one level 3BD & 2.1BA home with new flooring in all bedrooms, new furniture and tasteful decorations.

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Palm Beach Polo and Country Club
11750 Saint Andrews Pl
11750 Saint Andrews Place, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1492 sqft
Spacious luxury condo w/ garage in the heart of Wellington's Equestrian community! Sit and enjoy your coffee on your covered, screened porch as you look out over gorgeous views of expansive fields, wooded forest and the lake! Great floor plan with 2

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
974 Cosmos Court
974 Cosmos Court, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1626 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Greenview Shores of Wellington
12912 Buckland St
12912 Buckland Street, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1950 sqft
This home features a light, bright, and spacious floor plan with tile and hardwood flooring throughout the generous living space. The kitchen has updated appliances with rich cabinets and ample storage space to top it off.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
12277 Old Country Road
12277 Old Country Road, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,349
2071 sqft
Beautiful Home in Desirable Area Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,071 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 55

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3352 Siena Cir
3352 Siena Circle, Wellington, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,995
3220 sqft
Available 07/15/20 For Sale $777,000 (Buyer Agent Friendly) - Property Id: 282435 Available for sale by owner at $777K or lease with option to buy, this rare Castellina featujrtes a modern open floor plan with lots of space.

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
1237 Niantic Terrace
1237 Niantic Terrace, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,745
1484 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Paddock Park of Wellington
14748 Horseshoe Trace
14748 Horseshoe Trace, Wellington, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$16,000
5035 sqft
TurnKey 5/5.1 Seasonal Rental, custom built Estate in the heart of Wellington's Paddock Park 1, this prime corner 1.19 acres lot offers charming grace within a large fenced back yard.

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
13380 Polo Road
13380 Polo Road West, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1800 sqft
Beautiful first floor condo located in Palm Beach Polo. This is the perfect place for seasonal rental. Clean, tidy, and ready to move in with only personal necessities.

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Orange Grove Estates
11118 Cobblefield Road
11118 Cobblefield Road, Wellington, FL
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
3165 sqft
Immaculate 5BR/3Bth pool home with 3 car garage. This beautiful home has granite counter tops in all bathrooms and kitchen, the spacious backyard with lashly landscape and is fenced. The first level has tile floors and the 2nd level with wood floor.

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
14533 Equestrian Way
14533 Equestrian Way, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$12,500
6326 sqft
THIS PRISTINE EQUESTRIAN FACILITY located in SADDLE TRAIL PARK OF WELLINGTON is a Professional Equestrian facility with direct access to the bridle path and is a true 7 min hack to WEF.

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
15726 Estancia Lane Unit Stalls
15726 Estancia Lane, Wellington, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$11,500
5667 sqft
Up to 12 extra large stalls (14x14) available in this exclusive new 14 stall barn. 2 stalls occupied by owners trail horses. It is set on 5.5 acres with a private, cul-de-sac location in the gated community of Palm Beach Point.

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
404 Indigo Avenue
404 Indigo Avenue, Wellington, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
2513 sqft
Beautifully updated and tastefully furnished 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home in the heart of Wellington. Enjoy the private, fully fenced backyard and heated pool and close proximity to all equestrian venues.

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Palm Beach Polo and Country Club
12557 Mallet Circle
12557 Mallet Circle, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
1836 sqft
This charming home located in the exclusive Palm Beach Polo Club is being offered both turnkey seasonal or off seasonal rental. Third bedroom has no closet but double door privacy.

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Palm Beach Polo and Country Club
2595 Players Court
2595 Players Court, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2411 sqft
This immaculate, professionally decorated home is being offered turnkey for annual or seasonal rental. Bring your toothbrush and relax! Located in Eagles Landing in the prestigious Polo Club.

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
13288 Emerald View Court
13288 Emerald View Court, Wellington, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,735
2502 sqft
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Huge 4 Bedroom 2 full bathroom home with central A.C and large living area. Kitchen has granite counter tops. Large master suite upstairs and one bedroom and full bath downstairs.

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1281 Crown Point
1281 Crown Point, Wellington, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1806 sqft
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Beautiful lakefront home in a gated neighborhood, on a quiet street. Cathedral ceilings and wide open floor plan.

Welcome to the July 2020 Wellington Rent Report. Wellington rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wellington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Wellington Rent Report. Wellington rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wellington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Wellington rents declined significantly over the past month

Wellington rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Wellington stand at $1,508 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,912 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Wellington's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of -0.1%, but lags the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Miami Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Wellington over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Miami metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Boca Raton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.2%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,848, while one-bedrooms go for $1,457.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,392, while one-bedrooms go for $1,098.
    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,396; rents fell 0.4% over the past month and 0.9% over the past year.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,283; rents decreased 0.7% over the past month but were up 0.7% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Wellington

    As rents have fallen slightly in Wellington, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Wellington is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville and 0.1% in Tampa.
    • Wellington's median two-bedroom rent of $1,912 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Wellington fell slightly over the past year, the city of Memphis saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Wellington than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Wellington is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,080
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -1.1%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,450
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,890
    $2,400
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Hollywood
    $1,130
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.2%
    0.5%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Miami Beach
    $1,010
    $1,280
    -0.7%
    0.7%
    Boca Raton
    $1,460
    $1,850
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Delray Beach
    $1,190
    $1,510
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,620
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,410
    $1,780
    -1.2%
    2.4%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,870
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Lake Worth
    $1,110
    $1,410
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

