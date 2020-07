Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Discover the magic of living at one of South Florida’s most prestigious premiere communities, Polo Lakes at Wellington. Nestled in amongst the serene lakes of Wellington, Polo Lakes offers you the chance to experience the lifestyle that the famous equestrian capital of south Florida delivers. At Polo Lakes we treat each and every one of our residents with genuine Southern Hospitality. Warm and friendly smiles to greet you while we tend to the comforts of your household and welcome you as one of the family.