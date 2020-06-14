215 Apartments for rent in Wellington, FL with gym

Apartment List
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Wellington renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a l... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 06:17am
22 Units Available
The Quaye at Wellington
1090 Quaye Lake Circle, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,545
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
1453 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,369
1719 sqft
These apartments and townhomes feature alarm systems, private entryways, and screened-in patios. Community is fully gated and offers a 24-hour fitness center and heated pool. Close to Banyan Golf Club and Best Buy shopping center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
22 Units Available
Waterstone At Wellington Apartments
2141 Vinings Cir, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1253 sqft
Friendly community on palm tree-lined street, smack dab in Wellington. Units have carpets, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Trash valet, swimming pool and playground. Quick access to Florida's Turnpike.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Palm Beach Polo and Country Club
14 Units Available
The Estates at Wellington Green
2301 Wellington Green Dr, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,393
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,402
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,061
1714 sqft
Just minutes from Mall of Wellington Green. Fantastic upgrades including Roman soaking tubs and arched molding at the entrances. On-site amenities include a basketball and volleyball court, dog park, playground and sparkling pool.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
34 Units Available
Solara At Wellington
2037 Polo Gardens Dr, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1227 sqft
A luxurious residential community just a short drive from Route 98 and Route 441. Homes have stainless steel kitchen appliances and a balcony or patio. Resident amenities include a coffee bar, swimming pool, and clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
27 Units Available
Polo Lakes
1950 Polo Lakes Blvd, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,482
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,023
1517 sqft
Discover the magic of living at one of South Florida’s most prestigious premiere communities, Polo Lakes at Wellington.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Wellington Green
29 Units Available
Axis Wellington Green
3409 Pomerol Dr, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,630
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1432 sqft
Luxury apartment with chef-inspired kitchens, custom finishes and elevator access. Community access to a garden, playground, gym, business center, pool and game room. Close access to Wellington Green, Banyan Gold Club and local elementary schools.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3352 Siena Cir
3352 Siena Circle, Wellington, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
3220 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Best of Wellington in Castellina. - Property Id: 282435 A modern open floor plan with lots of space.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Olympia
1 Unit Available
9555 Phipps Lane
9555 Phipps Lane, Wellington, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2866 sqft
Beautiful Resort Style Living community Olympia is featuring a 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage Single Family Home for rent. Pet Friendly home is available beginning of June.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Isles at Wellington
1 Unit Available
4095 Sea Mist Way
4095 Sea Mist Way, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1625 sqft
Amazing home!Great Location with peaceful lake view. Close to Polo and Equestrian Showgrounds. Very good rated schools.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
12725 Shoreline Drive
12725 Shoreline Drive, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1430 sqft
Beautiful large 3/2 with the feel of a villa in Sunny South Florida, 1 car garage, vaulted ceilings, large closets, natural light throughout, large screened balcony, split rooms, clean, great location in the heart of Wellington near Equestrian Polo

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
The Landings at Wellington
1 Unit Available
1335 Wood Row Way
1335 Wood Row Way, Wellington, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2676 sqft
SETUP A SHOWING IN MARCH FOR 2020-2021 SEASON. Also Available April 01, 2020 onward during off-season. Experience all that South Florida has to offer this season while enjoying the comforts of home.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Palm Beach Polo and Country Club
1 Unit Available
11730 Saint Andrews Place
11730 Saint Andrews Place, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1492 sqft
Annual unfurnished rent at 2100Also available for off-seasonal rent at 1800.Seasonal furnished rent at 5000.Spectacular golf course views from every room! Located in St. Andrews Condominium, Wellington's premier gated condo community.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Isles at Wellington
1 Unit Available
4688 Manderly Drive
4688 Manderly Drive, Wellington, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
2821 sqft
IMMACULATE TOTALLY UPDATED LAKEFRONT, 5 BEDROOM, 3 BATH, 3 CAR GARAGE SINGLE STORY HOME ON MANICURED .35 ACRE CUL-DE-SAC LOT.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Versailles
1 Unit Available
10341 Medicis Place
10341 Medicis Drive, Wellington, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2465 sqft
Beautiful, spacious 4 bedroom home in upscale, gated community of Versailles. Home is available turnkey furnished or furniture negotiable. Beautiful vaulted ceilings with an open floor plan and spacious kitchen overlooking family room.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Isles at Wellington
1 Unit Available
11349 Mainsail Court
11349 Mainsail Court, Wellington, FL
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
3645 sqft
Live in Paradise this season in this fully furnished turnkey 5/4 pool home located in the Isles at Wellington. This newly updated home sits on a half acre lake front lot with heated style pool, sundeck and over flow waterfall spa.

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
Versailles
1 Unit Available
10355 Trianon Place
10355 Trianon Place, Wellington, FL
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2793 sqft
1 story, 5-bedroom, 4 bath estate home with tranquil lake views in established Versailles community. 3 car garage. Tile floors in living area, carpets in the bedroom. Huge windows, tray ceilings, custom kitchen, covered lanai.
Results within 1 mile of Wellington
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
9 Units Available
Park Aire
570 Christina Dr, Royal Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,337
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,863
1327 sqft
Enjoy gourmet kitchens, natural wood cabinets and private patio/balcony at this luxury apartment complex only minutes from The Mall at Wellington Green. Amenities include internet access, tennis court and package receiving facilities.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
42 Units Available
Town Southern
11020 Town Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,532
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,296
1258 sqft
Town Southern enjoys the Ideal Location. At Town Southern, you are within minutes of the area's best shopping, dining, attractions, and many of its finest schools.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Wycliffe
1 Unit Available
10303 N Andover Coach Lane
10303 Andover Coach Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1420 sqft
Great first floor 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo in the heart of Wellington. Come see the fantastic views of the Golf Course. Large community pool. Mandatory Country Club Membership Transfer required.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
800 Crestwood Court S
800 Crestwood Court South, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1156 sqft
MUST SEE!! BEAUTIFUL 2/2 CONDO WITH A GARAGE. DOGS(2) UP TO 35LBS WELCOME.NEIGHBORHOOD WITH WALKING PATHS, COMMUNITY POOL, FITNESS ROOM, BASKETBALL AND TENNIS COURTS. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, HOSPITALS, AND SCHOOLS.GATED COMMUNITY. IMMEDIATELY AVAILABLE!

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Wycliffe
1 Unit Available
4370 Kensington Park Way
4370 Kensington Park Way, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2093 sqft
Wycliffe Golf & Country Club, showcases two challenging 18 hole PGA National Golf courses with contrasting styles; 16 Har Tru tennis courts; a full service club house offering daily dining options, fitness center & programs, spa services, card

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
1700 Crestwood Court
1700 Crestwood Court South, Royal Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
Beautiful furnished 2/2 unit tile throughout ready to move in. Pets allowed with a $300 pet deposit fee, small balcony. This community offers gated entry, tennis, basketball, swimming pool, gym and walking paths with waterways throughout.

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Crestwood
1 Unit Available
340 Crestwood Circle
340 Crestwood Court North, Royal Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1294 sqft
Beautiful, Must See!!! Fully Furnished; Spacious 3 Bedroom; 2 Bath; 1st Floor Condo; In The Gated Community Of Kensington. Unit Has Ceramic Tile In Living Areas And Laminate Wood Floors In The Bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Wellington
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
35 Units Available
Turtle Cove
888 Cotton Bay Dr W, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,238
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1075 sqft
Apartments located near golf course feature large walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include modern fitness center and cyber cafe, playground, pool and tennis court.
City Guide for Wellington, FL

Saddle up and giddy-up! Wellington is the winter equestrian capital of the world, holding the world's largest equestrian show every year.

What used to be acres of waterlogged land has been transformed to become fertile farmland, and currently a thriving community of 56,000 people. Wellington has gone through so much evolution throughout the years that it would make Charles Darwin proud. Located in Palm Beach County and approximately 61 miles away from Miami, this 31.4 square mile village was once known to have the largest strawberry patch in the world. Wellington has shed that renown, however, in favor of being the top destination for people who enjoy equestrian pursuits.Like most parts of Florida, the village experiences hot summers and mild winters. If you fancy the idea of equestrian activities all year round, youll find your own piece of paradise here. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Wellington, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Wellington renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

