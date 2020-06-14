215 Apartments for rent in Wellington, FL with gym
Saddle up and giddy-up! Wellington is the winter equestrian capital of the world, holding the world's largest equestrian show every year.
What used to be acres of waterlogged land has been transformed to become fertile farmland, and currently a thriving community of 56,000 people. Wellington has gone through so much evolution throughout the years that it would make Charles Darwin proud. Located in Palm Beach County and approximately 61 miles away from Miami, this 31.4 square mile village was once known to have the largest strawberry patch in the world. Wellington has shed that renown, however, in favor of being the top destination for people who enjoy equestrian pursuits.Like most parts of Florida, the village experiences hot summers and mild winters. If you fancy the idea of equestrian activities all year round, youll find your own piece of paradise here. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Wellington renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.