Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:32 AM

207 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Wellington, FL

Last updated July 13 at 06:16am
22 Units Available
The Quaye at Wellington
1090 Quaye Lake Circle, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,637
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,208
1453 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,449
1719 sqft
These apartments and townhomes feature alarm systems, private entryways, and screened-in patios. Community is fully gated and offers a 24-hour fitness center and heated pool. Close to Banyan Golf Club and Best Buy shopping center.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Waterstone At Wellington Apartments
2141 Vinings Cir, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,490
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1253 sqft
Friendly community on palm tree-lined street, smack dab in Wellington. Units have carpets, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Trash valet, swimming pool and playground. Quick access to Florida's Turnpike.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Palm Beach Polo and Country Club
The Estates at Wellington Green
2301 Wellington Green Dr, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,537
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,018
1714 sqft
Just minutes from Mall of Wellington Green. Fantastic upgrades including Roman soaking tubs and arched molding at the entrances. On-site amenities include a basketball and volleyball court, dog park, playground and sparkling pool.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
32 Units Available
Polo Lakes
1950 Polo Lakes Blvd, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,373
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,952
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1517 sqft
Discover the magic of living at one of South Florida’s most prestigious premiere communities, Polo Lakes at Wellington.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
36 Units Available
Solara At Wellington
2037 Polo Gardens Dr, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1227 sqft
A luxurious residential community just a short drive from Route 98 and Route 441. Homes have stainless steel kitchen appliances and a balcony or patio. Resident amenities include a coffee bar, swimming pool, and clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
23 Units Available
Wellington Green
Axis Wellington Green
3409 Pomerol Dr, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,645
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1432 sqft
Luxury apartment with chef-inspired kitchens, custom finishes and elevator access. Community access to a garden, playground, gym, business center, pool and game room. Close access to Wellington Green, Banyan Gold Club and local elementary schools.
Last updated July 13 at 06:17am
6 Units Available
Palm Court at Wellington
711 Forest Club Drive, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1037 sqft
We don't just rent apartments, from the moment you walk through the front door, you'll feel the comfort and ease that makes our residents happy to call us home.

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Greenview Shores of Wellington
13408 Bedford Mews Court
13408 Bedford Mews Court, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2495 sqft
Furnished Seasonal Rental. 3/3 Bedford Mews Townhouse with pool. This one has it all - privacy, convenience and plenty of room to entertain - a must see! Located off of Southshore Blvd across from PB Polo CC.

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
191 Pleasant Wood Drive
191 Pleasantwood Drive, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1206 sqft
Short distance to horse shows.Furnished seasonal Rental . Landlord wants 6 plus months . The Electric is included with cap of $170.00Water included with cap of $75.00Basic cable and intranet included. MOVIE RENTALS NOT INCLUDED.

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1024 Larch Way
1024 Larch Way, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1780 sqft
SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT HOUSE. PORCELAIN TILE FLOORS IN GREAT ROOM, KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS. LAMINATED FLOORS IN BEDROOMS. NO CARPET AT ALL. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH PANTRY. LAUNDRY ROOM. LARGE 2 CAR GARAGE.

Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
974 Cosmos Court
974 Cosmos Court, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1626 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Greenview Shores of Wellington
12912 Buckland St
12912 Buckland Street, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1950 sqft
This home features a light, bright, and spacious floor plan with tile and hardwood flooring throughout the generous living space. The kitchen has updated appliances with rich cabinets and ample storage space to top it off.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3352 Siena Cir
3352 Siena Circle, Wellington, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,995
3220 sqft
Available 07/15/20 For Sale $777,000 (Buyer Agent Friendly) - Property Id: 282435 Available for sale by owner at $777K or lease with option to buy, this rare Castellina featujrtes a modern open floor plan with lots of space.

Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
1237 Niantic Terrace
1237 Niantic Terrace, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,745
1484 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Palm Beach Polo and Country Club
2595 Players Court
2595 Players Court, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2411 sqft
This immaculate, professionally decorated home is being offered turnkey for annual or seasonal rental. Bring your toothbrush and relax! Located in Eagles Landing in the prestigious Polo Club.

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Paddock Park of Wellington
15000 Oatland House Court
15000 Oatland Court, Wellington, FL
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
3189 sqft
For the serious equestrian! 4 bedroom estate pool home in Paddock Park 2.

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
10729 Hidden Bend Way
10729 Hidden Bend Way, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1770 sqft
Beautiful, pristine 3-bedroom home in Wellingtons Edge. Hard surface flooring throughout ceramic tile in living areas, laminate in bedrooms. Granite counter tops with snack bar in kitchen. Breakfast nook. Family room, formal living room, dining room.

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
12236 Sag Harbor Court
12236 Sag Harbor Court, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1661 sqft
Terrific location and great views from upstairs. Spacious townhouse is offered annually unfurnished at $1895/mo or furnished at $2200/mo available beginning June 18, 2020. 2 bedrooms (1 large BRM up and 1 down)+ 2 baths and a large loft.

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Greenview Shores of Wellington
13515 Fountain View Boulevard
13515 Fountain View Boulevard, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,600
1755 sqft
Gorgeously remodeled 3/2.5 in Wellington Place. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, fully equipped kitchen with Quartz countertops and newer stainless steel appliances.

Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
Versailles
10181 Wellington Parc Dr
10181 Wellington Parc Drive, Wellington, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,545
2076 sqft
WELCOME HOME TO THIS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED 4/3/2 TOWNHOME IN WELLINGTON PARC. Enjoy the view from your patio or take a stroll on the bike/jogging path. The community is gated and offers a community pool just steps away.

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Greenview Shores of Wellington
13348 Bedford Mews Court
13348 Bedford Mews Court, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1440 sqft
COMMUNITY POOL TO OPEN IN PHASE II - expected in July.Updated bathrooms and kitchen; fenced front courtyard plus fenced large and lush back patio. Lots of grass area on side yard and in community.

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
12063 Regal Court
12063 Regal Court West, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1622 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse located in central Wellington close to all of the equestrian action! Enjoy your own large private & fenced courtyard, large kitchen and living area, and large master suite upstairs with separation from the other

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Greenview Shores of Wellington
13199 Halifax Court
13199 Halifax Court, Wellington, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
3312 sqft
ELEGANCE AND LUXURY AS YOU ENTER THIS TASTEFULLY AND COMPLETELY RENOVATED WATER FRONT POOL HOME.

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Palm Beach Polo and Country Club
11167 Isle Brook Court
11167 Isle Brook Court, Wellington, FL
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
4100 sqft
Private recently remodeled and professionally furnished courtyard 4 bedroom, plus office, 4.5 bathroom home with pool & guest cottage. Separate fenced backyard with long water vistas. Available for seasonal lease. Price reflects monthly rate.

July 2020 Wellington Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Wellington Rent Report. Wellington rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wellington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Wellington rents declined significantly over the past month

Wellington rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Wellington stand at $1,508 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,912 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Wellington's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of -0.1%, but lags the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Miami Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Wellington over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Miami metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Boca Raton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.2%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,848, while one-bedrooms go for $1,457.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,392, while one-bedrooms go for $1,098.
    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,396; rents fell 0.4% over the past month and 0.9% over the past year.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,283; rents decreased 0.7% over the past month but were up 0.7% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Wellington

    As rents have fallen slightly in Wellington, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Wellington is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville and 0.1% in Tampa.
    • Wellington's median two-bedroom rent of $1,912 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Wellington fell slightly over the past year, the city of Memphis saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Wellington than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Wellington is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,080
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -1.1%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,450
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,890
    $2,400
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Hollywood
    $1,130
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.2%
    0.5%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Miami Beach
    $1,010
    $1,280
    -0.7%
    0.7%
    Boca Raton
    $1,460
    $1,850
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Delray Beach
    $1,190
    $1,510
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,620
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,410
    $1,780
    -1.2%
    2.4%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,870
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Lake Worth
    $1,110
    $1,410
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

