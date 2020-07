Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center car wash area dog park gym parking playground pool garage internet access tennis court volleyball court hot tub

No other place rivals the sophistication or spectacular location of The Estates at Wellington Green Apartments. Located in the heart of Wellington, with easy access to the Florida Turnpike and I-95, The Estates at Wellington Green is within minutes of the Mall at Wellington Green and A-rated schools. This gated community features apartment homes rich in detail with unique features such as arched interior entrance molding and Roman soaking tubs.Take a swim in our resort style pool, stroll through our pet-friendly community or have a day out in nearby West Palm Beach. You deserve the very best in apartment living and our community offers a lifestyle of ease, quality, and relaxation. We invite you to browse our photo gallery and call, text, or stop by today for your personal tour! The lifestyle you deserve is waiting for you at The Estates at Wellington Green.