Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:15 AM

225 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Wellington, FL

Finding an apartment in Wellington that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
34 Units Available
Solara At Wellington
2037 Polo Gardens Dr, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1227 sqft
A luxurious residential community just a short drive from Route 98 and Route 441. Homes have stainless steel kitchen appliances and a balcony or patio. Resident amenities include a coffee bar, swimming pool, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
22 Units Available
Waterstone At Wellington Apartments
2141 Vinings Cir, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1253 sqft
Friendly community on palm tree-lined street, smack dab in Wellington. Units have carpets, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Trash valet, swimming pool and playground. Quick access to Florida's Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Palm Beach Polo and Country Club
14 Units Available
The Estates at Wellington Green
2301 Wellington Green Dr, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,393
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,402
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,061
1714 sqft
Just minutes from Mall of Wellington Green. Fantastic upgrades including Roman soaking tubs and arched molding at the entrances. On-site amenities include a basketball and volleyball court, dog park, playground and sparkling pool.
Verified

1 of 107

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
27 Units Available
Polo Lakes
1950 Polo Lakes Blvd, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,482
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,023
1517 sqft
Discover the magic of living at one of South Florida’s most prestigious premiere communities, Polo Lakes at Wellington.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 13 at 06:40pm
22 Units Available
The Quaye at Wellington
1090 Quaye Lake Circle, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,545
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
1453 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,369
1719 sqft
These apartments and townhomes feature alarm systems, private entryways, and screened-in patios. Community is fully gated and offers a 24-hour fitness center and heated pool. Close to Banyan Golf Club and Best Buy shopping center.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Wellington Green
29 Units Available
Axis Wellington Green
3409 Pomerol Dr, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,630
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1432 sqft
Luxury apartment with chef-inspired kitchens, custom finishes and elevator access. Community access to a garden, playground, gym, business center, pool and game room. Close access to Wellington Green, Banyan Gold Club and local elementary schools.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greenview Shores of Wellington
1 Unit Available
12912 Buckland St
12912 Buckland Street, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1950 sqft
This home features a light, bright, and spacious floor plan with tile and hardwood flooring throughout the generous living space. The kitchen has updated appliances with rich cabinets and ample storage space to top it off.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greenview Shores of Wellington
1 Unit Available
13940 Folkestone Cir A
13940 Folkstone Circle, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Beautiful family oriented community. LOCATION!!!!! - Property Id: 22601 Beautiful family oriented community. Perfect location! Condo has approximately 1,214 square feet, 2 beds and 2 baths with a lot size of 1.0 acres.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Olympia
1 Unit Available
9635 Phipps Ln
9635 Phipps Lane, Wellington, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2325 sqft
Openand Spacious SF in Resort Style Living Olympia - Property Id: 287890 Open, Bright and Spacious one story home in Resort Style Living Olympia/Phipps Village with volume ceilings, split bedroom floor-plan, large master with soaking tub and

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3352 Siena Cir
3352 Siena Circle, Wellington, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
3220 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Best of Wellington in Castellina. - Property Id: 282435 A modern open floor plan with lots of space.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1568 Lake Breeze Drive
1568 Lake Breeze Drive, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1589 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1024 Larch Way
1024 Larch Way, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1780 sqft
SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT HOUSE. PORCELAIN TILE FLOORS IN GREAT ROOM, KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS. LAMINATED FLOORS IN BEDROOMS. NO CARPET AT ALL. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH PANTRY. LAUNDRY ROOM. LARGE 2 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
12063 Regal Court
12063 Regal Court West, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1622 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse located in central Wellington close to all of the equestrian action! Enjoy your own large private & fenced courtyard, large kitchen and living area, and large master suite upstairs with separation from the other

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1732 Shoreside Circle
1732 Shoreside Circle, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1385 sqft
GREAT UPDATED HOUSE ON LAKE WELLINGTON, BRING YOUR KAYAK MARBLE COUNTERS, TILED LIVING AREA AND WOOD FLOORING IN BEDROOMS. ON THE CUL-DE-SAC. FENCED YARD WITH A COVERED SCREENED PATIO. QUICK EASY IN, ONLY FIRST AND SECURITY REQUIRED.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Olympia
1 Unit Available
9555 Phipps Lane
9555 Phipps Lane, Wellington, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2866 sqft
Beautiful Resort Style Living community Olympia is featuring a 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage Single Family Home for rent. Pet Friendly home is available beginning of June.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Greenview Shores of Wellington
1 Unit Available
13199 Halifax Court
13199 Halifax Court, Wellington, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
3312 sqft
ELEGANCE AND LUXURY AS YOU ENTER THIS TASTEFULLY AND COMPLETELY RENOVATED WATER FRONT POOL HOME.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Palm Beach Polo and Country Club
1 Unit Available
11167 Isle Brook Court
11167 Isle Brook Court, Wellington, FL
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
4100 sqft
Private recently remodeled and professionally furnished courtyard 4 bedroom, plus office, 4.5 bathroom home with pool & guest cottage. Separate fenced backyard with long water vistas. Available for seasonal lease. Price reflects monthly rate.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
1 Unit Available
690 Via Toscana
690 Via Toscana, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1968 sqft
690 Via Toscana, Wellington, FL 33414 - 3 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
1 Unit Available
1059 Sweet Briar Place
1059 Sweet Briar Place, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2276 sqft
1059 Sweet Briar Place, Wellington, FL 33414 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
Orange Point
1 Unit Available
3718 Old Lighthouse Circle
3718 Old Lighthouse Circle, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2245 sqft
3718 Old Lighthouse Circle, Wellington, FL 33414 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 75

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
The Landings at Wellington
1 Unit Available
15835 Meadow Wood Drive
15835 Meadow Wood Drive, Wellington, FL
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
3476 sqft
Amazing TurnKey Tuscan Tennis Estate can be your Mini Resort! Staycation away from it all! Golf Cart, Bikes, Scooters available for awesome paved path to Bike Path/ Preserve/Fishing, Watch Thrilling Plane Landings! 5min drive to WEF or Golf Cart

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Greenview Shores of Wellington
1 Unit Available
13546 Fountain View Boulevard
13546 Fountain View Boulevard, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2026 sqft
EQUESTRIAN SPECIAL ! Tastefully remodeled & upgraded 3/2.5 townhouse with loft/office and new roof (2020) with 14 yr warranty. Centrally located within bike or golf cart ride to showgrounds and polo grounds,A+ schools, restaurants and much more.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1301 Jackpine Street
1301 Jackpine Street, Wellington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1533 sqft
Looking for a seasonal rental in Wellington? Stop looking...This beauty offers a bonus! 3/2 with a finished garage 1/1.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
12043 N Basin Street
12043 Basin Street, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1428 sqft
Large 2 bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom townhome with front porch. Clean, freshly painted, with brand new stove. Very well kept. 1 pet allowed up to 25 lbs. Wont last long! In the heart of wellington, close to major shopping, dining and horse show!
City Guide for Wellington, FL

Saddle up and giddy-up! Wellington is the winter equestrian capital of the world, holding the world's largest equestrian show every year.

What used to be acres of waterlogged land has been transformed to become fertile farmland, and currently a thriving community of 56,000 people. Wellington has gone through so much evolution throughout the years that it would make Charles Darwin proud. Located in Palm Beach County and approximately 61 miles away from Miami, this 31.4 square mile village was once known to have the largest strawberry patch in the world. Wellington has shed that renown, however, in favor of being the top destination for people who enjoy equestrian pursuits.Like most parts of Florida, the village experiences hot summers and mild winters. If you fancy the idea of equestrian activities all year round, youll find your own piece of paradise here. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Wellington, FL

Finding an apartment in Wellington that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

