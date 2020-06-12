Apartment List
120 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Wellington, FL

Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 12 at 06:39am
22 Units Available
The Quaye at Wellington
1090 Quaye Lake Circle, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
1453 sqft
These apartments and townhomes feature alarm systems, private entryways, and screened-in patios. Community is fully gated and offers a 24-hour fitness center and heated pool. Close to Banyan Golf Club and Best Buy shopping center.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
34 Units Available
Solara At Wellington
2037 Polo Gardens Dr, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1045 sqft
A luxurious residential community just a short drive from Route 98 and Route 441. Homes have stainless steel kitchen appliances and a balcony or patio. Resident amenities include a coffee bar, swimming pool, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
22 Units Available
Waterstone At Wellington Apartments
2141 Vinings Cir, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1127 sqft
Friendly community on palm tree-lined street, smack dab in Wellington. Units have carpets, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Trash valet, swimming pool and playground. Quick access to Florida's Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Palm Beach Polo and Country Club
15 Units Available
The Estates at Wellington Green
2301 Wellington Green Dr, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
1270 sqft
Just minutes from Mall of Wellington Green. Fantastic upgrades including Roman soaking tubs and arched molding at the entrances. On-site amenities include a basketball and volleyball court, dog park, playground and sparkling pool.
Verified

1 of 107

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
25 Units Available
Polo Lakes
1950 Polo Lakes Blvd, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1226 sqft
Discover the magic of living at one of South Florida’s most prestigious premiere communities, Polo Lakes at Wellington.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
Wellington Green
29 Units Available
Axis Wellington Green
3409 Pomerol Dr, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1193 sqft
Luxury apartment with chef-inspired kitchens, custom finishes and elevator access. Community access to a garden, playground, gym, business center, pool and game room. Close access to Wellington Green, Banyan Gold Club and local elementary schools.

1 of 12

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Greenview Shores of Wellington
1 Unit Available
13940 Folkestone Cir A
13940 Folkstone Circle, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Beautiful family oriented community. LOCATION!!!!! - Property Id: 22601 Beautiful family oriented community. Perfect location! Condo has approximately 1,214 square feet, 2 beds and 2 baths with a lot size of 1.0 acres.

1 of 10

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Greenview Shores of Wellington
1 Unit Available
2080 Greenview Shores Blvd Apt 409
2080 Greenview Shores Boulevard, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1113 sqft
2/2 Condo for rent with garage. Gated community with pool and jacuzzi.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
13388 Polo Road
13388 Polo Road West, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1560 sqft
This is an off-seasonal rental available until December 15, 2020 only. Beautifully renovated, fully furnished and turn-key condo conveniently nestled within Palm Beach Polo.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Greenview Shores of Wellington
1 Unit Available
2040 Greenview Shores Boulevard
2040 Greenview Shores Boulevard, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1113 sqft
You will love this bright 3rd floor end unit, 2 bedroom, and 2 bath condominium in Arissa Place! The amazing view of the golf course from the private balcony can't be beat. Includes a garage and a long driveway.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
12676 Shoreline Drive
12676 Shoreline Drive, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1222 sqft
New Yearly Rental. Picture yourself sitting on your screened porch taking in the view of the lake. This condo features wall to wall wood plank tile, updated bathrooms and a garage! This corner unit has everything you're looking for.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
12378 Peconic Court
12378 Peconic Court, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
939 sqft
LOCATION IS THE KEY! THIS 2 BEDROOM WITH 1 1/2 BATH IS TOTALLY REMODELED AND HAS GATED PAVED COURTYARD. HAS 2 PARKING SPACES, AND WATER IS INCLUDED. NEARBY A+ RATED SCHOOLS AND PUBLIC PARK. WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN JULY 1, 2020.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
12568 Shoreline Drive
12568 Shoreline Drive, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1425 sqft
OFF-SEASONAL FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL! Relax in this gorgeous 2bed/2bath condo with all the amenities you could ask for including tennis courts, pool and fitness center all just minutes from WEF, Global Dressage, International Polo Club and all that

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
12119 Sunset Point Circle
12119 Sunset Point Circle, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1412 sqft
You cannot be more centrally located in Wellington than in this tastefully furnished turn-key home. Enjoy the outdoors in the screened-in patio or from your own private dock. Also includes use of the community pool.

1 of 12

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
1168 Amaryllis Court
1168 Amarylis Court, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1317 sqft
Available fully furnished and short term until the end of October when the seasonal tenant returns.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Paddock Park of Wellington
1 Unit Available
14965 Oatland Court Unit Barn
14965 Oatland Court, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$18,750
941 sqft
Price reflects a monthly rate during season for entire private barn (all 7 stalls and both apartments).

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
14106 Wellington Trace
14106 Wellington Trace, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1002 sqft
Fully furnished and available only short term until the end of October.

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1665 Cabot Lane
1665 Cabot Lane, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1315 sqft
Fully furnished 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances and quartz counter tops on the kitchen. Great location walking distance to the Wellington community pool, city hall, kids park, Publix, restaurants and shopping.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Palm Beach Polo and Country Club
1 Unit Available
11830 Pebblewood Drive
11830 Pebblewood Drive, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1350 sqft
Beautifully renovated 2nd floor unit with a breezy treehouse vibe, overlooking a serene pond and just steps away from the community pool.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Palm Beach Polo and Country Club
1 Unit Available
11720 Saint Andrews Pl
11720 Saint Andrews Place, Wellington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
44 Units Available
Town Southern
11020 Town Circle, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1168 sqft
Town Southern enjoys the Ideal Location. At Town Southern, you are within minutes of the area's best shopping, dining, attractions, and many of its finest schools.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
11 Units Available
Park Aire
570 Christina Dr, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
1091 sqft
Enjoy gourmet kitchens, natural wood cabinets and private patio/balcony at this luxury apartment complex only minutes from The Mall at Wellington Green. Amenities include internet access, tennis court and package receiving facilities.

1 of 67

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Wycliffe
1 Unit Available
10303 N Andover Coach Lane
10303 Andover Coach Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1420 sqft
Great first floor 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo in the heart of Wellington. Come see the fantastic views of the Golf Course. Large community pool. Mandatory Country Club Membership Transfer required.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Village Walk
1 Unit Available
12003 Poinciana Boulevard
12003 Poinciana Boulevard, Royal Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1048 sqft
Spacious corner unit with plenty of privacy. Beautiful views from the balcony. Renovated kitchen and new appliances. Excellent location. 55+ Community.

June 2020 Wellington Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Wellington Rent Report. Wellington rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Wellington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Wellington rents declined moderately over the past month

Wellington rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Wellington stand at $1,514 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,919 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Wellington's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Wellington throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 8 of of the largest 10 cities in the Miami metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Miami metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,406.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Wellington

    Rent growth in Wellington has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Wellington is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Wellington's median two-bedroom rent of $1,919 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Wellington.
    • While rents in Wellington remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Memphis (+0.8%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,461, $1,688, and $837 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Wellington than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Wellington is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

