Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:41 AM

9608 N 55th Street

9608 North 55th Street · (844) 874-2669
Location

9608 North 55th Street, Temple Terrace, FL 33617

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9608 N 55th St Temple Terrace FL · Avail. now

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1412 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,412 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9608 N 55th Street have any available units?
9608 N 55th Street has a unit available for $1,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9608 N 55th Street have?
Some of 9608 N 55th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9608 N 55th Street currently offering any rent specials?
9608 N 55th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9608 N 55th Street pet-friendly?
No, 9608 N 55th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple Terrace.
Does 9608 N 55th Street offer parking?
Yes, 9608 N 55th Street does offer parking.
Does 9608 N 55th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9608 N 55th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9608 N 55th Street have a pool?
Yes, 9608 N 55th Street has a pool.
Does 9608 N 55th Street have accessible units?
No, 9608 N 55th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9608 N 55th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9608 N 55th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9608 N 55th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9608 N 55th Street has units with air conditioning.
